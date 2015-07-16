Klass

An expressive, cross platform JavaScript Class provider with a classical interface to prototypal inheritance.

API

creating a Class

var Person = klass( function ( name ) { this .name = name }) .statics({ head : ':)' , feet : '_|_' }) .methods({ walk : function ( ) {} })

Subclassing

var SuperHuman = Person.extend( function ( name ) { }) .methods({ walk : function ( ) { this .supr() this .fly() }, fly : function ( ) {} }) new SuperHuman( 'Zelda' ).walk()

Object Literal Interface

var Foo = klass({ foo : 0 , initialize : function ( ) { this .foo = 1 }, getFoo : function ( ) { return this .foo }, setFoo : function ( x ) { this .foo = x return this .getFoo() } })

note: initialize will be called on class invocation

Implement

because sometimes you want to overwrite OR mixin an instance method

var Alien = SuperHuman.extend({ beam : function ( ) { this .supr() } }) var Spazoid = new Alien( 'Zoopo' ) if (beamIsDown) { Spazoid.implement({ beam : function ( ) { this .supr() this .jets() } }) }

Environments

Klass is Common JS compliant and provides the Modules 1.1 interface to allow two flavors of development. See the implementations below:

Browser

< script src = "path/to/klass.js" > </ script >

As a node module

npm install klass

var klass = require ( 'klass' )

Ender compatibility

add klass to your ender compilation

ender add klass

Developers

npm install make make test

Keep your edits localized to src/klass.js

LICENSE

MIT

Happy Klassing!