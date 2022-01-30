Klipse

Klipse is a JavaScript plugin for embedding interactive code snippets in tech blogs. See examples at https://blog.klipse.tech/

Technically, Klipse is a small piece of JavaScript code that evaluates code snippets in the browser and it is pluggable on any web page.

Plugin

The klipse plugin is a JavaScript tag (see details below) that transforms static code snippets of an html page into live and interactive snippets:

Live: The code is executed in your browser Interactive: You can modify the code and it is evaluated as you type

The code evaluation is done in the browser: no server is involved at all!

Live demo

With the klipse plugin, the code is evaluated as you type...

Here is a live demo of the embedding of klipse in a web page.

JavaScript Ruby

PHP Clojure

Supported languages

The code editing inside the interactive snippets is powered by CodeMirror.

How does it work?

Integration

In order to integrate the klipse plugin on a blog, library documentation or any other web page, you have to follow 3 simple steps.

Make sure you have <!DOCTYPE html> at the top of your html file and <meta charset="utf-8"> right after your <head> (It is required in order to display properly the CodeMirror elements used by Klipse.) Add css and custom configuration somewhere in the page (it could be in the <head> or in the <body> ) before the <script> element of step #3. The selector keys are per language (see below for a list of supported languages) and the value are the CSS selector of the elements that you want to klipsify.

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css" > < script > window .klipse_settings = { selector_eval_js : '.language-klipse-eval-js' , }; </ script >

Add the JavaScript tag at the end of the body tag :

For Clojure:

< script src = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin/js/klipse_plugin.js" > </ script > </ body >

For other languages:

< script src = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js" > </ script > </ body >

Here is an interactive guide of the klipse snippets.

If you want to host Klipse JavaScript tag from your own server, see Host Klipse Locally.

If you want to use an older version of Klipse, see Use Older Versions.

JavaScript

Here is the full interactive guide of the klipse JavaScript snippets.

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css" > < script > window .klipse_settings = { selector_eval_js : '.language-klipse-eval-js' , }; </ script > < script src = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js" > </ script >

Here is a jsfiddle with Klipse plugin for JavaScript. And here are detailed explanations about a JavaScript live code editor in a blog post.

Clojure and ClojureScript in a web page

Pay attention: for Clojure interactive snippets, you must use the non-minified version of klipse as for the moment, self-host cljs doesn't support advanced compilation!

Here is the full interactive guide of the klipse clojure snippets.

You can manipulate the DOM inside KLIPSE: here is a tutorial.

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css" > < script > window .klipse_settings = { selector : '.language-klipse' }; </ script > < script src = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin/js/klipse_plugin.js" > </ script >

ClojureScript project

If you want to integrate Klipse inside a Clojurescript project, it is recommended to consume Klipse as a Clojurescript library like any other Clojurescript lib, just like this .

Inside your code you have to require two namespaces and call a function:

( ns my.project ( :require [klipse.run.plugin.plugin] [klipse.plugin :as klipse-plugin])) ( klipse-plugin/init #js { :selector ".language-klipse" :selector_reagent ".language-reagent" })

Here is an example of a tiny reagent demo project that integrates Klipse as a Clojurescript library.

Python

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css" > < script > window .klipse_settings = { selector_eval_python_client : '.language-klipse-python' , }; </ script > < script src = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js" > </ script >

Python3 (numpy, pandas)

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css" > < script > window .klipse_settings = { selector_pyodide : '.language-klipse-pyodide' , }; </ script > < script src = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js" > </ script >

Ruby

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css" > < script > window .klipse_settings = { selector_eval_ruby : '.language-klipse-eval-ruby' , }; </ script > < script src = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js" > </ script >

Lua

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/lua.css" > < script > window .klipse_settings = { selector_lua : '.language-klipse-lua' , }; </ script > < script src = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js" > </ script >

Go

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css" > < script > window.klipse_settings = { selector_golang: '.language-klipse-go, // css selector for the html elements you want to klipsify }; </ script > < script src = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js" > </ script >

Scheme

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css" > < script > window .klipse_settings = { selector_eval_scheme : '.language-klipse-eval-scheme' , }; </ script > < script src = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js" > </ script >

Prolog

Prolog code snippets are separated into two kinds:

Rules

Queries

In the query, you must omit the ?- characters.

