openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kiz

kizzy

by Dustin Diaz
0.0.5 (see all)

A Local Storage Utility

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

194

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Kizzy - a Local Storage Utility

Kizzy is a light-weight, cross-browser, JavaScript local storage utility. It leverages the HTML5 localStorage API when available, as well as Internet Explorer's persistent XML store — wrapped up in a easy to use, memcached-like interface. When neither of these features are available (unlikely), it falls back to an in-browser object store.

It looks like this

var cache = kizzy('users')
var agent = cache.get('Agent')
if (agent) {
  alert('Welcome back ' + agent.name)
} else {
  cache.set('Agent', {
    name: 'Agent Diaz'
  })
}

Furthermore, a call to 'set' will return the value, making it quite easy for assignment.

var cache = kizzy('users')
var agent = cache.get('Agent') || cache.set('Agent', {
  name: 'Agent Diaz'
})

Lastly, you can pass an optional third argument to 'set' that tells the cache how long to live

var cache = kizzy('users')

var agent = cache.get('Agent') || cache.set('Agent', {
  name: 'Agent Diaz'
}, 5000) // time to live set for 5 seconds


// wait 3 seconds...
setTimeout(function() {
  alert('Still there ' + cache.get('Agent').name)
}, 3000)

// 6 seconds later...
setTimeout(function() {
  cache.get('Agent').name // => expired
}, 6000)

Browser support

  • Internet Explorer 6+
  • Firefox 2+ (when localStorage is enabled (the browser default))
  • Chrome
  • Safari 4+
  • Opera

Building Kizzy

$ submodule update --init
& make

Running tests

Tests will not currently pass if run on a file:/// protocol. Otherwise...

$ open tests/test.html

Ender integration

Install Kizzy as an Ender module

$ ender add kizzy

Use it as such:

$.cache('user').get('name')

Kizzy whu?

The name comes from Kunta Kinte, a Mandinka African warrior from the 1700's. After being brought into slavery, he had a daughter whom he named Kizzy, which translates to stay put in hopes that the family would stay together, but not stay a slave.

Happy Caching!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial