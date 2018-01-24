Note - This version is no longer in active development!

The new, better version is here: https://github.com/kiwiirc/kiwiirc

This is a complete re-write and is now using much more modern development tools and includes over 5 years worth of knowledge on how people use web IRC clients. If you are looking for the latest and greatest IRC features then this new version is the way to go!

Kiwi IRC - A hand-crafted IRC client

Kiwi IRC is a fully featured IRC client that can be extended to suit almost any needs. Using the web application is extremly simple even without any IRC knowledge as all the common needs are built directly into the UI.

For more information see https://kiwiirc.com or live instance of the application can be found at https://kiwiirc.com/client/. Our development IRC channel is on the Freenode network, irc.freenode.net #kiwiirc.

Developing? Please use the development branch - not the master branch!

Installation

Note: This requires Node.js to run. Make sure you have installed Node.js first! http://nodejs.org/download/

Download the Kiwi source or clone the git repository: $ git clone https://github.com/prawnsalad/KiwiIRC.git && cd KiwiIRC Install the dependencies: $ npm install Copy and edit the configuration file as needed: $ cp config.example.js config.js $ nano config.js Make sure the client code is built: $ ./kiwi build

Running

From the source folder: $ ./kiwi start

You can also run kiwi in the foreground to see any output by using the -f flag. Eg: $ ./kiwi -f

Open your new Kiwi instance in your browser. By default: http://localhost:7778/

Bugs

Report bugs using the issue tracker on github: https://github.com/prawnsalad/KiwiIRC/issues

Translations

Kiwi IRC has been translated to 25 different languages. The translators can be found in translations.md

Licence

GNU Affero http://www.gnu.org/licenses/agpl.html