klap 👏

a zero config, zero dependency bundler for tiny javascript packages.

✨ Features

🎉 zero config : bundle your library using only a package.json

: bundle your library using only a 💥 zero config : typescript support (just rename *.js to *.ts )

: typescript support (just rename to ) 🌟 zero config : code transforms using babel macros

: code transforms using babel macros 🌈 zero config : code generation using babel plugin codegen

: code generation using babel plugin codegen 🚀 zero dependency : uses gcc-style bundling.

: uses gcc-style bundling. 🐙 creates tiny bundles for multiple output formats cjs , esm and umd

for multiple output formats , and 🔥 Modern JS syntax with class properties, async/await, and generators

syntax with class properties, async/await, and generators ⚡ Built in Minification and Gzip Size Tracking

🌀 Built in development server for quick prototyping.

🎊 Supports react , styled-components and emotion out of the box.

💪 Powered By

rollup - Next-generation ES module bundler

babel - The compiler for next generation JavaScript

typescript - Typed JavaScript at Any Scale.

:plate_with_cutlery: Usage

First, initialize your project using klap init :

npx klap init

Prefer Typescript ? initialize using ts argument:

npx klap init ts

Want to use JSX with Typescript? init using tsx argument:

npx klap init tsx

The init command will create a minimal package.json with source , main , module and browser entries and the build , watch and start scripts.

{ "name": "...", "version": "0.0.0", "files": [ "dist" ], "source": "src/sum.js", # source file of your package "main": "dist/sum.cjs.js", # commonjs bundle target "module": "dist/sum.esm.js", # esm bundle target "browser": "dist/sum.js", # umd bundle target "scripts": { "build": "klap build", # bundle your package "watch": "klap watch", # bundle your package and watch for changes "start": "klap start", # start a development server }, "devDependencies": { "klap": "3.2.0" # klap as dev dependency } }

Note: Dropping pkg.main will disable cjs output, also applies to esm and umd outputs.

Then use npm run or yarn to invoke npm scripts as you normally would.

See examples for common use cases using klap .

💢 Granular Control

klap uses sensible defaults for most part. However, as needed, use below properties in package.json to fine tune klap . You can also use cli flags to control config options for klap .

option cli flag(s) description default source -s --source source file to compile and bundle src/index.js cjs -c --cjs the output file for common js format pkg.main esm -e --esm the output file for esm format pkg.module umd -u --umd the output file for umd format pkg.browser types -t --types the output file for type definitions pkg.types browserslist -b --browserslist browserslist compatible compilation target last 2 versions modern browsers if usage is greater than 1% klap.name -n --name package name for umd bundles sanitized pkg.name klap.port -p --port port for development server 1234 klap.example --example location of index js/ts file for start command public/index.js or pkg.source klap.fallback --fallback location of index html file for start command public/index.html klap.target --target target for development server ( umd, es ) es klap.sourcemap --no-sourcemap sourcemaps for builds true klap.minify --no-minify minification for builds true klap.runtime --runtime the runtime for new JSX transform react klap.pragma --pragma the JSX Pragma for classic runtime react klap.pragmaFrag --pragmaFrag JSX Fragment pragma react klap.usets --usets use typescript compiler for the project false klap.globals global names for umd bundles {}

--usets allows the library code to use typescript features not supported by @babel/preset-typescript . See const-enums example to enable usage of const enums.

🥂 License

klap is licensed under the MIT License.

Documentation is licensed under Creative Common License.

Created with ❤️ by @osdevisnot and all contributors.

✨ Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

💝 Supporters