A collection of classes used for affine geometry. This currently consists of the following classes:
npm install kld-affine
The following sections indicate how you can import the code for use in various environments.
import {Point2D, Vector2D, Matrix2D} = require("kld-affine");
import {Point2D, Vector2D, Matrix2D} from './node_modules/kld-affine/dist/index-esm.js';
<script src="./node_modules/kld-affine/dist/index-umd.js"></script>
<script>
var Point2D = KldAffine.Point2D;
var Vector2D = KldAffine.Vector2D;
var Matrix2D = KldAffine.Matrix2D;
</script>
import {Point2D, Vector2D, Matrix2D} from "kld-affine";
A class used to represent two-dimensional points on a plane. This currently supports the following methods:
A class used to represent a two-dimensional vector. This currently supports the following methods:
A class used to represent affine transformations. This current supports the following methods: