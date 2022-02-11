openbase logo
Readme

color

JavaScript library for immutable color conversion and manipulation with support for CSS color strings.

const color = Color('#7743CE').alpha(0.5).lighten(0.5);
console.log(color.hsl().string());  // 'hsla(262, 59%, 81%, 0.5)'

console.log(color.cmyk().round().array());  // [ 16, 25, 0, 8, 0.5 ]

console.log(color.ansi256().object());  // { ansi256: 183, alpha: 0.5 }

Install

$ npm install color

Usage

const Color = require('color');

Constructors

const color = Color('rgb(255, 255, 255)')
const color = Color({r: 255, g: 255, b: 255})
const color = Color.rgb(255, 255, 255)
const color = Color.rgb([255, 255, 255])

Set the values for individual channels with alpha, red, green, blue, hue, saturationl (hsl), saturationv (hsv), lightness, whiteness, blackness, cyan, magenta, yellow, black

String constructors are handled by color-string

Getters

color.hsl();

Convert a color to a different space (hsl(), cmyk(), etc.).

color.object(); // {r: 255, g: 255, b: 255}

Get a hash of the color value. Reflects the color's current model (see above).

color.rgb().array()  // [255, 255, 255]

Get an array of the values with array(). Reflects the color's current model (see above).

color.rgbNumber() // 16777215 (0xffffff)

Get the rgb number value.

color.hex() // #ffffff

Get the hex value.

color.red()       // 255

Get the value for an individual channel.

CSS Strings

color.hsl().string()  // 'hsl(320, 50%, 100%)'

Calling .string() with a number rounds the numbers to that decimal place. It defaults to 1.

Luminosity

color.luminosity();  // 0.412

The WCAG luminosity of the color. 0 is black, 1 is white.

color.contrast(Color("blue"))  // 12

The WCAG contrast ratio to another color, from 1 (same color) to 21 (contrast b/w white and black).

color.isLight();  // true
color.isDark();   // false

Get whether the color is "light" or "dark", useful for deciding text color.

Manipulation

color.negate()         // rgb(0, 100, 255) -> rgb(255, 155, 0)

color.lighten(0.5)     // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 50%, 75%)
color.lighten(0.5)     // hsl(100, 50%, 0)   -> hsl(100, 50%, 0)
color.darken(0.5)      // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 50%, 25%)
color.darken(0.5)      // hsl(100, 50%, 0)   -> hsl(100, 50%, 0)

color.lightness(50)    // hsl(100, 50%, 10%) -> hsl(100, 50%, 50%)

color.saturate(0.5)    // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 75%, 50%)
color.desaturate(0.5)  // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 25%, 50%)
color.grayscale()      // #5CBF54 -> #969696

color.whiten(0.5)      // hwb(100, 50%, 50%) -> hwb(100, 75%, 50%)
color.blacken(0.5)     // hwb(100, 50%, 50%) -> hwb(100, 50%, 75%)

color.fade(0.5)     // rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.8) -> rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.4)
color.opaquer(0.5)     // rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.8) -> rgba(10, 10, 10, 1.0)

color.rotate(180)      // hsl(60, 20%, 20%) -> hsl(240, 20%, 20%)
color.rotate(-90)      // hsl(60, 20%, 20%) -> hsl(330, 20%, 20%)

color.mix(Color("yellow"))        // cyan -> rgb(128, 255, 128)
color.mix(Color("yellow"), 0.3)   // cyan -> rgb(77, 255, 179)

// chaining
color.green(100).grayscale().lighten(0.6)

Propers

The API was inspired by color-js. Manipulation functions by CSS tools like Sass, LESS, and Stylus.

