本项目扒了某网站的K线插件做了一些封装和二次开发,使其更加便于使用和修改,方便后来的开发者. 修改主要涉及以下几个点:
✅ 支持两种主题配色切换
✅ 支持简体中文,英文,繁体中文三种语言
✅ 可配置的时间聚合方式
✅ 支持多种画线工具
✅ 支持多种画图算法
✅ 支持深度图数据及最近成交数据展示
✅ 支持普通轮询和Websocket Over Stomp两种连接方式
安装
$ npm install kline
<script src="/lib/sockjs.js"></script>
<script src="/lib/stomp.js"></script>
<script src="/lib/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="/lib/jquery.mousewheel.js"></script>
<script src="/dist/kline.js"></script>
require.config({
paths: {
"jquery": "../lib/jquery",
"jquery.mousewheel": "../lib/jquery.mousewheel",
"sockjs": "../lib/sockjs",
"stomp": "../lib/stomp",
"kline": "../js/kline"
},
shim: {
"jquery.mousewheel": {
deps: ["jquery"]
},
"kline": {
deps: ["jquery.mousewheel", "sockjs", "stomp"]
}
}
});
require(['kline'], function () {
// ...
});
var Kline = require('kline');
import Kline from 'kline';
<div id="kline_container"></div>
var kline = new Kline({
element: "#kline_container",
symbol: "BTC",
symbolName: "比特币",
type: "poll", // poll/stomp
url: "http://127.0.0.1:8080/mock.json"
});
kline.draw();
var kline = new Kline({
element: "#kline_container",
symbol: "BTC",
symbolName: "比特币",
type: "stomp", // poll/stomp
url: 'http://127.0.0.1:8088/socket',
subscribePath: "/kline/subscribe",
sendPath: "/kline/send"
});
kline.draw();
|参数名称
|参数说明
|默认值
element
|容器元素选择器
|#kline_container
width
|宽度 (px)
|1200
height
|高度度 (px)
|650
theme
|主题 dark(暗色)/light(亮色)
|dark
language
|语言 zh-cn(简体中文)/en-us(英文)/zh-tw(繁体中文)
|zh-cn
ranges
|聚合选项 1w/1d/12h/6h/4h/2h/1h/30m/15m/5m/3m/1m/line (w:周, d:天, h:小时, m:分钟, line:分时数据)
|["1w", "1d", "1h", "30m", "15m", "5m", "1m", "line"]
symbol
|交易代号
symbolName
|交易名称
type
|连接类型 stomp/poll(轮询)
|poll
url
|请求地址
limit
|分页大小
|1000
intervalTime
|请求间隔时间(ms)
|3000
subscribePath
|订阅地址 (仅stomp方式需要)
sendPath
|发送地址 (仅stomp方式需要)
debug
|是否开启调试模式 true/false
|true
showTrade
|是否显示行情侧边栏 true/false
|true
enableSockjs
|是否开启sockjs支持 true/false
|true
reverseColor
|是否反色, 默认绿涨红跌 true/false
|false
stompClient
|stomp 连接对象
|null
draw()
画K线图
kline.draw();
resize(int width, int height)
设置画布大小
kline.resize(1200, 550);
setSymbol(string symbol, string symbolName)
设置交易品种
kline.setSymbol('usd/btc', 'USD/BTC');
setTheme(string style)
设置主题
kline.setTheme('dark'); // dark/light
setLanguage(string lang)
设置语言
kline.setLanguage('en-us'); // en-us/zh-ch/zh-tw
setShowTrade: function (isShow)
设置展示是否展示交易模块
kline.setShowTrade(false); // true/false
toggleTrade: function ()
切换展示是否展示交易模块
kline.toggleTrade();
setIntervalTime: function (intervalTime)
设置请求间隔时间(ms)
kline.setIntervalTime(5000);
connect: function ()
建立socket连接
kline.connect();
disconnect: function ()
断开socket连接
kline.disconnect();
pause: function ()
暂停请求数据
kline.pause();
resend: function ()
重新请求数据
kline.resend();
|事件函数
|说明
onResize: function(width, height)
|画布尺寸改变时触发
onLangChange: function(lang)
|语言改变时触发
onSymbolChange: function(symbol, symbolName)
|交易品种改变时触发
onThemeChange: function(theme)
|主题改变时触发
onRangeChange: function(range)
|聚合时间改变时触发
Example
var kline = new Kline({
element: "#kline_container",
symbol: "BTC",
symbolName: "比特币",
type: "poll", // poll/stomp
url: "http://127.0.0.1:8080/mock.json",
onResize: function(width, height) {
console.log("chart resized: " + width + " " + height);
}
});
Example
{
"success": true,
"data": {
"lines": [
[
1.50790476E12,
99.30597249871,
99.30597249871,
99.30597249871,
99.30597249871,
66.9905449283
]
],
"trades": [
{
"amount": 0.02,
"price": 5798.79,
"tid": 373015085,
"time": 1508136949000,
"type": "buy"
}
],
"depths": {
"asks": [
[
500654.27,
0.5
]
],
"bids": [
[
5798.79,
0.013
]
]
}
}
}
响应参数说明:
lines: K线图, 依次是: 时间(ms), 开盘价, 最高价, 最低价, 收盘价, 成交量
depths(可选, 行情侧边栏显示): 深度图数据,
asks:一定比例的卖单列表,
bids:一定比例的买单列表, 其中每项的值依次是 成交价, 成交量
trades(可选, 行情侧边栏显示): 最近成交记录,
amount: 成交量,
price:单价,
tid:订单ID,
time:成交时间(ms),
type:成交类型 buy/sell