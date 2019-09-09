A collection of classes used for affine geometry. This currently consists of the following classes:

Point2D

Vector2D

Matrix2D

Installation

npm install kld-affine

Importing

The following sections indicate how you can import the code for use in various environments.

Node

import {Point2D, Vector2D, Matrix2D} = require ( "kld-affine" );

ESM in Modern Browsers

import {Point2D, Vector2D, Matrix2D} from './node_modules/kld-affine/dist/index-esm.js' ;

Older Browsers

< script src = "./node_modules/kld-affine/dist/index-umd.js" > </ script > < script > var Point2D = KldAffine.Point2D; var Vector2D = KldAffine.Vector2D; var Matrix2D = KldAffine.Matrix2D; </ script >

Bundlers

import {Point2D, Vector2D, Matrix2D} from "kld-affine" ;

API

Point2D

A class used to represent two-dimensional points on a plane. This currently supports the following methods:

clone

add

subtract

multiply

divide

equals

precisionEquals

lerp

distanceFrom

min

max

transform

toString

Vector2D

A class used to represent a two-dimensional vector. This currently supports the following methods:

Vector2D.fromPoints

length

magnitude

dot

cross

determinant

unit

add

subtract

multiply

divide

angleBetween

perp

perpendicular

project

transform

equals

precisionEquals

toString

Matrix2D

A class used to represent affine transformations. This current supports the following methods: