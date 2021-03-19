The CLI tool for learning commands from your terminal
kmdr provides command explanations for hundreds of programs including
git,
docker,
kubectl,
npm,
go and more straight forward programs such as those built into
bash. See the full list at https://app.kmdr.sh/program.
You will need to install the kmdr program and sign-in to begin using kmdr on the CLI.
npm or
yarn
npm
npm install kmdr --global
yarn
yarn global add kmdr
Run the command
kmdr to check if it was correctly installed on your system.
$ kmdr
Usage: kmdr [options] [command]
The CLI tool for learning commands from your terminal
Learn more at https://kmdr.sh/
Options:
-v, --version output the version number
-h, --help output usage information
Commands:
explain|e Explain a shell command
info|i Display system-wide information
login|l [email] Log in to kmdr
logout Log out from kmdr
settings|s Adjust options and preferences
version|v Print current version and check for newer release
Add the line below to your
.bashrc or
.zshrc if using
zsh
export PATH="$(yarn global bin):$PATH"
kmdr login
Once
kmdr-cli is installed on your system, enter
kmdr explain to return a prompt for entering the command you would like explained.
When the
Enter your command: prompt is returned, enter the command you would like explained and hit the
Enter key.
kmdr will return syntax highlighting to assist you in differentiating parts of the command followed by the explanation of each of these parts.
An example explanation of
git commit -am "Initial commit" can be seen below.
$ kmdr explain
✔ Enter your command · git commit -am "Initial Commit"
git commit -am "Initial Commit"
DEFINITIONS
git
The stupid content tracker
commit
Record changes to the repository
-a, --all
Tell the command to automatically stage files that have been modified and deleted
-m, --message "Initial Commit"
Use the given <msg> as the commit message
$ kmdr explain
? Enter your command: npm install kmdr@latest --global
npm install kmdr@latest --global
DEFINITIONS
npm
Package manager for the Node JavaScript platform
install
Install a package
kmdr@latest
The CLI tool for learning commands from your terminal
-g, --global
Install the package globally rather than locally
$ kmdr explain
? Enter your command: rsync -anv file1 file2
rsync -anv file1 file2
DEFINITIONS
rsync
A fast, versatile, remote (and local) file-copying tool
-a, --archive
This is equivalent to -rlptgoD.
-n, --dry-run
This makes rsync perform a trial run that doesn’t make any changes
(and produces mostly the same output as a real run).
-v, --verbose
This option increases the amount of information you are given during
the transfer.
$ kmdr explain
? Enter your command: ls -alh > contents.txt
ls -alh > contents.txt
DEFINITIONS
ls
List directory contents
-a, --all
Do not ignore entries starting with .
-l
Use a long listing format
-h, --human-readable
With -l and/or -s, print human readable sizes (e.g., 1K 234M 2G)
> contents.txt
Redirect stdout to contents.txt.
$ kmdr explain
? Enter your command: dmesg | grep 'usb' > output.log 2>error.log
dmesg | grep 'usb' > output.log 2> error.log
DEFINITIONS
dmesg
Print or control the kernel ring buffer
|
A pipe serves the sdout of the previous command as input (stdin) to the next one
grep
Print lines matching a pattern
> output.log
Redirect stdout to output.log.
2> error.log
Redirect stderr to error.log.
We add new programs every day! See the full list here: https://app.kmdr.sh/program.