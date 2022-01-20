A light-weight job scheduling library for Node.js
Since there are a few job queue solutions, here a table comparing them to help you use the one that better suits your needs.
Agenda is great if you need a MongoDB job scheduler, but try Bree if you need something simpler (built by a previous maintainer).
|Feature
|Bull
|Bee
|Agenda
|Backend
|redis
|redis
|mongo
|Priorities
|✓
|✓
|Concurrency
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Delayed jobs
|✓
|✓
|Global events
|✓
|Rate Limiter
|✓
|Pause/Resume
|✓
|Sandboxed worker
|✓
|Repeatable jobs
|✓
|✓
|Atomic ops
|✓
|✓
|Persistence
|✓
|✓
|✓
|UI
|✓
|✓
|REST API
|✓
|Optimized for
|Jobs / Messages
|Messages
|Jobs
Kudos for making the comparison chart goes to Bull maintainers.
In order to support new MongoDB 5.0 and mongodb node.js driver/package the next release (5.x.x) of Agenda will be major. The required node version will become >=12. The mongodb dependency version will become >=3.2.
Install via NPM
npm install agenda
You will also need a working Mongo database (v3) to point it to.
for regular javascript code, just use the default entrypoint
const Agenda = require("agenda");
For Typescript, Webpack or other module imports, use
agenda/es entrypoint:
e.g.
import { Agenda } from "agenda/es";
NOTE: If you're migrating from
@types/agenda you also should change imports to
agenda/es.
Instead of
import Agenda from 'agenda' use
import Agenda from 'agenda/es'.
const mongoConnectionString = "mongodb://127.0.0.1/agenda";
const agenda = new Agenda({ db: { address: mongoConnectionString } });
// Or override the default collection name:
// const agenda = new Agenda({db: {address: mongoConnectionString, collection: 'jobCollectionName'}});
// or pass additional connection options:
// const agenda = new Agenda({db: {address: mongoConnectionString, collection: 'jobCollectionName', options: {ssl: true}}});
// or pass in an existing mongodb-native MongoClient instance
// const agenda = new Agenda({mongo: myMongoClient});
agenda.define("delete old users", async (job) => {
await User.remove({ lastLogIn: { $lt: twoDaysAgo } });
});
(async function () {
// IIFE to give access to async/await
await agenda.start();
await agenda.every("3 minutes", "delete old users");
// Alternatively, you could also do:
await agenda.every("*/3 * * * *", "delete old users");
})();
agenda.define(
"send email report",
{ priority: "high", concurrency: 10 },
async (job) => {
const { to } = job.attrs.data;
await emailClient.send({
to,
from: "example@example.com",
subject: "Email Report",
body: "...",
});
}
);
(async function () {
await agenda.start();
await agenda.schedule("in 20 minutes", "send email report", {
to: "admin@example.com",
});
})();
(async function () {
const weeklyReport = agenda.create("send email report", {
to: "example@example.com",
});
await agenda.start();
await weeklyReport.repeatEvery("1 week").save();
})();
Agenda's basic control structure is an instance of an agenda. Agenda's are mapped to a database collection and load the jobs from within.
All configuration methods are chainable, meaning you can do something like:
const agenda = new Agenda();
agenda
.database(...)
.processEvery('3 minutes')
...;
Agenda uses Human Interval for specifying the intervals. It supports the following units:
seconds,
minutes,
hours,
days,
weeks,
months -- assumes 30 days,
years -- assumes 365 days
More sophisticated examples
agenda.processEvery("one minute");
agenda.processEvery("1.5 minutes");
agenda.processEvery("3 days and 4 hours");
agenda.processEvery("3 days, 4 hours and 36 seconds");
Specifies the database at the
url specified. If no collection name is given,
agendaJobs is used.
agenda.database("localhost:27017/agenda-test", "agendaJobs");
You can also specify it during instantiation.
const agenda = new Agenda({
db: { address: "localhost:27017/agenda-test", collection: "agendaJobs" },
});
Agenda will emit a
ready event (see Agenda Events) when properly connected to the database.
It is safe to call
agenda.start() without waiting for this event, as this is handled internally.
If you're using the
db options, or call
database, then you may still need to listen for
ready before saving jobs.
Use an existing mongodb-native MongoClient/Db instance. This can help consolidate connections to a
database. You can instead use
.database to have agenda handle connecting for you.
