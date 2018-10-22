openbase logo
kissfs

by wix
0.7.1 (see all)

Extensible and reactive text-based file-system library that keeps it simple, universal and cross-platform

Readme

💋fs

Build Status Build Status

Extensible and reactive file-system library that keeps it simple

User documentation

💋fs supplies a standard API for the most basic file-system operations: CRUD of modest sized text files and directories, as well as listening for changes to files and directories. If you're looking to build a folder tree visualizer or manager, or a tool for viewing and editing any text file in a directory tree, 💋fs is what you're looking for. For simplicity and supportability, we are keeping the focus narrow so that it can be widely implemented and extended over a wide range of data sources, such as local file systems, remote git APIs, cloud-based file systems, etc. For example, you can use it to run a rename script on an in memory directory for testing purposes and then run the same script on the directories requiring the change.

There is currently no support for meta-data (timestamps, permissions, etc.), binary content or data streams. So if you're writing a log viewer or an all-in-one file system manager, this may not be the right tool for you and we suggest you try vinyl.

Feedback, questions and contributions always welcome via issues.

usage code examples

coming soon...

developer documentation

how to build and test:

  • clone the repository
  • in the cloned folder, run npm install
  • run npm test to build and test the code in both nodejs and browser

how to debug (browser):

  • run npm build:watch to start transpiling all source files to es5 whenever they change (CTR+c to exit)
  • in a different window, run npm start to run a development server that watches the es5 files and serves them to the browser
  • open http://localhost:8080/webtest.bundle to run live tests that will update while you change the source code

similar solutions

  • vinyl - a standard API for file descriptors, designed for gulp. More complex than 💋fs.
  • vfs - a file-system API with HTTP transport layer. More complex than 💋fs.

