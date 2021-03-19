openbase logo
Readme

kmdr-cli npmnpm

The CLI tool for learning commands from your terminal

kmdr provides command explanations for hundreds of programs including git, docker, kubectl,npm, go and more straight forward programs such as those built into bash. See the full list at https://app.kmdr.sh/program.

Installation

You will need to install the kmdr program and sign-in to begin using kmdr on the CLI.

Requirements

  • Node.js v8.x and above
  • A package manager like npm or yarn

With npm

npm install kmdr --global

With yarn

yarn global add kmdr

Check installation

Run the command kmdr to check if it was correctly installed on your system.

$ kmdr
Usage: kmdr [options] [command]

The CLI tool for learning commands from your terminal

Learn more at https://kmdr.sh/

Options:
  -v, --version    output the version number
  -h, --help       output usage information

Commands:
  explain|e        Explain a shell command
  info|i           Display system-wide information
  login|l [email]  Log in to kmdr
  logout           Log out from kmdr
  settings|s       Adjust options and preferences
  version|v        Print current version and check for newer release

Troubleshooting installation

Command not found: kmdr

Add the line below to your .bashrc or .zshrc if using zsh

export PATH="$(yarn global bin):$PATH"

Sign In

  1. Log in on the kmdr CLI tool
kmdr login
  1. Enter your email when prompted
  2. Check your inbox and click on the link provided in the email.

Usage

Explain a command

Once kmdr-cli is installed on your system, enter kmdr explain to return a prompt for entering the command you would like explained.

When the Enter your command: prompt is returned, enter the command you would like explained and hit the Enter key.

kmdr will return syntax highlighting to assist you in differentiating parts of the command followed by the explanation of each of these parts.

An example explanation of git commit -am "Initial commit" can be seen below.

$ kmdr explain
✔ Enter your command · git commit -am "Initial Commit"

    git commit -am "Initial Commit"

  DEFINITIONS

    git
      The stupid content tracker
    commit
      Record changes to the repository
    -a, --all
      Tell the command to automatically stage files that have been modified and deleted
    -m, --message "Initial Commit"
      Use the given <msg> as the commit message

Examples

Explaining commands with subcommands

$ kmdr explain
? Enter your command: npm install kmdr@latest --global

    npm install kmdr@latest --global

  DEFINITIONS

    npm
      Package manager for the Node JavaScript platform
    install
      Install a package
    kmdr@latest
      The CLI tool for learning commands from your terminal
    -g, --global
      Install the package globally rather than locally

Explanining commands with grouped options

$ kmdr explain
? Enter your command: rsync -anv file1 file2

    rsync -anv file1 file2

  DEFINITIONS

    rsync
      A fast, versatile, remote (and local) file-copying tool
    -a, --archive
      This is equivalent to -rlptgoD.
    -n, --dry-run
      This makes rsync perform a trial run that doesn’t make any changes
      (and produces mostly the same output as a real run).
    -v, --verbose
      This option increases the amount of information you are given during
      the transfer.

Explaining commands with redireciton

$ kmdr explain
? Enter your command: ls -alh > contents.txt

    ls -alh > contents.txt

  DEFINITIONS

    ls
      List directory contents
    -a, --all
      Do not ignore entries starting with .
    -l
      Use a long listing format
    -h, --human-readable
      With -l and/or -s, print human readable sizes (e.g., 1K 234M 2G)
    > contents.txt
      Redirect stdout to contents.txt.

Explaining list of commands

$ kmdr explain
? Enter your command: dmesg | grep 'usb' > output.log 2>error.log

    dmesg | grep 'usb' > output.log 2> error.log

  DEFINITIONS

    dmesg
      Print or control the kernel ring buffer
    |
      A pipe serves the sdout of the previous command as input (stdin) to the next one
    grep
      Print lines matching a pattern
    > output.log
      Redirect stdout to output.log.
    2> error.log
      Redirect stderr to error.log.

Supported programs

We add new programs every day! See the full list here: https://app.kmdr.sh/program.

Stay tuned for more updates

