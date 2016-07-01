##kmdjs kernel module definition
##What's kmdjs?
kmdjs organizes the project based on namespace tree
##Install
install it via npm:
npm install kmdjs
##Getting start include the file in your html,such as:
<script src="kmd.js" ></script>
kmdjs api has only three methods :
kmdjs.config,
kmdjs.define and
kmdjs.main
kmdjs.config is used for the whole project configuration, the general configuration is shown below:
kmdjs.config({
"dependencies": [],
"mapping":[
["util.bom","js/util/bom.js"],
["app.Ball","js/ball.js"],
[ "main", "js/main.js"]
],
"bundleIgnore":[""]
}).main();
or
kmdjs.config('kmd.json')
.main(function(bundler){
alert(bundler);
});
what does the dependencies prop do ? if you refer the other lib in your page and referencing in the window such as : window.$ or window.jQuery ,
<script src="js/jquery-3.0.0.min.js"></script>
<script src="../../kmd.js"></script>
...
...
then you should write the dependencies prop for the kud bundler.
{
"dependencies": ["$","jQuery"],
"mapping": {
"main": "js/main.js"
}
}
define can be passed to the two parameters, such as:
kmdjs.define("app.Ball",function(){
var Ball = function (x, y, r, vx, vy, text) {
this.x = x;
this.y = y;
this.r = r;
this.d = 2 * r;
this.vx = vx;
this.vy = vy;
this.element = document.createElement("div");
this.element.innerHTML = text;
this.element.style.cssText = "text-align:center;position:absolute; -moz-border-radius:" + this.d + "px; border-radius: " + this.d + "px; width: " + this.d + "px; height: " + this.d + "px;background-color:green;line-height:" + this.d + "px;color:white;";
document.body.appendChild(this.element);
};
Ball.prototype.tick= function () {
this.x += this.vx;
this.y += this.vy;
this.element.style.left = this.x + "px";
this.element.style.top = this.y + "px";
};
return Ball;
});
Also the statement dependence, passed three parameters, such as:
kmdjs.define('main',['util.bom','app.Ball'], function() {
var ball = new Ball(0, 0, 28, 1, -2, 'kmdjs');
var vp = bom.getViewport();
setInterval(function () {
ball.tick();
(ball.x + ball.r * 2 > vp[2] || ball.x < 0) && (ball.vx *= -1);
(ball.y + ball.r * 2 > vp[3] || ball.y < 0) && (ball.vy *= -1);
}, 15);
});
'Ball' and 'bom' can be used directly in your code , because they will be transformed to 'app.Ball' and 'util.bom' by uglifyjs2.
##Bundler using the 'node build' command to bundle the kmdjs project :
node build
the build.js will require kud and kmd.json to bundle your project :
require('kud')(require('./kmd.json'),function(bundle){
//you can get bundle here
console.log(bundle);
console.log("------------------- end of kud -------------------")
});
you can also get the bundle string in browser from main callback method such as blow code:
kmdjs.main(function(bundle){
alert(bundle)
});
##Gulp kud can work well with gulp such as blow code:
var gulp = require('gulp'),
kud = require('kud'),
runSequence = require('run-sequence');
var config = require('./kmd.json');
gulp.task('kud',function(callback) {
kud(config,function(bundle,min_bundle){
console.log(bundle);
console.log(min_bundle);
callback();
});
});
gulp.task('otherTask',function() {
console.log('otherTask');
});
gulp.task('default', function (taskDone) {
runSequence(
'kud',
'otherTask',
taskDone
);
});
##License
kmdjs is released under the MIT License.