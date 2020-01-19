klaw-sync is a Node.js recursive and fast file system walker, which is the synchronous counterpart of klaw. It lists all files and directories inside a directory recursively and returns an array of objects that each object has two properties:
path and
stats.
path is the full path of the file or directory and
stats is an instance of fs.Stats.
npm i klaw-sync
directory
<String>
options
<Object> (optional)
nodir
<Boolean> default:
undefined
nofile
<Boolean> default:
undefined
depthLimit:
<Number> default:
-1
-1 for unlimited.
fs:
<Object> default:
graceful-fs
fs, useful when mocking
fs object.
filter
<Function> default:
undefined
fn({path: '', stats: {}}) and returns true to include or false to exclude the item.
traverseAll
<Boolean> default:
undefined
filter option. This can be useful when you have a filter function and still want to traverse all subdirectories even if your filter function doesn't pass for some directories.
<Array<Object>>
[{path: '', stats: {}}]
const klawSync = require('klaw-sync')
const paths = klawSync('/some/dir')
// paths = [{path: '/some/dir/dir1', stats: {}}, {path: '/some/dir/file1', stats: {}}]
catch error
const klawSync = require('klaw-sync')
let paths
try {
paths = klawSync('/some/dir')
} catch (er) {
console.error(er)
}
console.dir(paths)
files only
const klawSync = require('klaw-sync')
const files = klawSync('/some/dir', {nodir: true})
// files = [{path: '/some/dir/file1', stats: {}}, {path: '/some/dir/file2', stats: {}}]
directories only
const klawSync = require('klaw-sync')
const dirs = klawSync('/some/dir', {nofile: true})
// dirs = [{path: '/some/dir/dir1', stats: {}}, {path: '/some/dir/dir2', stats: {}}]
ignore hidden directories
const path = require('path')
const klawSync = require('klaw-sync')
const filterFn = item => {
const basename = path.basename(item.path)
return basename === '.' || basename[0] !== '.'
}
const paths = klawSync('/some/dir', { filter: filterFn})
filter based on stats
Here
traverseAll option is required since we still want to read all subdirectories even if they don't pass the
filter function, to see if their contents do pass the
filter function.
const klawSync = require('klaw-sync')
const refTime = new Date(2017, 3, 24).getTime()
const filterFn = item => item.stats.mtime.getTime() > refTime
const paths = klawSync('/some/dir', { traverseAll: true, filter: filterFn })
lint:
npm run lint
unit test:
npm run unit
lint & unit:
npm test
benchmark:
npm run benchmark
Running some benchmark tests on these modules:
klaw-sync
(as of Jan 25, 2017)
klaw-sync is the fastest module!
Running benchmark tests..
root dir length: 1110
walk-sync x 80.71 ops/sec ±1.42% (72 runs sampled)
klaw-sync x 160 ops/sec ±1.17% (79 runs sampled)
Fastest is klaw-sync
root dir length: 11110
walk-sync x 7.55 ops/sec ±3.39% (23 runs sampled)
klaw-sync x 14.95 ops/sec ±0.27% (40 runs sampled)
Fastest is klaw-sync
root dir length: 111110
walk-sync x 0.63 ops/sec ±6.92% (6 runs sampled)
klaw-sync x 1.22 ops/sec ±0.96% (7 runs sampled)
Fastest is klaw-sync
Licensed under MIT