You can also specify it during instantiation:
const agenda = new Agenda({ mongo: mongoClientInstance.db("agenda-test") });
Note that MongoClient.connect() returns a mongoClientInstance since node-mongodb-native 3.0.0, while it used to return a dbInstance that could then be directly passed to agenda.
Sets the
lastModifiedBy field to
name in the jobs collection.
Useful if you have multiple job processors (agendas) and want to see which
job queue last ran the job.
agenda.name(os.hostname + "-" + process.pid);
You can also specify it during instantiation
const agenda = new Agenda({ name: "test queue" });
Takes a string
interval which can be either a traditional javascript number,
or a string such as
3 minutes
Specifies the frequency at which agenda will query the database looking for jobs
that need to be processed. Agenda internally uses
setTimeout to guarantee that
jobs run at (close to ~3ms) the right time.
Decreasing the frequency will result in fewer database queries, but more jobs being stored in memory.
Also worth noting is that if the job queue is shutdown, any jobs stored in memory
that haven't run will still be locked, meaning that you may have to wait for the
lock to expire. By default it is
'5 seconds'.
agenda.processEvery("1 minute");
You can also specify it during instantiation
const agenda = new Agenda({ processEvery: "30 seconds" });
Takes a
number which specifies the max number of jobs that can be running at
any given moment. By default it is
20.
agenda.maxConcurrency(20);
You can also specify it during instantiation
const agenda = new Agenda({ maxConcurrency: 20 });
Takes a
number which specifies the default number of a specific job that can be running at
any given moment. By default it is
5.
agenda.defaultConcurrency(5);
You can also specify it during instantiation
const agenda = new Agenda({ defaultConcurrency: 5 });
Takes a
number which specifies the max number jobs that can be locked at any given moment. By default it is
0 for no max.
agenda.lockLimit(0);
You can also specify it during instantiation
const agenda = new Agenda({ lockLimit: 0 });
Takes a
number which specifies the default number of a specific job that can be locked at any given moment. By default it is
0 for no max.
agenda.defaultLockLimit(0);
You can also specify it during instantiation
const agenda = new Agenda({ defaultLockLimit: 0 });
Takes a
number which specifies the default lock lifetime in milliseconds. By
default it is 10 minutes. This can be overridden by specifying the
lockLifetime option to a defined job.
A job will unlock if it is finished (ie. the returned Promise resolves/rejects
or
done is specified in the params and
done() is called) before the
lockLifetime. The lock is useful if the job crashes or times out.
agenda.defaultLockLifetime(10000);
You can also specify it during instantiation
const agenda = new Agenda({ defaultLockLifetime: 10000 });
Takes a
query which specifies the sort query to be used for finding and locking the next job.
By default it is
{ nextRunAt: 1, priority: -1 }, which obeys a first in first out approach, with respect to priority.
An instance of an agenda will emit the following events:
ready - called when Agenda mongo connection is successfully opened and indices created.
If you're passing agenda an existing connection, you shouldn't need to listen for this, as
agenda.start() will not resolve until indices have been created.
If you're using the
db options, or call
database, then you may still need to listen for the
ready event before saving jobs.
agenda.start() will still wait for the connection to be opened.
error - called when Agenda mongo connection process has thrown an error
await agenda.start();
Before you can use a job, you must define its processing behavior.
Defines a job with the name of
jobName. When a job of
jobName gets run, it
will be passed to
handler(job, done). To maintain asynchronous behavior, you may
either provide a Promise-returning function in
handler or provide
done as a
second parameter to
handler. If
done is specified in the function signature, you
must call
done() when you are processing the job. If your function is
synchronous or returns a Promise, you may omit
done from the signature.
options is an optional argument which can overwrite the defaults. It can take
the following:
concurrency:
number maximum number of that job that can be running at once (per instance of agenda)
lockLimit:
number maximum number of that job that can be locked at once (per instance of agenda)
lockLifetime:
number interval in ms of how long the job stays locked for (see multiple job processors for more info).
A job will automatically unlock once a returned promise resolves/rejects (or if
done is specified in the signature and
done() is called).
priority:
(lowest|low|normal|high|highest|number) specifies the priority
of the job. Higher priority jobs will run first. See the priority mapping
below
shouldSaveResult:
boolean flag that specifies whether the result of the job should also be stored in the database. Defaults to false
Priority mapping:
{
highest: 20,
high: 10,
normal: 0,
low: -10,
lowest: -20
}
Async Job:
agenda.define("some long running job", async (job) => {
const data = await doSomelengthyTask();
await formatThatData(data);
await sendThatData(data);
});
Async Job (using
done):
agenda.define("some long running job", (job, done) => {
doSomelengthyTask((data) => {
formatThatData(data);
sendThatData(data);
done();
});
});
Sync Job:
agenda.define("say hello", (job) => {
console.log("Hello!");
});
define() acts like an assignment: if
define(jobName, ...) is called multiple times (e.g. every time your script starts), the definition in the last call will overwrite the previous one. Thus, if you
define the
jobName only once in your code, it's safe for that call to execute multiple times.
Runs job
name at the given
interval. Optionally, data and options can be passed in.
Every creates a job of type
single, which means that it will only create one
job in the database, even if that line is run multiple times. This lets you put
it in a file that may get run multiple times, such as
webserver.js which may
reboot from time to time.
interval can be a human-readable format
String, a cron format
String, or a
Number.
data is an optional argument that will be passed to the processing function
under
job.attrs.data.
options is an optional argument that will be passed to
job.repeatEvery.
In order to use this argument,
data must also be specified.
Returns the
job.
agenda.define("printAnalyticsReport", async (job) => {
const users = await User.doSomethingReallyIntensive();
processUserData(users);
console.log("I print a report!");
});
agenda.every("15 minutes", "printAnalyticsReport");
Optionally,
name could be array of job names, which is convenient for scheduling
different jobs for same
interval.
agenda.every("15 minutes", [
"printAnalyticsReport",
"sendNotifications",
"updateUserRecords",
]);
In this case,
every returns array of
jobs.
Schedules a job to run
name once at a given time.
when can be a
Date or a
String such as
tomorrow at 5pm.
data is an optional argument that will be passed to the processing function
under
job.attrs.data.
Returns the
job.
agenda.schedule("tomorrow at noon", "printAnalyticsReport", { userCount: 100 });
Optionally,
name could be array of job names, similar to the
every method.
agenda.schedule("tomorrow at noon", [
"printAnalyticsReport",
"sendNotifications",
"updateUserRecords",
]);
In this case,
schedule returns array of
jobs.
Schedules a job to run
name once immediately.
data is an optional argument that will be passed to the processing function
under
job.attrs.data.
Returns the
job.
agenda.now("do the hokey pokey");
Returns an instance of a
jobName with
data. This does NOT save the job in
the database. See below to learn how to manually work with jobs.
const job = agenda.create("printAnalyticsReport", { userCount: 100 });
await job.save();
console.log("Job successfully saved");
Lets you query (then sort, limit and skip the result) all of the jobs in the agenda job's database. These are full mongodb-native
find,
sort,
limit and
skip commands. See mongodb-native's documentation for details.
const jobs = await agenda.jobs(
{ name: "printAnalyticsReport" },
{ data: -1 },
3,
1
);
// Work with jobs (see below)
Cancels any jobs matching the passed mongodb-native query, and removes them from the database. Returns a Promise resolving to the number of cancelled jobs, or rejecting on error.
const numRemoved = await agenda.cancel({ name: "printAnalyticsReport" });
This functionality can also be achieved by first retrieving all the jobs from the database using
agenda.jobs(), looping through the resulting array and calling
job.remove() on each. It is however preferable to use
agenda.cancel() for this use case, as this ensures the operation is atomic.
Disables any jobs matching the passed mongodb-native query, preventing any matching jobs from being run by the Job Processor.
const numDisabled = await agenda.disable({ name: "pollExternalService" });
Similar to
agenda.cancel(), this functionality can be acheived with a combination of
agenda.jobs() and
job.disable()
Enables any jobs matching the passed mongodb-native query, allowing any matching jobs to be run by the Job Processor.
const numEnabled = await agenda.enable({ name: "pollExternalService" });
Similar to
agenda.cancel(), this functionality can be acheived with a combination of
agenda.jobs() and
job.enable()
Removes all jobs in the database without defined behaviors. Useful if you change a definition name and want to remove old jobs. Returns a Promise resolving to the number of removed jobs, or rejecting on error.
IMPORTANT: Do not run this before you finish defining all of your jobs. If you do, you will nuke your database of jobs.
const numRemoved = await agenda.purge();
To get agenda to start processing jobs from the database you must start it. This
will schedule an interval (based on
processEvery) to check for new jobs and
run them. You can also stop the queue.
Starts the job queue processing, checking
processEvery time to see if there
are new jobs. Must be called after
processEvery, and before any job scheduling (e.g.
every).
Stops the job queue processing. Unlocks currently running jobs.
This can be very useful for graceful shutdowns so that currently running/grabbed jobs are abandoned so that other job queues can grab them / they are unlocked should the job queue start again. Here is an example of how to do a graceful shutdown.
async function graceful() {
await agenda.stop();
process.exit(0);
}
process.on("SIGTERM", graceful);
process.on("SIGINT", graceful);
Closes database connection. You don't normally have to do this, but it might be useful for testing purposes.
Using
force boolean you can force close connection.
Read more from Node.js MongoDB Driver API
await agenda.close({ force: true });
Sometimes you may want to have multiple node instances / machines process from the same queue. Agenda supports a locking mechanism to ensure that multiple queues don't process the same job.
You can configure the locking mechanism by specifying
lockLifetime as an
interval when defining the job.
agenda.define("someJob", { lockLifetime: 10000 }, (job, cb) => {
// Do something in 10 seconds or less...
});
This will ensure that no other job processor (this one included) attempts to run the job again for the next 10 seconds. If you have a particularly long running job, you will want to specify a longer lockLifetime.
By default it is 10 minutes. Typically you shouldn't have a job that runs for 10 minutes, so this is really insurance should the job queue crash before the job is unlocked.
When a job is finished (i.e. the returned promise resolves/rejects or
done is
specified in the signature and
done() is called), it will automatically unlock.
A job instance has many instance methods. All mutating methods must be followed
with a call to
await job.save() in order to persist the changes to the database.
Specifies an
interval on which the job should repeat. The job runs at the time of defining as well in configured intervals, that is "run now and in intervals".
interval can be a human-readable format
String, a cron format
String, or a
Number.
options is an optional argument containing:
options.timezone: should be a string as accepted by moment-timezone and is considered when using an interval in the cron string format.
options.skipImmediate:
true |
false (default) Setting this
true will skip the immediate run. The first run will occur only in configured interval.
options.startDate:
Date the first time the job runs, should be equal or after the start date.
options.endDate:
Date the job should not repeat after the endDate. The job can run on the end-date itself, but not after that.
options.skipDays:
humand readable string ('2 days'). After each run, it will skip the duration of 'skipDays'
job.repeatEvery("10 minutes");
await job.save();
job.repeatEvery("3 minutes", {
skipImmediate: true,
});
await job.save();
job.repeatEvery("0 6 * * *", {
timezone: "America/New_York",
});
await job.save();
Specifies a
time when the job should repeat. Possible values
job.repeatAt("3:30pm");
await job.save();
Specifies the next
time at which the job should run.
job.schedule("tomorrow at 6pm");
await job.save();
Specifies the
priority weighting of the job. Can be a number or a string from
the above priority table.
job.priority("low");
await job.save();
Specifies whether the result of the job should also be stored in the database. Defaults to false.
job.setShouldSaveResult(true);
await job.save();
The data returned by the job will be available on the
result attribute after it succeeded and got retrieved again from the database, e.g. via
agenda.jobs(...) or through the success job event).
Ensure that only one instance of this job exists with the specified properties
options is an optional argument which can overwrite the defaults. It can take
the following:
insertOnly:
boolean will prevent any properties from persisting if the job already exists. Defaults to false.
job.unique({ "data.type": "active", "data.userId": "123", nextRunAt: date });
await job.save();
IMPORTANT: To guarantee uniqueness as well as avoid high CPU usage by MongoDB make sure to create a unique index on the used fields, like
name,
data.type and
data.userId for the example above.
Sets
job.attrs.failedAt to
now, and sets
job.attrs.failReason to
reason.
Optionally,
reason can be an error, in which case
job.attrs.failReason will
be set to
error.message
job.fail("insufficient disk space");
// or
job.fail(new Error("insufficient disk space"));
await job.save();
Runs the given
job and calls
callback(err, job) upon completion. Normally
you never need to call this manually.
job.run((err, job) => {
console.log("I don't know why you would need to do this...");
});
Saves the
job.attrs into the database. Returns a Promise resolving to a Job instance, or rejecting on error.
try {
await job.save();
console.log("Successfully saved job to collection");
} catch (e) {
console.error("Error saving job to collection");
}
Removes the
job from the database. Returns a Promise resolving to the number of jobs removed, or rejecting on error.
try {
await job.remove();
console.log("Successfully removed job from collection");
} catch (e) {
console.error("Error removing job from collection");
}
Disables the
job. Upcoming runs won't execute.
Enables the
job if it got disabled before. Upcoming runs will execute.
Resets the lock on the job. Useful to indicate that the job hasn't timed out when you have very long running jobs. The call returns a promise that resolves when the job's lock has been renewed.
agenda.define("super long job", async (job) => {
await doSomeLongTask();
await job.touch();
await doAnotherLongTask();
await job.touch();
await finishOurLongTasks();
});
An instance of an agenda will emit the following events:
start - called just before a job starts
start:job name - called just before the specified job starts
agenda.on("start", (job) => {
console.log("Job %s starting", job.attrs.name);
});
complete - called when a job finishes, regardless of if it succeeds or fails
complete:job name - called when a job finishes, regardless of if it succeeds or fails
agenda.on("complete", (job) => {
console.log(`Job ${job.attrs.name} finished`);
});
success - called when a job finishes successfully
success:job name - called when a job finishes successfully
agenda.on("success:send email", (job) => {
console.log(`Sent Email Successfully to ${job.attrs.data.to}`);
});
fail - called when a job throws an error
fail:job name - called when a job throws an error
agenda.on("fail:send email", (err, job) => {
console.log(`Job failed with error: ${err.message}`);
});
Jobs are run with priority in a first in first out order (so they will be run in the order they were scheduled AND with respect to highest priority).
For example, if we have two jobs named "send-email" queued (both with the same priority), and the first job is queued at 3:00 PM and second job is queued at 3:05 PM with the same
priority value, then the first job will run first if we start to send "send-email" jobs at 3:10 PM. However if the first job has a priority of
5 and the second job has a priority of
10, then the second will run first (priority takes precedence) at 3:10 PM.
The default MongoDB sort object is
{ nextRunAt: 1, priority: -1 } and can be changed through the option
sort when configuring Agenda.
lockLimit and
maxConcurrency?
Agenda will lock jobs 1 by one, setting the
lockedAt property in mongoDB, and creating an instance of the
Job class which it caches into the
_lockedJobs array. This defaults to having no limit, but can be managed using lockLimit. If all jobs will need to be run before agenda's next interval (set via
agenda.processEvery), then agenda will attempt to lock all jobs.
Agenda will also pull jobs from
_lockedJobs and into
_runningJobs. These jobs are actively being worked on by user code, and this is limited by
maxConcurrency (defaults to 20).
If you have multiple instances of agenda processing the same job definition with a fast repeat time you may find they get unevenly loaded. This is because they will compete to lock as many jobs as possible, even if they don't have enough concurrency to process them. This can be resolved by tweaking the
maxConcurrency and
lockLimit properties.
Agenda doesn't have a preferred project structure and leaves it to the user to choose how they would like to use it. That being said, you can check out the example project structure below.
Thanks! I'm flattered, but it's really not necessary. If you really want to, you can find my gittip here.
Agenda itself does not have a web interface built in but we do offer stand-alone web interface Agendash:
The decision to use Mongo instead of Redis is intentional. Redis is often used for non-essential data (such as sessions) and without configuration doesn't guarantee the same level of persistence as Mongo (should the server need to be restarted/crash).
Agenda decides to focus on persistence without requiring special configuration of Redis (thereby degrading the performance of the Redis server on non-critical data, such as sessions).
Ultimately if enough people want a Redis driver instead of Mongo, I will write one. (Please open an issue requesting it). For now, Agenda decided to focus on guaranteed persistence.
