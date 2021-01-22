String.prototype modifications
As of
v3.0 the Chalk-style syntax (magical getter) is no longer used.
Please visit History for migration paths supporting that syntax.
$ npm install --save kleur
import kleur from 'kleur';
// basic usage
kleur.red('red text');
// chained methods
kleur.blue().bold().underline('howdy partner');
// nested methods
kleur.bold(`${ white().bgRed('[ERROR]') } ${ kleur.red().italic('Something happened')}`);
const { bold, green } = require('kleur');
console.log(bold().red('this is a bold red message'));
console.log(bold().italic('this is a bold italicized message'));
console.log(bold().yellow().bgRed().italic('this is a bold yellow italicized message'));
console.log(green().bold().underline('this is a bold green underlined message'));
const { yellow, red, cyan } = require('kleur');
console.log(yellow(`foo ${red().bold('red')} bar ${cyan('cyan')} baz`));
console.log(yellow('foo ' + red().bold('red') + ' bar ' + cyan('cyan') + ' baz'));
Toggle color support as needed;
kleur includes simple auto-detection which may not cover all cases.
Note: Both
kleurand
kleur/colorsshare the same detection logic.
import kleur from 'kleur';
// manually disable
kleur.enabled = false;
// or use another library to detect support
kleur.enabled = require('color-support').level > 0;
console.log(kleur.red('I will only be colored red if the terminal supports colors'));
Important:
Colors will be disabled automatically in non TTY contexts. For example, spawning another process or piping output into another process will disable colorization automatically. To force colors in your piped output, you may do so with the
FORCE_COLOR=1environment variable:
$ node app.js #=> COLORS
$ node app.js > log.txt #=> NO COLORS
$ FORCE_COLOR=1 node app.js > log.txt #=> COLORS
$ FORCE_COLOR=0 node app.js > log.txt #=> NO COLORS
Any
kleur method returns a
String when invoked with input; otherwise chaining is expected.
It's up to the developer to pass the output to destinations like
console.log,
process.stdout.write, etc.
The methods below are grouped by type for legibility purposes only. They each can be chained or nested with one another.
Colors:
black — red — green — yellow — blue — magenta — cyan — white — gray — grey
Backgrounds:
bgBlack — bgRed — bgGreen — bgYellow — bgBlue — bgMagenta — bgCyan — bgWhite
Modifiers:
reset — bold — dim — italic — underline — inverse — hidden — strikethrough
* Not widely supported
When you only need a few colors, it doesn't make sense to import all of
kleur because, as small as it is,
kleur is not treeshakeable, and so most of its code will be doing nothing. In order to fix this, you can import from the
kleur/colors submodule which fully supports tree-shaking.
The caveat with this approach is that color functions are not chainable~!
Each function receives and colorizes its input. You may combine colors, backgrounds, and modifiers by nesting function calls within other functions.
// or: import * as kleur from 'kleur/colors';
import { red, underline, bgWhite } from 'kleur/colors';
red('red text');
//~> kleur.red('red text');
underline(red('red underlined text'));
//~> kleur.underline().red('red underlined text');
bgWhite(underline(red('red underlined text w/ white background')));
//~> kleur.bgWhite().underline().red('red underlined text w/ white background');
Note: All the same colors, backgrounds, and modifiers are available.
Conditional Support
The
kleur/colors submodule also allows you to toggle color support, as needed.
It includes the same initial assumptions as
kleur, in an attempt to have colors enabled by default.
Unlike
kleur, this setting exists as
kleur.$.enabled instead of
kleur.enabled:
import * as kleur from 'kleur/colors';
// or: import { $, red } from 'kleur/colors';
// manually disabled
kleur.$.enabled = false;
// or use another library to detect support
kleur.$.enabled = require('color-support').level > 0;
console.log(red('I will only be colored red if the terminal supports colors'));
Using Node v10.13.0
chalk :: 5.303ms
kleur :: 0.488ms
kleur/colors :: 0.369ms
ansi-colors :: 1.504ms
# All Colors
ansi-colors x 177,625 ops/sec ±1.47% (92 runs sampled)
chalk x 611,907 ops/sec ±0.20% (92 runs sampled)
kleur x 742,509 ops/sec ±1.47% (93 runs sampled)
kleur/colors x 881,742 ops/sec ±0.19% (98 runs sampled)
# Stacked colors
ansi-colors x 23,331 ops/sec ±1.81% (94 runs sampled)
chalk x 337,178 ops/sec ±0.20% (98 runs sampled)
kleur x 78,299 ops/sec ±1.01% (97 runs sampled)
kleur/colors x 104,431 ops/sec ±0.22% (97 runs sampled)
# Nested colors
ansi-colors x 67,181 ops/sec ±1.15% (92 runs sampled)
chalk x 116,361 ops/sec ±0.63% (94 runs sampled)
kleur x 139,514 ops/sec ±0.76% (95 runs sampled)
kleur/colors x 145,716 ops/sec ±0.97% (97 runs sampled)
This project originally forked
ansi-colors.
Beginning with
kleur@3.0, the Chalk-style syntax (magical getter) has been replaced with function calls per key:
// Old:
c.red.bold.underline('old');
// New:
c.red().bold().underline('new');
As I work more with Rust, the newer syntax feels so much better & more natural!
If you prefer the old syntax, you may migrate to
ansi-colors or newer
chalk releases.
Versions below
kleur@3.0 have been officially deprecated.
MIT © Luke Edwards