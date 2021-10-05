The official Javascript node client for communicating with the Kite Connect API.
Kite Connect is a set of REST-like APIs that expose many capabilities required to build a complete investment and trading platform. Execute orders in real time, manage user portfolio, stream live market data (WebSockets), and more, with the simple HTTP API collection.
Zerodha Technology (c) 2018. Licensed under the MIT License.
Install via npm
npm install kiteconnect@latest
Or via Yarn
yarn add kiteconnect
v4 is a breaking major release with multiple internal modification to improve user experience.
Below are the breaking changes:
var KiteConnect = require("kiteconnect").KiteConnect;
var kc = new KiteConnect({
api_key: "your_api_key"
});
kc.generateSession("request_token", "api_secret")
.then(function(response) {
init();
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.log(err);
});
function init() {
// Fetch equity margins.
// You can have other api calls here.
kc.getMargins()
.then(function(response) {
// You got user's margin details.
}).catch(function(err) {
// Something went wrong.
});
}
All API calls returns a promise which you can use to call methods like
.then(...) and
.catch(...).
kiteConnectApiCall
.then(function(v) {
// On success
})
.catch(function(e) {
// On rejected
});
var KiteTicker = require("kiteconnect").KiteTicker;
var ticker = new KiteTicker({
api_key: "api_key",
access_token: "access_token"
});
ticker.connect();
ticker.on("ticks", onTicks);
ticker.on("connect", subscribe);
function onTicks(ticks) {
console.log("Ticks", ticks);
}
function subscribe() {
var items = [738561];
ticker.subscribe(items);
ticker.setMode(ticker.modeFull, items);
}
Optionally you can enable client side auto re-connection to automatically reconnect if the connection is dropped. It is very useful at times when client side network is unreliable and patchy.
All you need to do is enable auto re-connection with preferred interval and time. For example
// Enable auto reconnect with 5 second interval and retry for maximum of 20 times.
ticker.autoReconnect(true, 20, 5)
// You can also set re-connection times to -1 for infinite re-connections
ticker.autoReconnect(true, -1, 5)
Event
reconnecting is called when auto re-connection is triggered and event callback carries two additional params
reconnection interval set and
current re-connection count.
Event
noreconnect is called when number of auto re-connections exceeds the maximum re-connection count set. For example if maximum re-connection count is set as
20 then after 20th re-connection this event will be triggered. Also note that the current process is exited when this event is triggered.
Event
connect will be triggered again when re-connection succeeds.
Here is an example demonstrating auto reconnection.
var KiteTicker = require("kiteconnect").KiteTicker;
var ticker = new KiteTicker({
api_key: "api_key",
access_token: "access_token"
});
// set autoreconnect with 10 maximum reconnections and 5 second interval
ticker.autoReconnect(true, 10, 5)
ticker.connect();
ticker.on("ticks", onTicks);
ticker.on("connect", subscribe);
ticker.on("noreconnect", function() {
console.log("noreconnect");
});
ticker.on("reconnecting", function(reconnect_interval, reconnections) {
console.log("Reconnecting: attempt - ", reconnections, " innterval - ", reconnect_interval);
});
function onTicks(ticks) {
console.log("Ticks", ticks);
}
function subscribe() {
var items = [738561];
ticker.subscribe(items);
ticker.setMode(ticker.modeFull, items);
}
In a typical web application where a new instance of views, controllers etc. are created per incoming HTTP request, you will need to initialise a new instance of Kite client per request as well. This is because each individual instance represents a single user that's authenticated, unlike an admin API where you may use one instance to manage many users.
Hence, in your web application, typically:
login_url()
request_token from the query parameters
request_access_token() to obtain the
access_token
along with authenticated user data
access_token and initialise instances
of Kite client for subsequent API calls.