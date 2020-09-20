openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ks

klaviyo-subscribe

by Eric Bailey
1.0.0 (see all)

Tiny Klaviyo list subscribe utility.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

klaviyo-subscribe npm

Tiny Klaviyo list subscribe utility.

Install

npm i klaviyo-subscribe --save

Usage

import { subscribe } from "klaviyo-subscribe";

const listId = "JFDd6y";
const email = "email@email.com";

subscribe(listId, email, {
  $first_name: "Eric"
  // any optional traits
}).then(response => {});

Sending Custom field data into a list:

import { subscribe } from "klaviyo-subscribe";

const listId = "JFDd6y";
const email = "email@email.com";

subscribe(listId, email, {
  $fields: ["Size", "Type"],
  Size: 10,
  Type: "US Mens"
}).then(response => {});

License

MIT License © Eric Bailey

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial