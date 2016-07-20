A JavaScript HTTP Client for the Kinto API.

Read the API documentation, or try the demo.

Requirements

Kinto server v6.0.0+

Installation

In the browser, you can load prebuilt scripts hosted on unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/kinto-http/dist/kinto-http.min.js" > </ script >

From npm:

$ npm install kinto-http

Note: If you're using kinto-http in Node (as opposed to the browser), you'll also need to install polyfills for fetch , FormData , and btoa .

$ npm install node- fetch form-data btoa

Then (ES6):

import KintoClient from "kinto-http" ;

Or (ES5):

var KintoClient = require ( "kinto-http" ).default;

Note that this HTTP client can be transparently used server side or in a regular browser page. In the browser, creating an instance is achieved that way:

const client = new KintoClient( "http://" );

Changelog

See upgrading docs and the full detailed changelog on Github.

Usage

A client instance is created using the KintoClient constructor, passing it the remote Kinto server root URL, including the version:

const client = new KintoClient( "https://demo.kinto-storage.org/v1" );

Options

safe : Adds concurrency headers to every requests. (default: false )

: Adds concurrency headers to every requests. (default: ) events : The events handler. If none provided an EventEmitter instance will be created

: The events handler. If none provided an instance will be created headers : The key-value headers to pass to each request. (default: {} )

: The key-value headers to pass to each request. (default: ) retry : Number of retries to make when the server responds with a Retry-After response. (default: 0 )

: Number of retries to make when the server responds with a response. (default: ) bucket : The default bucket to use. (default: "default" )

: The default bucket to use. (default: ) requestMode : The HTTP CORS mode. (default: "cors" )

: The HTTP CORS mode. (default: ) timeout : The requests timeout in milliseconds. (default: null , which means "no timeout")

Authentication

Authenticating against a Kinto server can be achieved by adding an Authorization header to the request.

By default Kinto server supports Basic Auth authentication, but others mechanisms can be activated such as OAuth (eg. Firefox Account)

Using Basic Auth

Simply provide an Authorization header option to the Kinto constructor:

const secretString = ` ${username} : ${password} ` ; const kinto = new KintoClient( "https://my.server.tld/v1" , { headers : { Authorization : "Basic " + btoa(secretString) } });

Notes As explained in the server docs, any string is accepted. You're not obliged to use the username:password format.

Using an OAuth Bearer Token

As for Basic Auth, once you have retrieved a valid OAuth Bearer Token, simply pass it in an Authorization header:

const kinto = new KintoClient( "https://my.server.tld/v1" , { headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ` + oauthBearerToken) } });

Change headers

Requests headers can be altered using setHeaders() .

const kinto = new KintoClient( "https://my.server.tld/v1" ); kinto.setHeaders({ Authorization : `Bearer ` + accessToken, });

Server information

A Kinto server exposes some of its internal settings, information about authenticated user, the HTTP API version and the API capabilities (e.g. plugins).

const info = await client.fetchServerInfo([options]);

Sample result:

{ "project_name" : "kinto" , "project_version" : "3.0.2" , "url" : "http://0.0.0.0:8889/v1/" , "project_docs" : "https://kinto.readthedocs.io/" , "http_api_version" : "1.6" , "settings" : { "batch_max_requests" : 25 , "readonly" : false }, "user" : { "bucket" : "2f9b1aaa-552d-48e8-1b78-371dd08688b3" , "id" : "basicauth:f505765817a6b4ea46278be0620ddedd83b10f71f7695683719fe001cf0871d7" }, "capabilities" : { "default_bucket" : { "description" : "The default bucket is an alias for a personal bucket where collections are created implicitly." , "url" : "http://kinto.readthedocs.io/en/latest/api/1.x/buckets.html#personal-bucket-default" } } }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

Helpers

fetchServerSettings([options]) : server settings

: server settings fetchServerCapabilities([options]) : API capabilities

: API capabilities fetchUser() : authenticated user information

: authenticated user information fetchHTTPApiVersion([options]) : HTTP API version

Buckets

Listing buckets

const {data} = await client.listBuckets([options]);

Sample result:

{ data : [ { id : "comments" , last_modified : 1456182233221 , }, { id : "blog" , last_modified : 1456181213214 , }, ] }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

This method accepts the generic parameters for sorting, filtering and paginating results.

Creating a new bucket

const result = await client.createBucket( "blog" [, options]);

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "last_modified" : 1456182233221 , "id" : "blog" }, "permissions" : { "write" : [ "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" ] } }

It's alternatively possible to create a bucket without specifying an id , so the Kinto server will create one for you:

const result = await client.createBucket();

Note: if you plan on providing options along id autogeneration, you have to specify null as the first argument:

const result = await client.createBucket( null , { data : { foo : 42 }, retry : 3 });

Options

data : Arbitrary data to attach to the bucket

: Arbitrary data to attach to the bucket headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0) safe : Whether to override existing resource if it already exists (default: false )

Selecting a bucket

client.bucket( "blog" );

Getting bucket data

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).getData();

Sample result:

{ "last_modified" : 1456182336242 , "id" : "blog" , "foo" : "bar" }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

This method accepts the generic parameters for singular operations.

Setting bucket data

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).setData({ foo : "bar" });

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "last_modified" : 1456182336242 , "id" : "blog" , "foo" : "bar" }, "permissions" : { "write" : [ "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" ] } }

Options

patch : Patches existing bucket data instead of replacing them (default: false )

: Patches existing bucket data instead of replacing them (default: ) headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0) safe : Whether to override existing resource if it already exists (default: false )

Getting bucket permissions

const result = client.bucket( "blog" ).getPermissions();

Sample result:

{ "write" : [ "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" ] }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

Setting bucket permissions

const permissions = { read : [ "github:bob" ], write : [ "github:bob" , "github:john" ] }; const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).setPermissions(permissions[, options]);

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "last_modified" : 1456182888466 , "id" : "blog" }, "permissions" : { "read" : [ "github:bob" ], "write" : [ "github:bob" , "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" , "github:john" ] } }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0) safe : If last_modified is provided, ensures the resource hasn't been modified since that timestamp. Otherwise ensures no existing resource with the provided id will be overriden (default: false );

: If is provided, ensures the resource hasn't been modified since that timestamp. Otherwise ensures no existing resource with the provided id will be overriden (default: ); last_modified : The last timestamp we know the resource has been updated on the server.

Notes

This operation replaces any previously set permissions;

Owners will always keep their write permission bit, as per the Kinto protocol.

Deleting a bucket

const result = await client.deleteBucket( "testbucket" [, options]);

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "deleted" : true , "last_modified" : 1456182931974 , "id" : "blog" } }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0) safe : Ensures the resource hasn't been modified in the meanwhile if last_modified is provided (default: false )

: Ensures the resource hasn't been modified in the meanwhile if is provided (default: ) last_modified : The last timestamp we know the resource has been updated on the server

Creating a collection

Named collection

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).createCollection( "posts" );

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "last_modified" : 1456183004372 , "id" : "posts" }, "permissions" : { "write" : [ "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" ] } }

With an ID generated automatically

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).createCollection();

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "last_modified" : 1456183040592 , "id" : "OUh5VEDa" }, "permissions" : { "write" : [ "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" ] } }

Note that OUh5VEDa is the collection ID automatically generated by the server.

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0) safe : Whether to override existing resource if it already exists (default: false )

Note: For generated names, options can be specified only if the first parameters are provided: createCollection(undefined, {safe: true})

Listing bucket collections

const {data} = await client.bucket( "blog" ).listCollections();

Sample result:

{ data : [ { "last_modified" : 1456183153840 , "id" : "posts" }, { "last_modified" : 1456183159386 , "id" : "comments" } ] }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

This method accepts the generic parameters for sorting, filtering and paginating results.

The timestamp of the collections list is used for the since option in the generic parameters for sorting, filtering and paginating results.

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ) .getCollectionsTimestamp();

Sample result:

"1548699177099"

Options

headers : custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

Deleting a collection

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).deleteCollection( "test" );

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "deleted" : true , "last_modified" : 1456183116571 , "id" : "posts" } }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0) safe : Ensures the resource hasn't been modified in the meanwhile if last_modified is provided (default: false )

: Ensures the resource hasn't been modified in the meanwhile if is provided (default: ) last_modified : The last timestamp we know the resource has been updated on the server

Creating a user group

Kinto has a concept of groups of users. A group has a list of members and belongs to a bucket.

Permissions can refer to the group instead of an individuals - this makes it easy to define «roles», especially if the same set of permissions is applied to several objects.

When used in permissions definitions, the full group URI has to be used:

{ data : { title : "My article" }, permissions : { write : [ "/buckets/blog/groups/authors" , "github:lili" ], read : [ "system.Everyone" ] } }

Named group

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).createGroup( "admins" );

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "last_modified" : 1456183004372 , "id" : "admins" , "members" : [] }, "permissions" : { "write" : [ "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" ] } }

With a list of members and attributes

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).createGroup( "admins" , [ "system.Authenticated" ], { data : { pi : 3.14 }});

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "last_modified" : 1456183004372 , "id" : "admins" , "members" : [ "system.Authenticated" ], "pi" : 3.14 }, "permissions" : { "write" : [ "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" ] } }

With an ID generated automatically

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).createGroup();

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "last_modified" : 1456183040592 , "members" : [], "id" : "7YHFF565" }, "permissions" : { "write" : [ "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" ] } }

Note that 7YHFF565 is the group ID automatically generated by the server.

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0) safe : Whether to override existing resource if it already exists (default: false )

: Whether to override existing resource if it already exists (default: ) data : Extra group attributes

: Extra group attributes permissions : Permissions to be set on the created group

Note: For generated names, options can be specified only if the first parameters are provided: createGroup(undefined, [], {safe: true})

Listing bucket groups

const {data} = await client.bucket( "blog" ).listGroups();

Sample result:

{ "data" : [ { "last_modified" : 1456183153840 , "id" : "admins" , "members" : [ "system.Authenticated" ], "pi" : 3.14 }, { "last_modified" : 1456183159386 , "id" : "moderators" , "members" : [ "github:lili" ] } ] }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

This method accepts the generic parameters for sorting, filtering and paginating results.

The timestamp of the groups list is used for the since option in the generic parameters for sorting, filtering and paginating results.

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ) .getGroupsTimestamp();

Sample result:

"1548699177099"

Options

headers : custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

Getting a bucket group

const {data} = await client.bucket( "blog" ).getGroup( "admins" );

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "last_modified" : 1456183153840 , "id" : "admins" , "members" : [ "system.Authenticated" ], "pi" : 3.14 } }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

This method accepts the generic parameters for singular operations.

Updating an existing group

const updated = { id : "cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db" , members : [ "system.Everyone" , "github:lili" ], pi : 3.141592 }; const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).updateGroup(updated, { permissions : { write : [ "fxa:35478" ]}});

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "last_modified" : 1456183778891 , "id" : "cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db" , "members" : [ "system.Everyone" , "github:lili" ], "pi" : 3.141592 }, "permissions" : { "write" : [ "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" , "fxa:35478" ] } }

Options

patch : Patches the existing record instead of replacing it (default: false )

: Patches the existing record instead of replacing it (default: ) headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0) safe : If last_modified is provided, ensures the resource hasn't been modified since that timestamp. Otherwise ensures no existing resource with the provided id will be overriden (default: false )

: If is provided, ensures the resource hasn't been modified since that timestamp. Otherwise ensures no existing resource with the provided id will be overriden (default: ) permissions : Permissions to be set on the group

Deleting a group

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).deleteGroup( "admins" );

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "deleted" : true , "last_modified" : 1456183116571 , "id" : "admins" } }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0) safe : Ensures the resource hasn't been modified in the meanwhile if last_modified is provided (default: false )

: Ensures the resource hasn't been modified in the meanwhile if is provided (default: ) last_modified : The last timestamp we know the resource has been updated on the server

Listing bucket history

const {data} = await client.bucket( "blog" ).listHistory();

Sample result:

{ "data" : [ { "action" : "update" , "collection_id" : "articles" , "date" : "2016-07-20T11:18:36.530281" , "id" : "cb98ecd7-a66f-4f9d-82c5-73d06930f4f2" , "last_modified" : 1469006316530 , "record_id" : "b3b76c56-b6df-4195-8189-d79da4a128e1" , "resource_name" : "record" , "target" : { "data" : { "id" : "b3b76c56-b6df-4195-8189-d79da4a128e1" , "last_modified" : 1469006316529 , "title" : "Modified title" }, "permissions" : { "write" : [ "basicauth:43181ac0ae7581a23288c25a98786ef9db86433c62a04fd6071d11653ee69089" ] } }, "timestamp" : 1469006098757 , "uri" : "/buckets/blog/collections/articles/records/b3b76c56-b6df-4195-8189-d79da4a128e1" , "user_id" : "basicauth:43181ac0ae7581a23288c25a98786ef9db86433c62a04fd6071d11653ee69089" , } ] }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

This method accepts the generic parameters for sorting, filtering and paginating results.

Collections

Selecting a collection

const posts = client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" );

Getting collection data

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ).getData();

Sample result:

{ "last_modified" : 1456183561206 , "id" : "posts" , "preferedAuthor" : "@chucknorris" }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

This method accepts the generic parameters for singular operations.

Setting collection data

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ) .setData({ preferedAuthor : "@chucknorris" });

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "last_modified" : 1456183561206 , "id" : "posts" , "preferedAuthor" : "@chucknorris" }, "permissions" : { "write" : [ "github:bob" , "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" , "github:john" ] } }

Options

patch : Patches the existing data instead of replacing them (default: false )

: Patches the existing data instead of replacing them (default: ) headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0) safe : If last_modified is provided, ensures the resource hasn't been modified since that timestamp. Otherwise ensures no existing resource with the provided id will be overriden (default: false )

: If is provided, ensures the resource hasn't been modified since that timestamp. Otherwise ensures no existing resource with the provided id will be overriden (default: ) last_modified : The last timestamp we know the resource has been updated on the server

Getting collection permissions

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ).getPermissions();

Sample result:

{ "write" : [ "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" , ] }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

Setting collection permissions

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ) .setPermissions({ read : [ "github:bob" ], write : [ "github:john" , "github:bob" ] });

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "last_modified" : 1456183508926 , "id" : "posts" }, "permissions" : { "read" : [ "github:bob" ], "write" : [ "github:bob" , "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" , "github:john" ] } }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0) safe : If last_modified is provided, ensures the resource hasn't been modified since that timestamp. Otherwise ensures no existing resource with the provided id will be overriden (default: false )

: If is provided, ensures the resource hasn't been modified since that timestamp. Otherwise ensures no existing resource with the provided id will be overriden (default: ) last_modified : The last timestamp we know the resource has been updated on the server.

Notes

This operation replaces any previously set permissions;

Owners will always keep their write permission bit, as per the Kinto protocol.

Creating a new record

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ) .createRecord({ title : "My first post" , content : "Hello World!" });

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "content" : "Hello World!" , "last_modified" : 1456183657846 , "id" : "cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db" , "title" : "My first post" }, "permissions" : { "write" : [ "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" ] } }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request;

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request; retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0) safe : Whether to override existing resource if it already exists and if an id is provided (default: false )

Retrieving an existing record

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ) .getRecord( "cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db" );

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "content" : "Hello World!" , "last_modified" : 1456183657846 , "id" : "cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db" , "title" : "My first post" }, "permissions" : { "write" : [ "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" ] } }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

This method accepts the generic parameters for singular operations.

Updating an existing record

const updated = { id : "cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db" , title : "My first post, edited" , content : "Hello World, again!" }; const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ) .updateRecord(updated);

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "content" : "Hello World, again!" , "last_modified" : 1456183778891 , "id" : "cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db" , "title" : "My first post, edited" }, "permissions" : { "write" : [ "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" ] } }

Options

patch : Patches the existing record instead of replacing it (default: false )

: Patches the existing record instead of replacing it (default: ) headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0) safe : If last_modified is provided, ensures the resource hasn't been modified since that timestamp. Otherwise ensures no existing resource with the provided id will be overriden (default: false );

Deleting record

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ) .deleteRecord( "cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db" );

Sample result:

{ "data" : { "deleted" : true , "last_modified" : 1456183877287 , "id" : "cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db" } }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0) safe : Ensures the resource hasn't been modified in the meanwhile if last_modified is provided (default: false );

: Ensures the resource hasn't been modified in the meanwhile if is provided (default: ); last_modified : When safe is true, the last timestamp we know the resource has been updated on the server.

Listing records

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ) .listRecords();

Sample result:

{ last_modified : "1456183930780" , next : < Function > , totalRecords: 2, data: [ { "content": "True.", "last_modified": 1456183930780, "id": "a89dd4b2-d597-4192-bc2b-834116244d29", "title": "I love cheese" }, { "content": "Yo", "last_modified": 1456183914275, "id": "63c1805a-565a-46cc-bfb3-007dfad54065", "title": "Another post" } ] }

The result object exposes the following properties:

last_modified : the collection's timestamp. (Note: this value is the same as the one returned by getRecordsTimestamp() )

: the collection's timestamp. (Note: this value is the same as the one returned by ) next : the pagination helper to access the next page of results, if any

: the pagination helper to access the next page of results, if any totalRecords : the total number of records in the entire collection . This number can alternatively be retrieved using the getTotalRecords() method of the collection API

: the total number of records in the . This number can alternatively be retrieved using the method of the collection API data : the list of records

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0) at : Retrieve the records list at at a given timestamp back in time (note: full list is always returned, this option doesn't support pagination and will reject if the History plugin isn't enabled or has been enabled after the creation of the collection.)

This method accepts the generic parameters for sorting, filtering and paginating results.

Total number of records

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ) .getTotalRecords();

Sample result:

42

Options

headers : custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

The timestamp of the records list is used for the since option in the generic parameters for sorting, filtering and paginating results.

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ) .collection( "posts" ) .getRecordsTimestamp();

Sample result:

"1548699177099"

Options

headers : custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

Batching operations

This allows performing multiple operations in a single HTTP request.

const result = await client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ) .batch( batch => { batch.deleteRecord( "cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db" ); batch.createRecord({ title : "new post" , content : "yo" }); batch.createRecord({ title : "another" , content : "yo again" }); });

Sample result:

[ { "status" : 200 , "path" : "/v1/buckets/blog/collections/posts/records/a89dd4b2-d597-4192-bc2b-834116244d29" , "body" : { "data" : { "deleted" : true , "last_modified" : 1456184078090 , "id" : "a89dd4b2-d597-4192-bc2b-834116244d29" } }, "headers" : { "Content-Length" : "99" , "Content-Type" : "application/json; charset=UTF-8" , "Access-Control-Expose-Headers" : "Retry-After, Content-Length, Alert, Backoff" } }, { "status" : 201 , "path" : "/v1/buckets/blog/collections/posts/records" , "body" : { "data" : { "content" : "yo" , "last_modified" : 1456184078096 , "id" : "afd650b3-1625-42f6-8994-860e52d39201" , "title" : "new post" }, "permissions" : { "write" : [ "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" ] } }, "headers" : { "Content-Length" : "221" , "Content-Type" : "application/json; charset=UTF-8" , "Access-Control-Expose-Headers" : "Retry-After, Content-Length, Alert, Backoff" } }, { "status" : 201 , "path" : "/v1/buckets/blog/collections/posts/records" , "body" : { "data" : { "content" : "yo again" , "last_modified" : 1456184078102 , "id" : "22c1319e-7b09-46db-bec4-c240bdf4e3e9" , "title" : "another" }, "permissions" : { "write" : [ "basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8" ] } }, "headers" : { "Content-Length" : "226" , "Content-Type" : "application/json; charset=UTF-8" , "Access-Control-Expose-Headers" : "Retry-After, Content-Length, Alert, Backoff" } } ]

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0) safe : Ensures operations won't override existing resources on the server if their associated last_modified value or option are provided; otherwise ensures resources won't be overriden if they already exist on the server

: Ensures operations won't override existing resources on the server if their associated value or option are provided; otherwise ensures resources won't be overriden if they already exist on the server aggregate : Produces an aggregated result object, grouped by operation types; the result object has the following structure:

{ "errors" : [], "published" : [], "conflicts" : [], "skipped" : [] }

Listing all resource permissions

If the permissions_endpoint capability is installed on the server, you can retrieve the list of all permissions set for the authenticated user using the listPermissions() method:

const result = await client.listPermissions([options]);

Sample result:

{ "data" : [ { "bucket_id" : "mybucket" , "id" : "mybucket" , "permissions" : [ "write" , "read" , "group:create" , "collection:create" ], "resource_name" : "bucket" , "uri" : "/buckets/mybucket" }, ... ] }

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

Result object properties

last_modified : the last modified value for the list of permissions

: the last modified value for the list of permissions hasNextPage : a boolean informing if a next page is available; when that's the case, you can call next()

: a boolean informing if a next page is available; when that's the case, you can call next : the pagination helper to access the next page of results, if any

: the pagination helper to access the next page of results, if any data : the list of permissions

: the list of permissions totalRecords : the total number of permissions listed in the data property array

Attachments

If the attachment capability is available from the Kinto server, you can attach files to records. Files must be passed as data urls, which can be generated using the FileReader API in the browser.

Adding an attachment to a record

client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ) .addAttachment(dataURL, { title : "First post" });

Options

headers : Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request

: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request retry : Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)

: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0) safe : Ensures operations won't override existing resources on the server if their associated last_modified value or option are provided; otherwise ensures resources won't be overriden if they already exist on the server

: Ensures operations won't override existing resources on the server if their associated value or option are provided; otherwise ensures resources won't be overriden if they already exist on the server last_modified : When safe is true, the last timestamp we know the resource has been updated on the server

: When is true, the last timestamp we know the resource has been updated on the server permissions : Permissions to be set on the record

: Permissions to be set on the record filename : Allows to specify the attachment filename, in case the data URI does not contain any, or if the file has to be renamed on upload

Updating an attachment

client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ) .addAttachment(dataURL, { id : "22c1319e-7b09-46db-bec4-c240bdf4e3e9" });

Deleting an attachment

client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ) .removeAttachment( "22c1319e-7b09-46db-bec4-c240bdf4e3e9" );

Generic bucket and collection options

Both bucket() and collection() methods accept an options object as a second arguments where you can define the following options:

{Object} headers : Custom headers to send along the request;

: Custom headers to send along the request; {Boolean} safe : Ensure safe transactional operations; read more about that below.

: Ensure safe transactional operations; read more about that below. {Number} retry : Default number of times to retry requests when faced with transient errors.

Sample usage:

client.bucket( "blog" , { headers : { "X-Hello" : "Hello!" }, safe : true , retry : 2 , });

Here the X-Hello header and the safe option will be used for building every outgoing request sent to the server, for every collection attached to this bucket.

This works at the collection level as well:

client.bucket( "blog" ) .collection( "posts" , { headers : { "X-Hello" : "Hello!" }, safe : true , retry : 2 , });

Every request sent for this collection will have the options applied.

Last, you can of course pass these options at the atomic operation level:

client.bucket( "blog" ) .collection( "posts" ) .updateRecord(updatedRecord, { headers : { "X-Hello" : "Hello!" }, safe : true , retry : 2 , });

The cool thing being you can always override the default defined options at the atomic operation level:

client.bucket( "blog" , { safe : true }) .collection( "posts" ) .updateRecord(updatedRecord, { safe : false });

The safe option explained

The safe option can be used:

when creating or updating a resource, to ensure that any already existing record matching the provided ID won't be overridden if it exists on the server;

when updating or deleting a resource, to ensure it won't be overridden remotely if it has changed in the meanwhile on the server (requires a last_modified value to be provided).

Safe creations

When creating a new ressource, using the safe option will ensure the resource will be created only if it doesn't already exist on the server.

If a last_modified property value is set in the resource object being updated, the safe option will ensure it won't be overriden if it's been modified on the server since that last_modified timestamp, raising an HTTP 412 response describing the conflict when that happens:

const updatedRecord = { id : "fbd2a565-8c10-497a-95b8-ce4ea6f474e1" , title : "new post, modified" , content : "yoyo" , last_modified : 1456184189160 }; client.bucket( "blog" ) .collection( "posts" ) .updateRecord(updatedRecord, { safe : true });

If this record has been modified on the server already, meaning its last_modified is greater than the one we provide , we'll get a 412 error response.

If no last_modified value is provided at all, a safe update will simply guarantee that an existing resource with the provided ID won't be overriden.

Safe deletions

The same applies for deletions, where you can pass both a safe and last_modified options:

client.bucket( "blog" ) .collection( "posts" ) .deleteRecord( "fbd2a565-8c10-497a-95b8-ce4ea6f474e1" , { safe : true , last_modified : 1456184189160 });

Generic options for list operations

Every list operations like listBuckets(), listCollections, listHistory, listGroups() or listRecords() accept parameters to sort, filter and paginate the results:

sort : The order field (default: -last_modified );

: The order field (default: ); pages : The number of result pages to retrieve (default: 1 );

: The number of result pages to retrieve (default: ); limit : The number of records to retrieve per page: unset by default, uses default server configuration;

: The number of records to retrieve per page: unset by default, uses default server configuration; filters : An object defining the filters to apply; read more about what's supported;

: An object defining the filters to apply; read more about what's supported; since : The ETag header value received from the last response from the server.

: The ETag header value received from the last response from the server. fields : The set of fields to return for each record (see the selecting fields documentation).

Sorting

By default, results are listed by last_modified descending order. You can set the sort option to order by another field:

const {data, next} = await client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ) .listRecords({ sort : "title" });

Polling for changes

To retrieve the results modified since a given timestamp, use the since option:

const {data, next} = await client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ) .listRecords({ since : "1456183930780" });

Paginating results

By default, all results of the first page are retrieved, and the default configuration of the server defines no limit. To specify a max number of results to retrieve, you can use the limit option:

const {data, hasNextPage, next} = await client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ) .listRecords({ limit : 20 });

To check if a next page of results is available, you can check for the hasNextPage boolean property. To actually fetch the next page of results, call the next() function obtained:

let {data, hasNextPage, next} = await client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ) .listRecords({ limit : 20 }); while (hasNextPage) { const result = await next(); data = data.concat(result.data); hasNextPage = result.hasNextPage; }

Last, if you just want to retrieve and aggregate a given number of result pages, instead of dealing with calling next() recursively you can simply specify the pages option:

const {data, hasNextPage, next} = await client.bucket( "blog" ).collection( "posts" ) .listRecords({ limit : 20 , pages : 3 });

Notes If you plan on fetching all the available pages, you can set the pages option to Infinity . Be aware that for large datasets this strategy can possibly issue an excessive number of HTTP requests.

Generic options for singular operations

"Singular" operations such as Bucket#getData(), Bucket#getGroup, Collection#getData, and Collection#getRecord support some shared options:

fields : The set of fields to return for each record (see the selecting fields documentation).

: The set of fields to return for each record (see the selecting fields documentation). query : Any extra query arguments to pass. This might be handy if you want to use a feature that this library doesn't support yet, or for implementing cache-busting URLs.

Events

The KintoClient exposes an events property you can subscribe public events from. That events property implements nodejs' EventEmitter interface.

The backoff event

Triggered when a Backoff HTTP header has been received from the last received response from the server, meaning clients should hold on performing further requests during a given amount of time.

The backoff event notifies what's the backoff release timestamp you should wait until before performing another operation:

const client = new KintoClient(); client.events.on( "backoff" , function ( releaseTime ) { const releaseDate = new Date (releaseTime).toLocaleString(); alert( `Backed off; wait until ${releaseDate} to retry` ); });

The deprecated event

Triggered when an Alert HTTP header is received from the server, meaning that a feature has been deprecated; the event argument received by the event listener contains the following deprecation information:

type : The type of deprecation, which in ou case is always soft-eol ( hard-eol alerts trigger an HTTP 410 Gone error);

: The type of deprecation, which in ou case is always ( alerts trigger an error); message : The deprecation alert message;

: The deprecation alert message; url : The URL you can get information about the related deprecation policy.

const client = new KintoClient(); client.events.on( "deprecated" , function ( event ) { console .log(event.message); });

The retry-after event

Some errors on the server side are transient (service unavailable or integrity errors). A Retry-After HTTP header in the response indicates the duration in seconds that clients should wait before retrying the request.

The retry-after event notifies what is the timestamp you should wait until before performing another operation:

const client = new KintoClient(); client.events.on( "retry-after" , function ( releaseTime ) { const releaseDate = new Date (releaseTime).toLocaleString(); alert( `Wait until ${releaseDate} to retry` ); });

Note: We also automatically retry all requests that have a Retry-After response.

Browser Compatibility

This library uses some features that are not supported on Internet Explorer or Safari.

Please add polyfills for these to get full functionality.

Upgrading

From 1.x to 2.x

collection.listRecords() now strips the quotes ( " ) from the last_modified attribute in result object (#110).

Contributing

Coding style

All the JavaScript code in this project conforms to the prettier coding style. A command is provided to ensure your code is always formatted accordingly:

$ npm run cs- format

The cs-check command ensures all files conform to that style:

$ npm run cs- check

Consider installing the pre-commit hooks that automatically format your code and check that it's lint-free. To do so:

Install pre-commit , for example using pip install --user pre-commit

, for example using pre-commit install to set up the hooks

to set up the hooks If you have any leftover .git/hooks/pre-commit.legacy , you can safely delete it.

Integration tests

It's possible to run the integration test suite against an external Kinto server instance. To do so you need to define the TEST_KINTO_SERVER environment variable and set it to the server base URL:

TEST_KINTO_SERVER=https://my.kinto-server.tld/v1 npm test

Releasing

If you need to release a new version of kinto-http.js, you can follow the Release documentation.