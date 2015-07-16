openbase logo
kla

klass

by Dustin Diaz
1.4.1 (see all)

a utility for creating expressive classes in JavaScript

Overview

Categories

Readme

Klass

An expressive, cross platform JavaScript Class provider with a classical interface to prototypal inheritance.

API

creating a Class

var Person = klass(function (name) {
  this.name = name
})
  .statics({
    head: ':)',
    feet: '_|_'
  })
  .methods({
    walk: function () {}
  })

Subclassing

var SuperHuman = Person.extend(function (name) {
  // super class is automagically called
})
  .methods({
    walk: function() {
      this.supr()
      this.fly()
    },

    fly: function() {}

  })

new SuperHuman('Zelda').walk()

Object Literal Interface

var Foo = klass({
  foo: 0,
  initialize: function() {
    this.foo = 1
  },
  getFoo: function () {
    return this.foo
  },
  setFoo: function (x) {
    this.foo = x
    return this.getFoo()
  }
})

note: initialize will be called on class invocation

Implement

because sometimes you want to overwrite OR mixin an instance method

// note you can optionally pass an object literal to extend too ;)
var Alien = SuperHuman.extend({
  beam: function() {
    this.supr()
    // beam into space
  }
})

var Spazoid = new Alien('Zoopo')

if (beamIsDown) {
  Spazoid.implement({
    beam: function() {
      this.supr()
      // fallback to jets
      this.jets()
    }
  })
}

Environments

Klass is Common JS compliant and provides the Modules 1.1 interface to allow two flavors of development. See the implementations below:

Browser

<script src="path/to/klass.js"></script>
<!-- klass() is exposed to context -->

As a node module

npm install klass

var klass = require('klass')

Ender compatibility

add klass to your ender compilation

ender add klass

Developers

npm install
make
make test

Keep your edits localized to src/klass.js

LICENSE

MIT

Happy Klassing!

