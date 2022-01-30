Klipse is a JavaScript plugin for embedding interactive code snippets in tech blogs. See examples at https://blog.klipse.tech/
Technically, Klipse is a small piece of JavaScript code that evaluates code snippets in the browser and it is pluggable on any web page.
The klipse plugin is a
JavaScript tag (see details below) that transforms static code snippets of an html page into live and interactive snippets:
The code evaluation is done in the browser: no server is involved at all!
With the klipse plugin, the code is evaluated as you type...
Here is a live demo of the embedding of klipse in a web page.
|JavaScript
|Ruby
|PHP
|Clojure
eval and pretty printing of the result is done with pretty-format
The code editing inside the interactive snippets is powered by CodeMirror.
In order to integrate the klipse plugin on a blog, library documentation or any other web page, you have to follow 3 simple steps.
Make sure you have
<!DOCTYPE html> at the top of your html file and
<meta charset="utf-8"> right after your
<head> (It is required in order to display properly the CodeMirror elements used by Klipse.)
Add css and custom configuration somewhere in the page (it could be in the
<head> or in the
<body>) before the
<script> element of step #3.
The selector keys are per language (see below for a list of supported languages) and the value are the CSS selector of the elements that you want to klipsify.
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css">
<script>
window.klipse_settings = {
selector_eval_js: '.language-klipse-eval-js', // css selector for the html elements you want to klipsify
};
</script>
JavaScript tag at the end of the body tag :
For Clojure:
<script src="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin/js/klipse_plugin.js"></script>
</body>
For other languages:
<script src="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js"></script>
</body>
Here is an interactive guide of the klipse snippets.
If you want to host Klipse JavaScript tag from your own server, see Host Klipse Locally.
If you want to use an older version of Klipse, see Use Older Versions.
Here is the full interactive guide of the klipse
JavaScript snippets.
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css">
<script>
window.klipse_settings = {
selector_eval_js: '.language-klipse-eval-js', // css selector for the html elements you want to klipsify
};
</script>
<script src="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js"></script>
Here is a jsfiddle with Klipse plugin for JavaScript. And here are detailed explanations about a JavaScript live code editor in a blog post.
Pay attention: for Clojure interactive snippets, you must use the non-minified version of klipse as for the moment, self-host cljs doesn't support advanced compilation!
Here is the full interactive guide of the klipse
clojure snippets.
You can manipulate the DOM inside KLIPSE: here is a tutorial.
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css">
<script>
window.klipse_settings = {
selector: '.language-klipse'// css selector for the html elements you want to klipsify
};
</script>
<script src="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin/js/klipse_plugin.js"></script>
If you want to integrate Klipse inside a Clojurescript project, it is recommended to consume Klipse as a Clojurescript library like any other Clojurescript lib, just like this .
Inside your code you have to require two namespaces and call a function:
(ns my.project
(:require [klipse.run.plugin.plugin] ;; this namespace initializes Klipse. We require it for its side effects
[klipse.plugin :as klipse-plugin]))
(klipse-plugin/init #js {:selector ".language-klipse"
:selector_reagent ".language-reagent"})
Here is an example of a tiny reagent demo project that integrates Klipse as a Clojurescript library.
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css">
<script>
window.klipse_settings = {
selector_eval_python_client: '.language-klipse-python', // css selector for the html elements you want to klipsify
};
</script>
<script src="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css">
<script>
window.klipse_settings = {
selector_pyodide: '.language-klipse-pyodide', // css selector for the html elements you want to klipsify
};
</script>
<script src="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css">
<script>
window.klipse_settings = {
selector_eval_ruby: '.language-klipse-eval-ruby', // css selector for the html elements you want to klipsify
};
</script>
<script src="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/lua.css">
<script>
window.klipse_settings = {
selector_lua: '.language-klipse-lua', // css selector for the html elements you want to klipsify
};
</script>
<script src="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css">
<script>
window.klipse_settings = {
selector_golang: '.language-klipse-go, // css selector for the html elements you want to klipsify
};
</script>
<script src="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css">
<script>
window.klipse_settings = {
selector_eval_scheme: '.language-klipse-eval-scheme', // css selector for the html elements you want to klipsify
};
</script>
<script src="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js"></script>
Prolog code snippets are separated into two kinds:
In the query, you must omit the
?- characters.
