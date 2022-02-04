package.json
First, initialize your project using
klap init:
npx klap init
Prefer Typescript ? initialize using
ts argument:
npx klap init ts
Want to use JSX with Typescript?
init using
tsx argument:
npx klap init tsx
The
init command will create a minimal
package.json with
source,
main,
module and
browser entries and the
build,
watch and
start scripts.
{
"name": "...",
"version": "0.0.0",
"files": [ "dist" ],
"source": "src/sum.js", # source file of your package
"main": "dist/sum.cjs.js", # commonjs bundle target
"module": "dist/sum.esm.js", # esm bundle target
"browser": "dist/sum.js", # umd bundle target
"scripts": {
"build": "klap build", # bundle your package
"watch": "klap watch", # bundle your package and watch for changes
"start": "klap start", # start a development server
},
"devDependencies": {
"klap": "3.2.0" # klap as dev dependency
}
}
Note: Dropping
pkg.mainwill disable
cjsoutput, also applies to
esmand
umdoutputs.
Then use
npm run or
yarn to invoke npm scripts as you normally would.
See examples for common use cases using
klap.
klap uses sensible defaults for most part. However, as needed, use below properties in
package.json to fine tune
klap. You can also use
cli flags to control config options for
klap.
|option
|cli flag(s)
|description
|default
source
|-s --source
|source file to compile and bundle
src/index.js
cjs
|-c --cjs
|the output file for common js format
|pkg.main
esm
|-e --esm
|the output file for esm format
|pkg.module
umd
|-u --umd
|the output file for umd format
|pkg.browser
types
|-t --types
|the output file for type definitions
|pkg.types
browserslist
|-b --browserslist
|browserslist compatible compilation target
last 2 versions modern browsers if usage is greater than 1%
klap.name
|-n --name
|package name for
umd bundles
|sanitized
pkg.name
klap.port
|-p --port
|port for development server
1234
klap.example
|--example
|location of index js/ts file for start command
public/index.js or
pkg.source
klap.fallback
|--fallback
|location of index html file for start command
public/index.html
klap.target
|--target
|target for development server (
umd, es)
es
klap.sourcemap
|--no-sourcemap
|sourcemaps for builds
true
klap.minify
|--no-minify
|minification for builds
true
klap.runtime
|--runtime
|the runtime for new JSX transform
react
klap.pragma
|--pragma
|the JSX Pragma for classic runtime
react
klap.pragmaFrag
|--pragmaFrag
|JSX Fragment pragma
react
klap.usets
|--usets
|use typescript compiler for the project
false
klap.globals
|global names for umd bundles
{}
--usetsallows the library code to use typescript features not supported by
@babel/preset-typescript. See const-enums example to enable usage of const enums.
klap is licensed under the MIT License.
Documentation is licensed under Creative Common License.
Created with ❤️ by @osdevisnot and all contributors.