See A new way of blogging about Prolog for a full example and guide.

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/prolog.css" > < script > window .klipse_settings = { selector_prolog_rules : '.language-prolog-rules' , selector_prolog_query : '.language-prolog-query' , }; </ script > < script src = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js?v=7.7.1-a" > </ script >

Common Lisp

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css" > < script > window .klipse_settings = { selector_eval_clisp : '.language-klipse-eval-clisp' , }; </ script > < script src = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js" > </ script >

OCaml

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css" > < script > window .klipse_settings = { selector_eval_ocaml : '.language-klipse-ocaml' , selector_transpile_ocaml : '.language-transpile-ocaml' }; </ script > < script src = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js" > </ script >

ReasonML version 3

Note: Code Snippets in Reason version 3 will automagically be upgraded to latest Reason version once a new version of Reason is released.

We have 4 kinds of ReasonML snippets:

Code Evaluation Transpilation to JavaScript Transpilation to Ocaml Transpilation from Ocaml

Here is the JavaScript tag that you need to setup for embedding ReasonML snippets on your page:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css" > < script > window .klipse_settings = { selector_transpile_reason_3 : '.language-transpile-reason' , selector_transpile_reason_3_to_ocaml : '.language-transpile-reason-to-ocaml' , selector_eval_reason_3 : '.language-klipse-reason' , selector_ocaml_to_reason : '.language-klipse-ocaml-to-reason' }; </ script > < script src = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js" > </ script >

ReasonML - Old Syntax(deprecated)

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css" > < script > window .klipse_settings = { selector_transpile_reason : '.language-transpile-reason' , selector_transpile_reason_to_ocaml : '.language-transpile-reason-to-ocaml' , selector_eval_reason : '.language-klipse-reason' }; </ script > < script src = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js" > </ script >

SQL

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/sql.css" > < script > window .klipse_settings = { selector_sql : '.sql' , }; </ script > < script src = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js" > </ script >

PHP

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/css/codemirror.css" > < script > window .klipse_settings = { selector_eval_php : '.language-klipse-eval-php' , }; </ script > < script src = "https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech/plugin_prod/js/klipse_plugin.min.js" > </ script >

https

If your site runs under https , you need to load the klipse plugin from https://storage.googleapis.com/app.klipse.tech instead of http://app.klipse.tech .

The reason is that the klipse plugin is hosted on Google Cloud Storage and for the moment SSL is not supported for custom domains.

Configuration

The klipse plugin is configurable both at the level of the page and at the level of the snippet.

Page level configuration

Here are the settings for the klipse plugin a page level:

window .klipse_settings = { eval_idle_msec : 20 , selector : '.language-klipse' , selector_js : '.language-klipse-js' , selector_reagent : '.language-reagent' , selector_google_charts : '.language-google-charts' selector_oblivion : '.language-oblivion' selector_eval_js : '.language-klipse-eval-js' , selector_eval_ruby : '.language-klipse-eval-ruby' , selector_lua : '.language-klipse-lua' , selector_es2017 : '.language-klipse-es2017' , selector_jsx : '.language-klipse-jsx' , selector_transpile_jsx : '.language-transpile-jsx' , selector_render_jsx : '.language-render-jsx' , selector_react : '.language-react' , selector_eval_php : '.language-klipse-eval-php' , selector_eval_markdown : '.language-klipse-markdown' , selector_render_hiccup : '.render-hiccup' , selector_transpile_hiccup : '.transpile-hiccup' , selector_eval_lambdaway : '.language-klipse-lambdaway' , selector_eval_python_client : '.language-klipse-python' , selector_eval_cpp : '.language-klipse-cpp' , selector_eval_html : '.language-klipse-html' , selector_sql : '.language-klipse-sql' , selector_eval_scheme : '.language-klipse-scheme' , selector_brainfuck : '.language-klipse-brainfuck' , selector_eval_ocaml : '.language-klipse-ocaml' , selector_transpile_ocaml : '.language-transpile-ocaml' , selector_transpile_reason_3 : '.language-transpile-reason' , selector_transpile_reason_3_to_ocaml : '.language-transpile-reason-to-ocaml' , selector_eval_reason_3 : '.language-klipse-reason' , selector_ocaml_to_reason : '.language-klipse-ocaml-to-reason' cached_ns_root : '/my-root' , clojure_cached_macro_ns_regexp : /reagent.*/ , clojure_cached_ns_regexp : /reagent.*/ , codemirror_root : '/my-codemirror-root' , scripts_root : '/my-scripts-root' , re_evaluate_all_snippets_on_change : false , editor_type : 'code-mirror' , };

