Kizzy is a light-weight, cross-browser, JavaScript local storage utility. It leverages the HTML5 localStorage API when available, as well as Internet Explorer's persistent XML store — wrapped up in a easy to use, memcached-like interface. When neither of these features are available (unlikely), it falls back to an in-browser object store.
It looks like this
var cache = kizzy('users')
var agent = cache.get('Agent')
if (agent) {
alert('Welcome back ' + agent.name)
} else {
cache.set('Agent', {
name: 'Agent Diaz'
})
}
Furthermore, a call to 'set' will return the value, making it quite easy for assignment.
var cache = kizzy('users')
var agent = cache.get('Agent') || cache.set('Agent', {
name: 'Agent Diaz'
})
Lastly, you can pass an optional third argument to 'set' that tells the cache how long to live
var cache = kizzy('users')
var agent = cache.get('Agent') || cache.set('Agent', {
name: 'Agent Diaz'
}, 5000) // time to live set for 5 seconds
// wait 3 seconds...
setTimeout(function() {
alert('Still there ' + cache.get('Agent').name)
}, 3000)
// 6 seconds later...
setTimeout(function() {
cache.get('Agent').name // => expired
}, 6000)
$ submodule update --init
& make
Tests will not currently pass if run on a file:/// protocol. Otherwise...
$ open tests/test.html
Install Kizzy as an Ender module
$ ender add kizzy
Use it as such:
$.cache('user').get('name')
The name comes from Kunta Kinte, a Mandinka African warrior from the 1700's. After being brought into slavery, he had a daughter whom he named Kizzy, which translates to stay put in hopes that the family would stay together, but not stay a slave.
Happy Caching!