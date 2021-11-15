Knex Aurora Data API Client

This is a fork of the knex-data-api-client by @alan-cooney to support both Postgres and Mysql

The Knex Aurora Data API Client is a Knex extension that supports the RDS Data API, built using Jeremy Daily's excellent data-api-client module.

Support for transactions, and nestTables is included.

Configuration

The library uses the default AWS credentials to connect to the RDS database using the data-api. The data-api-client that this library is a using provides more documentation on the permissions required and how to enable the data-api for the database.

Use

To use aurora in mysql mode:

const knexDataApiClient = require ( 'knex-aurora-data-api-client' ); const knex = require ( 'knex' )({ client : knexDataApiClient.mysql, connection : { secretArn : 'secret-arn' , resourceArn : 'db-resource-arn' , database : 'db-name' , region : 'eu-west-2' , }, });

To use aurora in postgres mode:

const knexDataApiClient = require ( 'knex-aurora-data-api-client' ); const knex = require ( 'knex' )({ client : knexDataApiClient.postgres, connection : { secretArn : 'secret-arn' , resourceArn : 'db-resource-arn' , database : 'db-name' , region : 'eu-west-2' , }, });

Nested tables support

Note - this significantly increases the data required back from the RDS data api.

knex().doSomething().options({ nestTables : true });

Credits

Forked from Skyhook knex-data-api-client and provided under an MIT license.