openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ka

kld-affine

by Kevin Lindsey
2.1.1 (see all)

A collection of classes used in affine geometry

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

kld-affine

A collection of classes used for affine geometry. This currently consists of the following classes:

  • Point2D
  • Vector2D
  • Matrix2D

Installation

npm install kld-affine

Importing

The following sections indicate how you can import the code for use in various environments.

Node

import {Point2D, Vector2D, Matrix2D} = require("kld-affine");

ESM in Modern Browsers

import {Point2D, Vector2D, Matrix2D} from './node_modules/kld-affine/dist/index-esm.js';

Older Browsers

<script src="./node_modules/kld-affine/dist/index-umd.js"></script>
<script>
  var Point2D = KldAffine.Point2D;
  var Vector2D = KldAffine.Vector2D;
  var Matrix2D = KldAffine.Matrix2D;
</script>

Bundlers

import {Point2D, Vector2D, Matrix2D} from "kld-affine";

API

Point2D

A class used to represent two-dimensional points on a plane. This currently supports the following methods:

  • clone
  • add
  • subtract
  • multiply
  • divide
  • equals
  • precisionEquals
  • lerp
  • distanceFrom
  • min
  • max
  • transform
  • toString

Vector2D

A class used to represent a two-dimensional vector. This currently supports the following methods:

  • Vector2D.fromPoints
  • length
  • magnitude
  • dot
  • cross
  • determinant
  • unit
  • add
  • subtract
  • multiply
  • divide
  • angleBetween
  • perp
  • perpendicular
  • project
  • transform
  • equals
  • precisionEquals
  • toString

Matrix2D

A class used to represent affine transformations. This current supports the following methods:

  • Matrix2D.IDENTITY
  • Matrix2D.translation
  • Matrix2D.scaling
  • Matrix2D.scalingAt
  • Matrix2D.nonUniformScaling
  • Matrix2D.nonUniformScalingAt
  • Matrix2D.rotation
  • Matrix2D.rotationAt
  • Matrix2D.rotationFromVector
  • Matrix2D.xFlip
  • Matrix2D.yFlip
  • Matrix2D.xSkew
  • Matrix2D.ySkew
  • multiply
  • inverse
  • translate
  • scale
  • scaleAt
  • scaleNonUniform
  • scaleNonUniformAt
  • rotate
  • rotateAt
  • rotateFromVector
  • flipX
  • flipY
  • skewX
  • skewY
  • isIdentity
  • isInvertible
  • getScale
  • getDecomposition
  • equals
  • precisionEquals
  • toString

Links and Related Projects

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial