openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

kinvey-html5-sdk

by Kinvey
7.0.0 (see all)

Kinvey JS SDKs

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Conventional Commits Greenkeeper badge

Overview

Kinvey is a high-productivity serverless application development platform that provides developers tools to build robust, multi-channel applications utilizing a cloud backend and front-end SDKs. As a platform, Kinvey provides many solutions to common development needs, such as a data store, data integration, single sign-on, and file storage. With Kinvey, developers can focus on building what provides value for their app - the user experience (UX) and business logic of the application. This approach increases developer productivity and aims to enable higher quality apps by leveraging Kinvey's pre-built components.

Platforms Supported

We currently support the following JavaScript platforms:

Contributing

If you are interested in fixing issues and contributing directly to the code base, please see the document How to Contribute, which covers the following:

Feedback

How is the repo structured?

The Kinvey JavaScript SDK repo is managed as a monorepo that is composed of many npm packages.

License

See LICENSE for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial