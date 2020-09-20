Tiny Klaviyo list subscribe utility.

Install

npm i klaviyo-subscribe --save

Usage

import { subscribe } from "klaviyo-subscribe" ; const listId = "JFDd6y" ; const email = "email@email.com" ; subscribe(listId, email, { $first_name : "Eric" }).then( response => {});

Sending Custom field data into a list:

import { subscribe } from "klaviyo-subscribe" ; const listId = "JFDd6y" ; const email = "email@email.com" ; subscribe(listId, email, { $fields : [ "Size" , "Type" ], Size : 10 , Type : "US Mens" }).then( response => {});

License

MIT License © Eric Bailey