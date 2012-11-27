Kizzy - a Local Storage Utility

Kizzy is a light-weight, cross-browser, JavaScript local storage utility. It leverages the HTML5 localStorage API when available, as well as Internet Explorer's persistent XML store — wrapped up in a easy to use, memcached-like interface. When neither of these features are available (unlikely), it falls back to an in-browser object store.

It looks like this

var cache = kizzy( 'users' ) var agent = cache.get( 'Agent' ) if (agent) { alert( 'Welcome back ' + agent.name) } else { cache.set( 'Agent' , { name : 'Agent Diaz' }) }

Furthermore, a call to 'set' will return the value, making it quite easy for assignment.

var cache = kizzy( 'users' ) var agent = cache.get( 'Agent' ) || cache.set( 'Agent' , { name : 'Agent Diaz' })

Lastly, you can pass an optional third argument to 'set' that tells the cache how long to live

var cache = kizzy( 'users' ) var agent = cache.get( 'Agent' ) || cache.set( 'Agent' , { name : 'Agent Diaz' }, 5000 ) setTimeout( function ( ) { alert( 'Still there ' + cache.get( 'Agent' ).name) }, 3000 ) setTimeout( function ( ) { cache.get( 'Agent' ).name }, 6000 )

Browser support

Internet Explorer 6+

Firefox 2+ (when localStorage is enabled (the browser default))

Chrome

Safari 4+

Opera

Building Kizzy

$ submodule update --init & make

Running tests

Tests will not currently pass if run on a file:/// protocol. Otherwise...

$ open tests/test.html

Ender integration

Install Kizzy as an Ender module

$ ender add kizzy

Use it as such:

$.cache( 'user' ).get( 'name' )

Kizzy whu?

The name comes from Kunta Kinte, a Mandinka African warrior from the 1700's. After being brought into slavery, he had a daughter whom he named Kizzy, which translates to stay put in hopes that the family would stay together, but not stay a slave.

Happy Caching!