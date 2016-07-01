##kmdjs kernel module definition

##What's kmdjs?

kmdjs organizes the project based on namespace tree

##Install

install it via npm:

npm install kmdjs

##Getting start include the file in your html,such as:

< script src = "kmd.js" > </ script >

kmdjs api has only three methods : kmdjs.config , kmdjs.define and kmdjs.main

config the project

kmdjs.config is used for the whole project configuration, the general configuration is shown below:

kmdjs.config({ "dependencies" : [], "mapping" :[ [ "util.bom" , "js/util/bom.js" ], [ "app.Ball" , "js/ball.js" ], [ "main" , "js/main.js" ] ], "bundleIgnore" :[ "" ] }).main();

or

kmdjs.config( 'kmd.json' ) .main( function ( bundler ) { alert(bundler); });

what does the dependencies prop do ? if you refer the other lib in your page and referencing in the window such as : window.$ or window.jQuery ,

<script src= "js/jquery-3.0.0.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "../../kmd.js" > </ script > ... ...

then you should write the dependencies prop for the kud bundler.

{ "dependencies" : [ "$" , "jQuery" ], "mapping" : { "main" : "js/main.js" } }

defnie a module

define can be passed to the two parameters, such as:

kmdjs.define( "app.Ball" , function ( ) { var Ball = function ( x, y, r, vx, vy, text ) { this .x = x; this .y = y; this .r = r; this .d = 2 * r; this .vx = vx; this .vy = vy; this .element = document .createElement( "div" ); this .element.innerHTML = text; this .element.style.cssText = "text-align:center;position:absolute; -moz-border-radius:" + this .d + "px; border-radius: " + this .d + "px; width: " + this .d + "px; height: " + this .d + "px;background-color:green;line-height:" + this .d + "px;color:white;" ; document .body.appendChild( this .element); }; Ball.prototype.tick= function ( ) { this .x += this .vx; this .y += this .vy; this .element.style.left = this .x + "px" ; this .element.style.top = this .y + "px" ; }; return Ball; });

Also the statement dependence, passed three parameters, such as:

kmdjs.define( 'main' ,[ 'util.bom' , 'app.Ball' ], function ( ) { var ball = new Ball( 0 , 0 , 28 , 1 , -2 , 'kmdjs' ); var vp = bom.getViewport(); setInterval( function ( ) { ball.tick(); (ball.x + ball.r * 2 > vp[ 2 ] || ball.x < 0 ) && (ball.vx *= -1 ); (ball.y + ball.r * 2 > vp[ 3 ] || ball.y < 0 ) && (ball.vy *= -1 ); }, 15 ); });

'Ball' and 'bom' can be used directly in your code , because they will be transformed to 'app.Ball' and 'util.bom' by uglifyjs2.

##Bundler using the 'node build' command to bundle the kmdjs project :

node build

the build.js will require kud and kmd.json to bundle your project :

require ( 'kud' )( require ( './kmd.json' ), function ( bundle ) { console .log(bundle); console .log( "------------------- end of kud -------------------" ) });

you can also get the bundle string in browser from main callback method such as blow code:

kmdjs.main( function ( bundle ) { alert(bundle) });

##Gulp kud can work well with gulp such as blow code:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), kud = require ( 'kud' ), runSequence = require ( 'run-sequence' ); var config = require ( './kmd.json' ); gulp.task( 'kud' , function ( callback ) { kud(config, function ( bundle,min_bundle ) { console .log(bundle); console .log(min_bundle); callback(); }); }); gulp.task( 'otherTask' , function ( ) { console .log( 'otherTask' ); }); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( taskDone ) { runSequence( 'kud' , 'otherTask' , taskDone ); });

##License

kmdjs is released under the MIT License.