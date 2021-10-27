A tiny (240B to 501B) and fast utility to "deep clone" Objects, Arrays, Dates, RegExps, and more!

Features

Super tiny and performant

Deep clone / recursive copies

Safely handles complex data types

Array, Date, Map, Object, RegExp, Set, TypedArray, and more

Unlike a "shallow copy" (eg, Object.assign ), a "deep clone" recursively traverses a source input and copies its values — instead of references to its values — into a new instance of that input. The result is a structurally equivalent clone that operates independently of the original source and controls its own values.

Why "klona"? It's "clone" in Swedish.

What's with the sheep? Dolly.

Install

$ npm install

Modes

There are multiple "versions" of klona available, which allows you to bring only the functionality you need!

Size (gzip): 240 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD

Ability: JSON data types

import { klona } from 'klona/json' ;

Size (gzip): 354 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD

Ability: extends klona/json with support for custom class, Date, and RegExp

import { klona } from 'klona/lite' ;

klona

Size (gzip): 451 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD

Ability: extends klona/lite with support for Map, Set, DataView, ArrayBuffer, TypedArray

import { klona } from 'klona' ;

Size (gzip): 501 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD

Ability: extends klona with support for Symbol properties and and non-enumerable properties

import { klona } from 'klona/full' ;

Usage

import { klona } from 'klona' ; const input = { foo : 1 , bar : { baz : 2 , bat : { hello : 'world' } } }; const output = klona(input); assert.deepStrictEqual(input, output); output.bar.bat.hola = 'mundo' ; output.bar.baz = 99 ; console .log( JSON .stringify(input, null , 2 ) );

API

Returns: typeof input

Returns a deep copy/clone of the input.

Benchmarks

Running Node v12.18.3

The benchmarks can be found in the /bench directory. They are separated into multiple categories:

JSON – compares an array of objects comprised of JSON data types ( String , Number , null , Array , Object )

– compares an array of objects comprised of JSON data types ( , , , , ) LITE – like JSON , but adds RegExp , Date and undefined values

– like , but adds , and values DEFAULT – object with RegExp , Date , Array , Map , Set , custom class, Int8Array , DataView , Buffer values

– object with , , , , , custom class, , , values FULL – like DEFAULT , but adds Symbol and non-enumerable properties

Important: Only candidates that pass validation step(s) are listed.

However, lodash and clone are kept to highlight important differences.

Note: The clone/include candidate refers to its includeNonEnumerable option enabled.

Load times: lodash/clonedeep 29. 257ms rfdc 0. 511ms clone 0. 576ms clone-deep 2. 494ms deep-copy 0. 451ms klona/full 0. 408ms klona 0. 265ms klona/lite 0. 308ms klona/json 0. 263ms Benchmark :: JSON JSON.stringify x 53 ,899 ops/sec ±0.76% (92 runs sampled) lodash x 46 ,800 ops/sec ±0.86% (90 runs sampled) rfdc x 221 ,456 ops/sec ±0.88% (92 runs sampled) clone x 39 ,537 ops/sec ±0.68% (92 runs sampled) clone/include x 25 ,488 ops/sec ±1.06% (88 runs sampled) clone-deep x 99 ,998 ops/sec ±0.91% (93 runs sampled) deep-copy x 141 ,270 ops/sec ±0.95% (92 runs sampled) klona/full x 55 ,016 ops/sec ±0.68% (94 runs sampled) klona x 281 ,215 ops/sec ±0.77% (93 runs sampled) klona/lite x 318 ,481 ops/sec ±0.72% (91 runs sampled) klona/json x 334 ,932 ops/sec ±0.66% (93 runs sampled) Benchmark :: LITE lodash x 36 ,992 ops/sec ±0.65% (91 runs sampled) clone x 35 ,974 ops/sec ±1.13% (88 runs sampled) clone/include x 22 ,609 ops/sec ±1.02% (91 runs sampled) clone-deep x 92 ,846 ops/sec ±0.66% (93 runs sampled) klona/full x 47 ,873 ops/sec ±0.83% (88 runs sampled) klona x 226 ,638 ops/sec ±1.16% (93 runs sampled) klona/lite x 257 ,900 ops/sec ±0.82% (93 runs sampled) Benchmark :: DEFAULT lodash x 55 ,914 ops/sec ±0.75% (93 runs sampled) ✘ Buffer ✘ Map keys clone x 92 ,127 ops/sec ±0.83% (94 runs sampled) ✘ DataView clone/include x 62 ,052 ops/sec ±0.88% (93 runs sampled) ✘ DataView klona/full x 90 ,308 ops/sec ±0.68% (89 runs sampled) klona x 230 ,257 ops/sec ±0.71% (91 runs sampled) Benchmark :: FULL lodash x 60 ,361 ops/sec ±0.65% (91 runs sampled) ✘ Buffer ✘ Map keys ✘ Missing non-enumerable Properties clone/include x 47 ,263 ops/sec ±0.85% (93 runs sampled) ✘ DataView ✘ Incorrect non-enumerable Properties klona/full x 82 ,346 ops/sec ±0.62% (93 runs sampled)

Related

dlv – safely read from deep properties in 120 bytes

from deep properties in 120 bytes dset – safely write into deep properties in 160 bytes

into deep properties in 160 bytes dequal – safely check for deep equality in 304 to 489 bytes

License

MIT © Luke Edwards