See A new way of blogging about Prolog for a full example and guide.
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/prolog.css">
<script>
window.klipse_settings = {
selector_prolog_rules: '.language-prolog-rules', // css selector for the html elements that contain prolog rules
selector_prolog_query: '.language-prolog-query', // css selector for the html elements that contain prolog queries
};
</script>
<script src="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js?v=7.7.1-a"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css">
<script>
window.klipse_settings = {
selector_eval_clisp: '.language-klipse-eval-clisp', // css selector for the html elements you want to klipsify
};
</script>
<script src="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css">
<script>
window.klipse_settings = {
selector_eval_ocaml: '.language-klipse-ocaml', // selector for ocaml evaluation snippets
selector_transpile_ocaml: '.language-transpile-ocaml' // selector for ocaml transpilation snippets
};
</script>
<script src="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js"></script>
Note: Code Snippets in Reason version 3 will automagically be upgraded to latest Reason version once a new version of Reason is released.
We have 4 kinds of ReasonML snippets:
Here is the JavaScript tag that you need to setup for embedding ReasonML snippets on your page:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css">
<script>
window.klipse_settings = {
selector_transpile_reason_3: '.language-transpile-reason', // selector for reason transpilation snippets
selector_transpile_reason_3_to_ocaml: '.language-transpile-reason-to-ocaml', // selector for reason transpilation into ocaml snippets
selector_eval_reason_3: '.language-klipse-reason', // selector for reason evaluation snippets
selector_ocaml_to_reason: '.language-klipse-ocaml-to-reason' // selector for ocaml to reason snippets
};
</script>
<script src="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css">
<script>
window.klipse_settings = {
selector_transpile_reason: '.language-transpile-reason', // selector for reason transpilation snippets
selector_transpile_reason_to_ocaml: '.language-transpile-reason-to-ocaml', // selector for reason transpilation into ocaml snippets
selector_eval_reason: '.language-klipse-reason' // selector for reason evaluation snippets
};
</script>
<script src="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/sql.css">
<script>
window.klipse_settings = {
selector_sql: '.sql',
};
</script>
<script src="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css">
<script>
window.klipse_settings = {
selector_eval_php: '.language-klipse-eval-php', // css selector for the html elements you want to klipsify
};
</script>
<script src="https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js"></script>
If your site runs under
https, you need to load the klipse plugin from
https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech instead of
http://app.klipse.tech.
The reason is that the klipse plugin is hosted on Google Cloud Storage and for the moment SSL is not supported for custom domains.
The klipse plugin is configurable both at the level of the page and at the level of the snippet.
Here are the settings for the klipse plugin a page level:
window.klipse_settings = {
eval_idle_msec: 20, // idle time in msec before the snippet is evaluated
selector: '.language-klipse', // selector for Clojure evaluation snippets
selector_js: '.language-klipse-js', // selector for Clojure transpilation snippets
selector_reagent: '.language-reagent', // selector for reagent snippets
selector_google_charts: '.language-google-charts' // selector for Google charts snippets
selector_oblivion: '.language-oblivion' // selector for oblivion snippets
selector_eval_js: '.language-klipse-eval-js', // selector for JavaScript evaluation snippets
selector_eval_ruby: '.language-klipse-eval-ruby', // selector for Ruby evaluation snippets
selector_lua: '.language-klipse-lua', // selector for lua evaluation snippets
selector_es2017: '.language-klipse-es2017', // selector for EcmaScript 2017 evaluation snippets
selector_jsx: '.language-klipse-jsx', // selector for JSX evaluation snippets
selector_transpile_jsx: '.language-transpile-jsx', // selector for JSX transpilation snippets
selector_render_jsx: '.language-render-jsx', // selector for JSX rendering snippets
selector_react: '.language-react', // selector for React snippets
selector_eval_php: '.language-klipse-eval-php', // selector for PHP evaluation snippets
selector_eval_markdown: '.language-klipse-markdown', // selector for Markdown transpilation snippets
