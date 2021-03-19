The CLI tool for learning commands from your terminal

kmdr provides command explanations for hundreds of programs including git , docker , kubectl , npm , go and more straight forward programs such as those built into bash . See the full list at https://app.kmdr.sh/program.

Installation

You will need to install the kmdr program and sign-in to begin using kmdr on the CLI.

Requirements

Node.js v8.x and above

A package manager like npm or yarn

With npm

npm install kmdr --global

With yarn

yarn global add kmdr

Check installation

Run the command kmdr to check if it was correctly installed on your system.

$ kmdr Usage: kmdr [options] [ command ] The CLI tool for learning commands from your terminal Learn more at https://kmdr.sh/ Options: -v, --version output the version number -h, -- help output usage information Commands: explain|e Explain a shell command info|i Display system-wide information login|l [email] Log in to kmdr logout Log out from kmdr settings|s Adjust options and preferences version|v Print current version and check for newer release

Troubleshooting installation

Command not found: kmdr

Add the line below to your .bashrc or .zshrc if using zsh

export PATH= " $(yarn global bin) : $PATH "

Sign In

Log in on the kmdr CLI tool

kmdr login

Enter your email when prompted Check your inbox and click on the link provided in the email.

Usage

Explain a command

Once kmdr-cli is installed on your system, enter kmdr explain to return a prompt for entering the command you would like explained.

When the Enter your command: prompt is returned, enter the command you would like explained and hit the Enter key.

kmdr will return syntax highlighting to assist you in differentiating parts of the command followed by the explanation of each of these parts.

An example explanation of git commit -am "Initial commit" can be seen below.

$ kmdr explain ✔ Enter your command · git commit -am "Initial Commit" git commit -am "Initial Commit" DEFINITIONS git The stupid content tracker commit Record changes to the repository -a, --all Tell the command to automatically stage files that have been modified and deleted -m, --message "Initial Commit" Use the given <msg> as the commit message

Examples

Explaining commands with subcommands

$ kmdr explain ? Enter your command : npm install kmdr@latest --global npm install kmdr@latest --global DEFINITIONS npm Package manager for the Node JavaScript platform install Install a package kmdr@latest The CLI tool for learning commands from your terminal -g, --global Install the package globally rather than locally

Explanining commands with grouped options

$ kmdr explain ? Enter your command : rsync -anv file1 file2 rsync -anv file1 file2 DEFINITIONS rsync A fast, versatile, remote (and local ) file-copying tool -a, --archive This is equivalent to -rlptgoD. -n, --dry-run This makes rsync perform a trial run that doesn’t make any changes (and produces mostly the same output as a real run). -v, --verbose This option increases the amount of information you are given during the transfer.

Explaining commands with redireciton

$ kmdr explain ? Enter your command : ls -alh > contents.txt ls -alh > contents.txt DEFINITIONS ls List directory contents -a, --all Do not ignore entries starting with . -l Use a long listing format -h, --human-readable With -l and/or -s, print human readable sizes (e.g., 1K 234M 2G) > contents.txt Redirect stdout to contents.txt.

Explaining list of commands

$ kmdr explain ? Enter your command : dmesg | grep 'usb' > output.log 2>error.log dmesg | grep 'usb' > output.log 2> error.log DEFINITIONS dmesg Print or control the kernel ring buffer | A pipe serves the sdout of the previous command as input (stdin) to the next one grep Print lines matching a pattern > output.log Redirect stdout to output.log. 2> error.log Redirect stderr to error.log.

Supported programs

We add new programs every day! See the full list here: https://app.kmdr.sh/program.