This project is currently unmaintained. If you want to take over, feel free to fork the repo. If such a fork gets maintained or contains useful improvements, I'd be willing to merge back and give repo+npm access.
Transpile ES7 async/await to vanilla ES6 Promise chains
WARNING: Kneden is usable, but it's also not complete yet.
Do you want an ES7 async/await transpiling Babel plugin, that:
Then look no further! Kneden (babel-plugin-async-to-promises) can help you.
In
async function test() {
await db.destroy();
}
Out
function test() {
return Promise.resolve().then(function () {
return db.destroy();
}).then(function () {});
}
(The last .then() might seem superfluous at first, but the first function doesn't actually resolve to anything so it's necessary to make a valid translation.)
Kneden tries to translate ES7 async/await to promises in a manner similar to how a human would do so. Loops are converted to recursive functions, and your code is modified in such a way that a return won't just drop you in the next part of the promise chain, but actually does what you expect it to do.
For more examples, see the test/fixtures directory for both the input and output Kneden takes/produces.
$ npm install babel-plugin-async-to-promises
Note: Kneden only supports transpiling ES5 with the addition of async/await. If you're using other ES6 features (like arrow functions, let/const, classes, etc.), make sure you transpile them down to valid ES5 code first using the babel es2015 preset. See #19 for more information.
.babelrc (Recommended)
.babelrc
{
"plugins": ["async-to-promises"]
}
$ babel --plugins async-to-promises script.js
require("babel-core").transform("code", {
plugins: ["async-to-promises"]
});
You can also use the plug-in in Browserify using babelify, in Rollup by using it in conjunction with rollup-plugin-babel, and in Webpack using babel-loader.
eval(); but that's true for other Babel plugins/presets as well.
There are a couple of ways to contribute, for example by:
Contributions are very welcome! Just open an issue or PR.
It's Dutch for 'to knead'/'to mold' - the program molds ES7 async/await constructs into promises. It seemed applicable. Pronounciation.
The npm package name is a more descriptive one as explained in issue #22.
ISC
Kneden is a project by Marten de Vries.