Additionally, you can configure CodeMirror input (snippet source code) and output (snippet evaluation) by setting codemirror_options_in and codemirror_options_out :

Currently, we support all the settings CodeMirror Configuration settings and part of the Addons settings: matchBrackets and autoCloseBrackets .

For instance, you can modify the indentUnit , lineWrapping , lineNumbers and autoCloseBrackets like this:

window .klipse_settings = { codemirror_options_in : { indentUnit : 8 , lineWrapping : true , lineNumbers : true , autoCloseBrackets : true }, codemirror_options_out : { lineWrapping : true , lineNumbers : true } }

Clojure only

print_length : (default 1000) max number of items in collections to display - useful to prevent browser stuck when evaluating infinite sequences like (range)

: (default 1000) max number of items in collections to display - useful to prevent browser stuck when evaluating infinite sequences like beautify_strings : (default false) when evaluation result is a string - display the "interior" of the string without escaping the quotes.

Snippet level configuration

The following attributes can be added to the DOM element of the snippet:

data-eval-idle-msec : (default 20) idle time in msec before the snippet is evaluated

: (default 20) idle time in msec before the snippet is evaluated data-loop-msec : (default undefined ) the code is run in a loop every data-loop-msec msec

: (default ) the code is run in a loop every msec data-preamble : (default "" ) A string containing Clojurescript source code that should be run before the contents of this snippet, eg "(reset! canvas-id :canvas-2)". Useful for hiding implementation details from readers in blog posts, like e.g. setting a canvas-id atom to :canvas-2 , or for performing any other setup operations that need to be done on a per-snippet basis

: (default ) A string containing Clojurescript source code that should be run before the contents of this snippet, eg "(reset! canvas-id :canvas-2)". Useful for hiding implementation details from readers in blog posts, like e.g. setting a atom to , or for performing any other setup operations that need to be done on a per-snippet basis data-editor-type : (default "code-mirror" ) the type of the editor for the klipse result (the element where the evaluation of the snippet is displayed). Allowed values: "code-mirror": The input editor is codemirror. The output editor is codemirror "html": The input editor is codemirror. The output editor is html ** "dom": The input editor is plain text. The output editor is plain text

JavaScript only

data-external-libs : comma separated list of JavaScript libraries to load before snippet evaluation

: comma separated list of JavaScript libraries to load before snippet evaluation data-async-code : (default false ) when true , asynchronous calls to console.log append their result to the result cell

Clojure only

Here is a live demo of the different snippet level configuration options.

The following data attributes are supported on a klipse snippet DOM element:

data-static-fns : (default false ) set to true for using static dispatch

: (default ) set to true for using static dispatch data-external-libs : comma separated list of github repositories to resolve dependencies: you need to provide the full list of dependencies (including the dependencies of dependencies recursively). See for instance Lambda Calculus with clojure and Klipse

: comma separated list of github repositories to resolve dependencies: you need to provide the full list of dependencies (including the dependencies of dependencies recursively). See for instance Lambda Calculus with clojure and Klipse data-print-length : (default 1000) max number of items in collections to display - useful to prevent browser stuck when evaluating infinite sequences like (range)

: (default 1000) max number of items in collections to display - useful to prevent browser stuck when evaluating infinite sequences like data-beautify-strings : (default false) when evaluation result is a string - display the "interior" of the string without escaping the quotes.

