Helper library to clean a PostgreSQL, MySQL or SQLite3 database tables using Knex. Great for integration tests.

Installation

npm install knex-cleaner

Usage

var knexCleaner = require ( 'knex-cleaner' ); var knex = require ( 'knex' )({ client : 'mysql' , connection : { host : '127.0.0.1' , user : 'your_database_user' , password : 'your_database_password' , database : 'myapp_test' } }); knexCleaner.clean(knex).then( function ( ) { }); var bookshelf = require ( 'bookshelf' )(knex); knexCleaner.clean(bookshelf.knex).then( function ( ) { }); var options = { mode : 'delete' , restartIdentity : true , ignoreTables : [ 'Dont_Del_1' , 'Dont_Del_2' ] } knexCleaner.clean(knex, options).then( function ( ) { });

The example above used MySQL but it has been tested on PostgreSQL and SQLite3.