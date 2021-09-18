A Node.js file system walker extracted from fs-extra.
npm i --save klaw
If you're using Typescript, we've got types:
npm i --save-dev @types/klaw
klaw is
walk backwards :p
If you need the same functionality but synchronous, you can use klaw-sync.
Returns a Readable stream that iterates
through every file and directory starting with
dir as the root. Every
read() or
data event
returns an object with two properties:
path and
stats.
path is the full path of the file and
stats is an instance of fs.Stats.
directory: The directory to recursively walk. Type
string.
options: Readable stream options and
the following:
queueMethod (
string, default:
'shift'): Either
'shift' or
'pop'. On
readdir() array, call either
shift() or
pop().
pathSorter (
function, default:
undefined): Sorting function for Arrays.
fs (
object, default:
graceful-fs): Use this to hook into the
fs methods or to use
mock-fs
filter (
function, default:
undefined): Filtering function for Arrays
depthLimit (
number, default:
undefined): The number of times to recurse before stopping. -1 for unlimited.
preserveSymlinks (
boolean, default:
false): Whether symlinks should be followed or treated as items themselves. If true, symlinks will be returned as items in their own right. If false, the linked item will be returned and potentially recursed into, in its stead.
Streams 1 (push) example:
const klaw = require('klaw')
const items = [] // files, directories, symlinks, etc
klaw('/some/dir')
.on('data', item => items.push(item.path))
.on('end', () => console.dir(items)) // => [ ... array of files]
Streams 2 & 3 (pull) example:
const klaw = require('klaw')
const items = [] // files, directories, symlinks, etc
klaw('/some/dir')
.on('readable', function () {
let item
while ((item = this.read())) {
items.push(item.path)
}
})
.on('end', () => console.dir(items)) // => [ ... array of files]
for-await-of example:
for await (const file of klaw('/some/dir')) {
console.log(file)
}
Listen for the
error event.
Example:
const klaw = require('klaw')
klaw('/some/dir')
.on('readable', function () {
let item
while ((item = this.read())) {
// do something with the file
}
})
.on('error', (err, item) => {
console.log(err.message)
console.log(item.path) // the file the error occurred on
})
.on('end', () => console.dir(items)) // => [ ... array of files]
On many occasions you may want to filter files based upon size, extension, etc. Or you may want to aggregate stats on certain file types. Or maybe you want to perform an action on certain file types.
You should use the module
through2 to easily
accomplish this.
Install
through2:
npm i --save through2
Example (skipping directories):
const klaw = require('klaw')
const through2 = require('through2')
const excludeDirFilter = through2.obj(function (item, enc, next) {
if (!item.stats.isDirectory()) this.push(item)
next()
})
const items = [] // files, directories, symlinks, etc
klaw('/some/dir')
.pipe(excludeDirFilter)
.on('data', item => items.push(item.path))
.on('end', () => console.dir(items)) // => [ ... array of files without directories]
Example (ignore hidden directories):
const klaw = require('klaw')
const path = require('path')
const filterFunc = item => {
const basename = path.basename(item)
return basename === '.' || basename[0] !== '.'
}
klaw('/some/dir', { filter: filterFunc })
.on('data', item => {
// only items of none hidden folders will reach here
})
Example (totaling size of PNG files):
const klaw = require('klaw')
const path = require('path')
const through2 = require('through2')
let totalPngsInBytes = 0
const aggregatePngSize = through2.obj(function (item, enc, next) {
if (path.extname(item.path) === '.png') {
totalPngsInBytes += item.stats.size
}
this.push(item)
next()
})
klaw('/some/dir')
.pipe(aggregatePngSize)
.on('data', item => items.push(item.path))
.on('end', () => console.dir(totalPngsInBytes)) // => total of all pngs (bytes)
Example (deleting all .tmp files):
const fs = require('fs')
const klaw = require('klaw')
const through2 = require('through2')
const deleteAction = through2.obj(function (item, enc, next) {
this.push(item)
if (path.extname(item.path) === '.tmp') {
item.deleted = true
fs.unlink(item.path, next)
} else {
item.deleted = false
next()
}
})
const deletedFiles = []
klaw('/some/dir')
.pipe(deleteAction)
.on('data', item => {
if (!item.deleted) return
deletedFiles.push(item.path)
})
.on('end', () => console.dir(deletedFiles)) // => all deleted files
You can even chain a bunch of these filters and aggregators together. By using multiple pipes.
Example (using multiple filters / aggregators):
klaw('/some/dir')
.pipe(filterCertainFiles)
.pipe(deleteSomeOtherFiles)
.on('end', () => console.log('all done!'))
Example passing (piping) through errors:
Node.js does not
pipe() errors. This means that the error on one stream, like
klaw will not pipe through to the next. If you want to do this, do the following:
const klaw = require('klaw')
const through2 = require('through2')
const excludeDirFilter = through2.obj(function (item, enc, next) {
if (!item.stats.isDirectory()) this.push(item)
next()
})
const items = [] // files, directories, symlinks, etc
klaw('/some/dir')
.on('error', err => excludeDirFilter.emit('error', err)) // forward the error on
.pipe(excludeDirFilter)
.on('data', item => items.push(item.path))
.on('end', () => console.dir(items)) // => [ ... array of files without directories]
Pass in options for
queueMethod,
pathSorter, and
depthLimit to affect how the file system
is recursively iterated. See the code for more details, it's less than 50 lines :)
MIT
Copyright (c) 2015 JP Richardson