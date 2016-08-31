CSS3 scroll animation library
This library is a part of Kissui project.
You can use bower to install the package:
bower install kissui.scrollanim
You can use cdnjs: https://cdnjs.com/libraries/kissui.scrollanim
You can also download and include files manually from the latest releases.
This projects doesn't have any dependecies. All you need to do is to include the
scrollanim.js and
scrollanim.css in your page.
Please note that you don't need jQuery, Angular.js, React, Whatever.
Write your first awesome scroll animation:
<p data-kui-anim="fadeIn">Show this with fade-in</p>
Simple, isn't it?
Need more help? have a look at
/example folder in the project OR http://scrollanim.kissui.io
You can add animations using
data-kui-... attributes or programmatiaclly using the
kissuiScrollAnim.add method. Read following sections for more details.
data-kui attributes
Currently we have two attributes to define the options:
data-kui-anim: Mandatory. Animation name. see Animations section.
data-kui-event: Option to define the event to trigger. see Events section. Default is
in.
Example:
<div data-kui-anim="fadeIn" data-kui-event="top">
Also, you can use the
kissuiScrollAnim.add method to add the animations.
Example:
kissuiScrollAnim.add(element, {
'in': 'fadeIn'
});
There are some options to define the default values in Scrollanim.
triggerOnInit: Trigger the events on module init (automatically after page load)?. Default is
true.
attributePrefix: Prefix for all
data-... attributes. Default is
data-kui-.
animAttribute: Name of animation attribute. Default is
anim
eventAttribute: Event attribute name. Default is
event
defaultEvent: Default event to trigger when
data-kui-event is not provided. Default is
in
autoReset: Reset the animation event after element is out of the viewport?. Defualt is
true
To alter event you can use
setOption or
setOptions methods:
kissuiScrollAnim.setOption('autoReset', false)
or
kissuiScrollAnim.setOptions({
'autoReset': false,
'triggerOnInit': false
})
Scrollanim uses
kissui.position to manage and track elements. Please note that
kissui.position is a builtin dependency and you don't need to include anything in your page.
Kissui.position supports these events:
in - when element is in the viewport
out - when element is not in the viewport
middle - center aligned element (vertically)
center - center aligned element (horizontally)
top - element at the top of the page
bottom - element at the bottom of the page
left - element at the left side of the page
right - element at the right side of the page
Also, it is possible to use a compond of events together, e.g.
center middle,
in right or
out left. Please check out
kissui.position for more information.
It is possible to use both
data-kui-anim attribute and
kissuiScrollAnim.add(element, event) to bind an element and reveal it after scrolling but please note that
data-kui-anim attribute uses
in event of
kissui.position by default.
An example of adding an element using the API:
kissuiScrollAnim.add(element, {
'in': 'fadeIn'
});
Or
kissuiScrollAnim.add(element, {
'center middle': 'fadeIn'
});
Or
kissuiScrollAnim.add(element, {
'center middle': 'fadeIn',
'out': 'fadeOut'
});
Super cool.
Scrollanim uses Animate.css as a builtin dependency to provide stunnishing animations.
Here is a list of supported animations:
bounce
flash
pulse
rubberBand
shake
headShake
swing
tada
wobble
jello
bounceIn
bounceInDown
bounceInLeft
bounceInRight
bounceInUp
bounceOut
bounceOutDown
bounceOutLeft
bounceOutRight
bounceOutUp
fadeIn
fadeInDown
fadeInDownBig
fadeInLeft
fadeInLeftBig
fadeInRight
fadeInRightBig
fadeInUp
fadeInUpBig
fadeOut
fadeOutDown
fadeOutDownBig
fadeOutLeft
fadeOutLeftBig
fadeOutRight
fadeOutRightBig
fadeOutUp
fadeOutUpBig
flipInX
flipInY
flipOutX
flipOutY
lightSpeedIn
lightSpeedOut
rotateIn
rotateInDownLeft
rotateInDownRight
rotateInUpLeft
rotateInUpRight
rotateOut
rotateOutDownLeft
rotateOutDownRight
rotateOutUpLeft
rotateOutUpRight
hinge
rollIn
rollOut
zoomIn
zoomInDown
zoomInLeft
zoomInRight
zoomInUp
zoomOut
zoomOutDown
zoomOutLeft
zoomOutRight
zoomOutUp
slideInDown
slideInLeft
slideInRight
slideInUp
slideOutDown
slideOutLeft
slideOutRight
slideOutUp
We always keep an up-to-date version on Animate.css.
