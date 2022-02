A class of simple polynomial functionality including root finding

Installation

npm install kld-polynomial

Importing

The following sections indicate how you can import the code for use in various environments.

Node

import {Polynomial} = require ( "kld-polynomial" );

ESM in Modern Browsers

import {Polynomial} from './node_modules/kld-polynomial/dist/index-esm.js' ;

Older Browsers

< script src = "./node_modules/kld-polynomial/dist/index-umd.js" > </ script > < script > var Polynomial = KldPolynomial.Polynomial; </ script >

Bundlers

import {Polynomial} from "kld-polynomial" ;

API

Polynomial