: (default false) when evaluation result is a string - display the "interior" of the string without escaping the quotes. data-verbose : (default false) passed to bootstrapped eval and compile :verbose opts

: (default false) passed to bootstrapped and opts data-max-eval-duration : (default 1000) max number of milliseconds the snippet code is allowed to run synchronously before being interrupted.

: (default 1000) max number of milliseconds the snippet code is allowed to run synchronously before being interrupted. data-compile-display-guard : (default false) when true, display the anti-starvation code inside result of compilation

Styling

The Klipse plugin can be easily styled with CSS, which can be applied both to the Klipse plugin's own elements, and to the CodeMirror editor's elements. Much of the styling you'll apply will be to CodeMirror, as it contains all the CSS classes to style the code itself. Surrounding CodeMirror is the Klipse plugin, the styles of which control the plugin's borders, and the executed code's output.

DOM elements

Each klipse snippet is associated with 4 HTML elements:

The klipse snippet itself: it has the class klipse-snippet . The result: it has the class klipse-result . A container: it has the class klipse-container and is accessible inside the klipse snippet through the global variable klipse_container (the global variable is dynamically bound to the correct klipse container). A separator: it has the class klipse-separator .

Changing the style of CodeMirror

You can change the theme of the CodeMirror editor simply by modifying its CSS. If you don't want to create your own theme, Farhad Gayour has an awesome list of ready-made themes you can select from. Have a look at the different themes by selecting them from the drop-down. Once you've found one you like, head to the theme repo to copy the CSS, paste it into a CSS file, and link to it from the HTML page containing your Klipse plugin.

Changing the style of the Klipse plugin

To change the style of the Klipse plugin's borders and the console output, you'll need to add a few extra style rules to your CSS file. These are:

.CodeMirror - modify the plugin's borders and CodeMirror's containing div

- modify the plugin's borders and CodeMirror's containing .CodeMirror:last-child::before - modify the console's title (i.e. the bit that says Output:)

- modify the console's title (i.e. the bit that says Output:) .CodeMirror:last-child - modify the console area (i.e. the area beneath Output:)

You can see an example of styling Klipse in demos/styling . And here is a live demo

Interactive slides with Klipse

You can build interactive slides by integrating Klipse with Reveal.js using this template for reveal.js and Klipse.

Klipse Community

Here are a couple of examples of blogs using the klipse plugin:

Ask us any question about the klipse plugin (integration, feature requests...) on

Access the CodeMirror editors programmatically

Each code snippet is wrapped into a CodeMirror editor.

The CodeMirror editors are accessible via the JavaScript global variable: klipse_editors . This is an array that contains the CodeMirror editors wrapping the original code snippets. For instance, you can modify the content of the code snippet i by calling: klipse_editors[i].setValue('let a = 1');

Here is a jsfiddle that shows it in action.

The evaluation of each snippet is also wrapped into a CodeMirror editor. The CodeMirror editors that wrapped results are accessible via the JavaScript global variable: klipse_results . This is an array that contains the CodeMirror editors wrapping the results of the evaluation of the code snippets. For instance, you can read the content of the code snippet i by calling: klipse_results[i].getValue();

Here is a jsfiddle that shows it in action.

Use older versions

Since version 6.8.0 , Klipse is published on npm. Therefore you can access the klipse files of a specific version from unpkg - a cdn for stuff that is published to npm .

For instance, The urls are for the version 6.8.0 are:

Host Klipse locally

You can download klipse with npm or bower .

In order to serve Klipse from your own server, you have to:

Include in your page all the assets that you need from the dist folder: codemirror.css , klipse_plugin.js or klipse_plugin.min.js , javascript.inc.js (CodeMirror JavaScript addon), pretty_format.js (JavaScript beautifier) set klipse_settings.no_dynamic_scripts=true;

If you need more assets that are usually dynamically loaded by klipse, please download them manually.

Klipse App - Clojure Web Repl

Here is the information about the Klipse app

The Web REPL is live at http://app.klipse.tech

Here is the manual for the KLIPSE web repl.

Languages supported in the REPL: Clojure and ClojureScript .

License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (GNU General Public License v3.0).