Ultimately Agenda can work from a single job queue across multiple machines, node processes, or forks. If you are interested in having more than one worker, Bars3s has written up a fantastic example of how one might do it:
const cluster = require("cluster");
const os = require("os");
const httpServer = require("./app/http-server");
const jobWorker = require("./app/job-worker");
const jobWorkers = [];
const webWorkers = [];
if (cluster.isMaster) {
const cpuCount = os.cpus().length;
// Create a worker for each CPU
for (let i = 0; i < cpuCount; i += 1) {
addJobWorker();
addWebWorker();
}
cluster.on("exit", (worker, code, signal) => {
if (jobWorkers.indexOf(worker.id) !== -1) {
console.log(
`job worker ${worker.process.pid} exited (signal: ${signal}). Trying to respawn...`
);
removeJobWorker(worker.id);
addJobWorker();
}
if (webWorkers.indexOf(worker.id) !== -1) {
console.log(
`http worker ${worker.process.pid} exited (signal: ${signal}). Trying to respawn...`
);
removeWebWorker(worker.id);
addWebWorker();
}
});
} else {
if (process.env.web) {
console.log(`start http server: ${cluster.worker.id}`);
// Initialize the http server here
httpServer.start();
}
if (process.env.job) {
console.log(`start job server: ${cluster.worker.id}`);
// Initialize the Agenda here
jobWorker.start();
}
}
function addWebWorker() {
webWorkers.push(cluster.fork({ web: 1 }).id);
}
function addJobWorker() {
jobWorkers.push(cluster.fork({ job: 1 }).id);
}
function removeWebWorker(id) {
webWorkers.splice(webWorkers.indexOf(id), 1);
}
function removeJobWorker(id) {
jobWorkers.splice(jobWorkers.indexOf(id), 1);
}
Agenda is configured by default to automatically reconnect indefinitely, emitting an error event when no connection is available on each process tick, allowing you to restore the Mongo instance without having to restart the application.
However, if you are using an existing Mongo client
you'll need to configure the
reconnectTries and
reconnectInterval connection settings
manually, otherwise you'll find that Agenda will throw an error with the message "MongoDB connection is not recoverable,
application restart required" if the connection cannot be recovered within 30 seconds.
Agenda will only process jobs that it has definitions for. This allows you to selectively choose which jobs a given agenda will process.
Consider the following project structure, which allows us to share models with the rest of our code base, and specify which jobs a worker processes, if any at all.
- server.js
- worker.js
lib/
- agenda.js
controllers/
- user-controller.js
jobs/
- email.js
- video-processing.js
- image-processing.js
models/
- user-model.js
- blog-post.model.js
Sample job processor (eg.
jobs/email.js)
let email = require("some-email-lib"),
User = require("../models/user-model.js");
module.exports = function (agenda) {
agenda.define("registration email", async (job) => {
const user = await User.get(job.attrs.data.userId);
await email(
user.email(),
"Thanks for registering",
"Thanks for registering " + user.name()
);
});
agenda.define("reset password", async (job) => {
// Etc
});
// More email related jobs
};
lib/agenda.js
const Agenda = require("agenda");
const connectionOpts = {
db: { address: "localhost:27017/agenda-test", collection: "agendaJobs" },
};
const agenda = new Agenda(connectionOpts);
const jobTypes = process.env.JOB_TYPES ? process.env.JOB_TYPES.split(",") : [];
jobTypes.forEach((type) => {
require("./jobs/" + type)(agenda);
});
if (jobTypes.length) {
agenda.start(); // Returns a promise, which should be handled appropriately
}
module.exports = agenda;
lib/controllers/user-controller.js
let app = express(),
User = require("../models/user-model"),
agenda = require("../worker.js");
app.post("/users", (req, res, next) => {
const user = new User(req.body);
user.save((err) => {
if (err) {
return next(err);
}
agenda.now("registration email", { userId: user.primary() });
res.send(201, user.toJson());
});
});
worker.js
require("./lib/agenda.js");
Now you can do the following in your project:
node server.js
Fire up an instance with no
JOB_TYPES, giving you the ability to process jobs,
but not wasting resources processing jobs.
JOB_TYPES=email node server.js
Allow your http server to process email jobs.
JOB_TYPES=email node worker.js
Fire up an instance that processes email jobs.
JOB_TYPES=video-processing,image-processing node worker.js
Fire up an instance that processes video-processing/image-processing jobs. Good for a heavy hitting server.
If you think you have encountered a bug, please feel free to report it here:
Please provide us with as much details as possible such as:
DEBUG="agenda:*" ts-node src/index.js
DEBUG="agenda:*" ts-node src/index.js
set DEBUG=agenda:*
$env:DEBUG = "agenda:*"
While not necessary, attaching a text file with this debug information would be extremely useful in debugging certain issues and is encouraged.
When running Agenda on Azure cosmosDB, you might run into this issue caused by Agenda's sort query used for finding and locking the next job. To fix this, you can pass custom sort option:
sort: { nextRunAt: 1 }