selector_render_hiccup: '.render-hiccup', // selector for Hiccup rendering snippets
selector_transpile_hiccup: '.transpile-hiccup', // selector for Hiccup transpiling snippets
selector_eval_lambdaway: '.language-klipse-lambdaway', // selector for lambdaway transpilation snippets
selector_eval_python_client: '.language-klipse-python', // selector for Python evaluation snippets
selector_eval_cpp: '.language-klipse-cpp', // selector for cpp evaluation
selector_eval_html: '.language-klipse-html', // selector for Html evaluation snippets
selector_sql: '.language-klipse-sql', // selector for sqlite evaluation snippets
selector_eval_scheme: '.language-klipse-scheme', // selector for Scheme evaluation snippets
selector_brainfuck: '.language-klipse-brainfuck', // selector for Brainfuck snippets
selector_eval_ocaml: '.language-klipse-ocaml', // selector for Ocaml evaluation snippets
selector_transpile_ocaml: '.language-transpile-ocaml', // selector for Ocaml transpilation snippets
selector_transpile_reason_3: '.language-transpile-reason', // selector for Reason transpilation snippets
selector_transpile_reason_3_to_ocaml: '.language-transpile-reason-to-ocaml', // selector for Reason transpilation into ocaml snippets
selector_eval_reason_3: '.language-klipse-reason', // selector for Reason evaluation snippets
selector_ocaml_to_reason: '.language-klipse-ocaml-to-reason' // selector for Ocaml to reason snippets
cached_ns_root: '/my-root', // the root of Clojure cached namespace, default: https://viebel.github.io/cljs-analysis-cache/cache/
clojure_cached_macro_ns_regexp: /reagent.*/, // the regexp for Clojure macro namespaces that are cached
clojure_cached_ns_regexp: /reagent.*/, // the regexp for clojure namespaces that are cached
codemirror_root: '/my-codemirror-root', // the root of Codemirror files
scripts_root: '/my-scripts-root', // the root of scripts files (e.g pretty_format.js, opal.js ...)
re_evaluate_all_snippets_on_change: false, // Whether all snippets should be reevaluated when any one snippet is edited, since snippets might depend on each other
editor_type: 'code-mirror', //the type of the editor for Klipse results (the element where the evaluation of the snippet is displayed). Allowed values:
// "code-mirror": The input editor is codemirror. The output editor is codemirror
// "html": The input editor is codemirror. The output editor is html
// "dom": The input editor is plain text. The output editor is plain text
};
Additionally, you can configure CodeMirror input (snippet source code) and output (snippet evaluation) by setting
codemirror_options_in and
codemirror_options_out:
Currently, we support all the settings CodeMirror Configuration settings and part of the Addons settings:
matchBrackets and
autoCloseBrackets.
For instance, you can modify the
indentUnit,
lineWrapping,
lineNumbers and
autoCloseBrackets like this:
window.klipse_settings = {
codemirror_options_in: {
indentUnit: 8,
lineWrapping: true,
lineNumbers: true,
autoCloseBrackets: true
},
codemirror_options_out: {
lineWrapping: true,
lineNumbers: true
}
}
print_length: (default 1000) max number of items in collections to display - useful to prevent browser stuck when evaluating infinite sequences like
(range)
beautify_strings: (default false) when evaluation result is a string - display the "interior" of the string without escaping the quotes.
The following attributes can be added to the DOM element of the snippet:
data-eval-idle-msec: (default 20) idle time in msec before the snippet is evaluated
data-loop-msec: (default
undefined) the code is run in a loop every
data-loop-msec msec
data-preamble: (default
"") A string containing Clojurescript source code that should be run before the contents of this snippet, eg "(reset! canvas-id :canvas-2)". Useful for hiding implementation details from readers in blog posts, like e.g. setting a
canvas-id atom to
:canvas-2, or for performing any other setup operations that need to be done on a per-snippet basis
data-editor-type: (default
"code-mirror") the type of the editor for the klipse result (the element where the evaluation of the snippet is displayed). Allowed values:
"code-mirror": The input editor is codemirror. The output editor is codemirror
"html": The input editor is codemirror. The output editor is html
** "dom": The input editor is plain text. The output editor is plain text
data-external-libs: comma separated list of JavaScript libraries to load before snippet evaluation
data-async-code: (default
false) when
true, asynchronous calls to
console.log append their result to the result cell
Here is a live demo of the different snippet level configuration options.
The following data attributes are supported on a klipse snippet DOM element:
data-static-fns: (default
false) set to true for using static dispatch
data-external-libs: comma separated list of github repositories to resolve dependencies: you need to provide the full list of dependencies (including the dependencies of dependencies recursively). See for instance Lambda Calculus with clojure and Klipse
data-print-length: (default 1000) max number of items in collections to display - useful to prevent browser stuck when evaluating infinite sequences like
(range)
data-beautify-strings: (default false) when evaluation result is a string - display the "interior" of the string without escaping the quotes.
data-verbose: (default false) passed to bootstrapped
eval and
compile
:verbose opts
data-max-eval-duration: (default 1000) max number of milliseconds the snippet code is allowed to run synchronously before being interrupted.
data-compile-display-guard: (default false) when true, display the anti-starvation code inside result of compilation
The Klipse plugin can be easily styled with CSS, which can be applied both to the Klipse plugin's own elements, and to the CodeMirror editor's elements. Much of the styling you'll apply will be to CodeMirror, as it contains all the CSS classes to style the code itself. Surrounding CodeMirror is the Klipse plugin, the styles of which control the plugin's borders, and the executed code's output.
Each klipse snippet is associated with 4 HTML elements:
klipse-snippet.
klipse-result.
klipse-container and is accessible inside the klipse snippet through the global variable
klipse_container (the global variable is dynamically bound to the correct klipse container).
klipse-separator.
You can change the theme of the CodeMirror editor simply by modifying its CSS. If you don't want to create your own theme, Farhad Gayour has an awesome list of ready-made themes you can select from. Have a look at the different themes by selecting them from the drop-down. Once you've found one you like, head to the theme repo to copy the CSS, paste it into a CSS file, and link to it from the HTML page containing your Klipse plugin.
To change the style of the Klipse plugin's borders and the console output, you'll need to add a few extra style rules to your CSS file. These are:
.CodeMirror - modify the plugin's borders and CodeMirror's containing
div
.CodeMirror:last-child::before - modify the console's title (i.e. the bit that says Output:)
.CodeMirror:last-child - modify the console area (i.e. the area beneath Output:)
You can see an example of styling Klipse in
demos/styling. And here is a live demo
You can build interactive slides by integrating Klipse with Reveal.js using this template for reveal.js and Klipse.
Here are a couple of examples of blogs using the klipse plugin:
Ask us any question about the klipse plugin (integration, feature requests...) on
Each code snippet is wrapped into a CodeMirror editor.
The CodeMirror editors are accessible via the JavaScript global variable:
klipse_editors.
This is an array that contains the CodeMirror editors wrapping the original code snippets. For instance, you can modify the content of the code snippet
i by calling:
klipse_editors[i].setValue('let a = 1');
Here is a jsfiddle that shows it in action.
The evaluation of each snippet is also wrapped into a CodeMirror editor.
The CodeMirror editors that wrapped results are accessible via the JavaScript global variable:
klipse_results.
This is an array that contains the CodeMirror editors wrapping the results of the evaluation of the code snippets.
For instance, you can read the content of the code snippet
i by calling:
klipse_results[i].getValue();
Here is a jsfiddle that shows it in action.
Since version
6.8.0, Klipse is published on npm. Therefore you can access the klipse files of a specific version from unpkg - a cdn for stuff that is published to
npm.
For instance, The urls are for the version
6.8.0 are:
You can download klipse with
npm or
bower.
In order to serve Klipse from your own server, you have to:
dist folder:
codemirror.css,
klipse_plugin.js or
klipse_plugin.min.js,
javascript.inc.js (CodeMirror JavaScript addon),
pretty_format.js (JavaScript beautifier)
klipse_settings.no_dynamic_scripts=true;
If you need more assets that are usually dynamically loaded by klipse, please download them manually.
Here is the information about the Klipse app
The Web REPL is live at http://app.klipse.tech
Here is the manual for the KLIPSE web repl.
Languages supported in the REPL:
Clojure and
ClojureScript.
See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (GNU General Public License v3.0).