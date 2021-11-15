openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kad

knex-aurora-data-api-client

by Markus Ahlstrand
1.7.0 (see all)

Knex Aurora Data API Client

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

knex-aurora-data-api-client

Knex Aurora Data API Client

npm npm

This is a fork of the knex-data-api-client by @alan-cooney to support both Postgres and Mysql

The Knex Aurora Data API Client is a Knex extension that supports the RDS Data API, built using Jeremy Daily's excellent data-api-client module.

Support for transactions, and nestTables is included.

Configuration

The library uses the default AWS credentials to connect to the RDS database using the data-api. The data-api-client that this library is a using provides more documentation on the permissions required and how to enable the data-api for the database.

Use

To use aurora in mysql mode:

const knexDataApiClient = require('knex-aurora-data-api-client');
const knex = require('knex')({
  client: knexDataApiClient.mysql,
  connection: {
    secretArn: 'secret-arn', // Required
    resourceArn: 'db-resource-arn', // Required
    database: 'db-name',
    region: 'eu-west-2',
  },
});

To use aurora in postgres mode:

const knexDataApiClient = require('knex-aurora-data-api-client');
const knex = require('knex')({
  client: knexDataApiClient.postgres,
  connection: {
    secretArn: 'secret-arn', // Required
    resourceArn: 'db-resource-arn', // Required
    database: 'db-name',
    region: 'eu-west-2',
  },
});

Nested tables support

Note - this significantly increases the data required back from the RDS data api.

knex().doSomething().options({ nestTables: true });

Credits

Forked from Skyhook knex-data-api-client and provided under an MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial