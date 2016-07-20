A JavaScript HTTP Client for the Kinto API.
In the browser, you can load prebuilt scripts hosted on unpkg:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/kinto-http/dist/kinto-http.min.js"></script>
From npm:
$ npm install kinto-http --save
Note: If you're using
kinto-http in Node (as opposed to the browser), you'll also need to install polyfills for
fetch,
FormData, and
btoa.
$ npm install node-fetch form-data btoa
Then (ES6):
import KintoClient from "kinto-http";
Or (ES5):
var KintoClient = require("kinto-http").default;
Note that this HTTP client can be transparently used server side or in a regular browser page. In the browser, creating an instance is achieved that way:
const client = new KintoClient("http://");
See upgrading docs and the full detailed changelog on Github.
A client instance is created using the
KintoClient constructor, passing it the remote Kinto server root URL, including the version:
const client = new KintoClient("https://demo.kinto-storage.org/v1");
safe: Adds concurrency headers to every requests. (default:
false)
events: The events handler. If none provided an
EventEmitter instance will be created
headers: The key-value headers to pass to each request. (default:
{})
retry: Number of retries to make when the server responds with a
Retry-After response. (default:
0)
bucket: The default bucket to use. (default:
"default")
requestMode: The HTTP CORS mode. (default:
"cors")
timeout: The requests timeout in milliseconds. (default:
null, which means "no timeout")
Authenticating against a Kinto server can be achieved by adding an
Authorization header to the request.
By default Kinto server supports Basic Auth authentication, but others mechanisms can be activated such as OAuth (eg. Firefox Account)
Simply provide an
Authorization header option to the
Kinto constructor:
const secretString = `${username}:${password}`;
const kinto = new KintoClient("https://my.server.tld/v1", {
headers: {
Authorization: "Basic " + btoa(secretString)
}
});
Notes
- As explained in the server docs, any string is accepted. You're not obliged to use the
username:passwordformat.
As for Basic Auth, once you have retrieved a valid OAuth Bearer Token, simply pass it in an
Authorization header:
const kinto = new KintoClient("https://my.server.tld/v1", {
headers: {
Authorization: `Bearer ` + oauthBearerToken)
}
});
Requests headers can be altered using
setHeaders().
const kinto = new KintoClient("https://my.server.tld/v1");
// Login somewhere...
// [...]
kinto.setHeaders({
Authorization: `Bearer ` + accessToken,
});
A Kinto server exposes some of its internal settings, information about authenticated user, the HTTP API version and the API capabilities (e.g. plugins).
const info = await client.fetchServerInfo([options]);
Sample result:
{
"project_name": "kinto",
"project_version": "3.0.2",
"url": "http://0.0.0.0:8889/v1/",
"project_docs": "https://kinto.readthedocs.io/",
"http_api_version": "1.6",
"settings": {
"batch_max_requests": 25,
"readonly": false
},
"user": {
"bucket": "2f9b1aaa-552d-48e8-1b78-371dd08688b3",
"id": "basicauth:f505765817a6b4ea46278be0620ddedd83b10f71f7695683719fe001cf0871d7"
},
"capabilities": {
"default_bucket": {
"description": "The default bucket is an alias for a personal bucket where collections are created implicitly.",
"url": "http://kinto.readthedocs.io/en/latest/api/1.x/buckets.html#personal-bucket-default"
}
}
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
fetchServerSettings([options]): server settings
fetchServerCapabilities([options]): API capabilities
fetchUser(): authenticated user information
fetchHTTPApiVersion([options]): HTTP API version
const {data} = await client.listBuckets([options]);
Sample result:
{
data: [
{
id: "comments",
last_modified: 1456182233221,
},
{
id: "blog",
last_modified: 1456181213214,
},
]
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
This method accepts the generic parameters for sorting, filtering and paginating results.
const result = await client.createBucket("blog"[, options]);
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"last_modified": 1456182233221,
"id": "blog"
},
"permissions": {
"write": [
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8"
]
}
}
It's alternatively possible to create a bucket without specifying an
id, so the
Kinto server will create one for you:
const result = await client.createBucket();
Note: if you plan on providing options along id autogeneration, you have to specify
null as the first argument:
const result = await client.createBucket(null, {data: {foo: 42}, retry: 3});
data: Arbitrary data to attach to the bucket
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
safe: Whether to override existing resource if it already exists (default:
false)
client.bucket("blog");
const result = await client.bucket("blog").getData();
Sample result:
{
"last_modified": 1456182336242,
"id": "blog",
"foo": "bar"
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
This method accepts the generic parameters for singular operations.
const result = await client.bucket("blog").setData({foo: "bar"});
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"last_modified": 1456182336242,
"id": "blog",
"foo": "bar"
},
"permissions": {
"write": [
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8"
]
}
}
patch: Patches existing bucket data instead of replacing them (default:
false)
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
safe: Whether to override existing resource if it already exists (default:
false)
const result = client.bucket("blog").getPermissions();
Sample result:
{
"write": [
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8"
]
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
const permissions = {
read: ["github:bob"],
write: ["github:bob", "github:john"]
};
const result = await client.bucket("blog").setPermissions(permissions[, options]);
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"last_modified": 1456182888466,
"id": "blog"
},
"permissions": {
"read": ["github:bob"],
"write": [
"github:bob",
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8",
"github:john"
]
}
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
safe: If
last_modified is provided, ensures the resource hasn't been modified since that timestamp. Otherwise ensures no existing resource with the provided id will be overriden (default:
false);
last_modified: The last timestamp we know the resource has been updated on the server.
write permission bit, as per the Kinto protocol.
const result = await client.deleteBucket("testbucket"[, options]);
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"deleted": true,
"last_modified": 1456182931974,
"id": "blog"
}
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
safe: Ensures the resource hasn't been modified in the meanwhile if
last_modified is provided (default:
false)
last_modified: The last timestamp we know the resource has been updated on the server
const result = await client.bucket("blog").createCollection("posts");
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"last_modified": 1456183004372,
"id": "posts"
},
"permissions": {
"write": [
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8"
]
}
}
const result = await client.bucket("blog").createCollection();
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"last_modified": 1456183040592,
"id": "OUh5VEDa"
},
"permissions": {
"write": [
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8"
]
}
}
Note that
OUh5VEDa is the collection ID automatically generated by the server.
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
safe: Whether to override existing resource if it already exists (default:
false)
Note: For generated names, options can be specified only if the first parameters are provided:
createCollection(undefined, {safe: true})
const {data} = await client.bucket("blog").listCollections();
Sample result:
{
data: [
{
"last_modified": 1456183153840,
"id": "posts"
},
{
"last_modified": 1456183159386,
"id": "comments"
}
]
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
This method accepts the generic parameters for sorting, filtering and paginating results.
The timestamp of the collections list is used for the
since option in the generic parameters for sorting, filtering and paginating results.
const result = await client.bucket("blog")
.getCollectionsTimestamp();
Sample result:
"1548699177099"
headers: custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
const result = await client.bucket("blog").deleteCollection("test");
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"deleted": true,
"last_modified": 1456183116571,
"id": "posts"
}
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
safe: Ensures the resource hasn't been modified in the meanwhile if
last_modified is provided (default:
false)
last_modified: The last timestamp we know the resource has been updated on the server
Kinto has a concept of groups of users. A group has a list of members and belongs to a bucket.
Permissions can refer to the group instead of an individuals - this makes it easy to define «roles», especially if the same set of permissions is applied to several objects.
When used in permissions definitions, the full group URI has to be used:
{
data: {
title: "My article"
},
permissions: {
write: ["/buckets/blog/groups/authors", "github:lili"],
read: ["system.Everyone"]
}
}
const result = await client.bucket("blog").createGroup("admins");
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"last_modified": 1456183004372,
"id": "admins",
"members": []
},
"permissions": {
"write": [
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8"
]
}
}
const result = await client.bucket("blog").createGroup("admins", ["system.Authenticated"], {data: {pi: 3.14}});
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"last_modified": 1456183004372,
"id": "admins",
"members": ["system.Authenticated"],
"pi": 3.14
},
"permissions": {
"write": [
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8"
]
}
}
const result = await client.bucket("blog").createGroup();
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"last_modified": 1456183040592,
"members": [],
"id": "7YHFF565"
},
"permissions": {
"write": [
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8"
]
}
}
Note that
7YHFF565 is the group ID automatically generated by the server.
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
safe: Whether to override existing resource if it already exists (default:
false)
data: Extra group attributes
permissions: Permissions to be set on the created group
Note: For generated names, options can be specified only if the first parameters are provided:
createGroup(undefined, [], {safe: true})
const {data} = await client.bucket("blog").listGroups();
Sample result:
{
"data": [
{
"last_modified": 1456183153840,
"id": "admins",
"members": ["system.Authenticated"],
"pi": 3.14
},
{
"last_modified": 1456183159386,
"id": "moderators",
"members": ["github:lili"]
}
]
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
This method accepts the generic parameters for sorting, filtering and paginating results.
The timestamp of the groups list is used for the
since option in the generic parameters for sorting, filtering and paginating results.
const result = await client.bucket("blog")
.getGroupsTimestamp();
Sample result:
"1548699177099"
headers: custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
const {data} = await client.bucket("blog").getGroup("admins");
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"last_modified": 1456183153840,
"id": "admins",
"members": ["system.Authenticated"],
"pi": 3.14
}
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
This method accepts the generic parameters for singular operations.
const updated = {
id: "cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db",
members: ["system.Everyone", "github:lili"],
pi: 3.141592
};
const result = await client.bucket("blog").updateGroup(updated, {permissions: {write: ["fxa:35478"]}});
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"last_modified": 1456183778891,
"id": "cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db",
"members": ["system.Everyone", "github:lili"],
"pi": 3.141592
},
"permissions": {
"write": [
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8",
"fxa:35478"
]
}
}
patch: Patches the existing record instead of replacing it (default:
false)
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
safe: If
last_modified is provided, ensures the resource hasn't been modified since that timestamp. Otherwise ensures no existing resource with the provided id will be overriden (default:
false)
permissions: Permissions to be set on the group
const result = await client.bucket("blog").deleteGroup("admins");
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"deleted": true,
"last_modified": 1456183116571,
"id": "admins"
}
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
safe: Ensures the resource hasn't been modified in the meanwhile if
last_modified is provided (default:
false)
last_modified: The last timestamp we know the resource has been updated on the server
const {data} = await client.bucket("blog").listHistory();
Sample result:
{
"data": [
{
"action": "update",
"collection_id": "articles",
"date": "2016-07-20T11:18:36.530281",
"id": "cb98ecd7-a66f-4f9d-82c5-73d06930f4f2",
"last_modified": 1469006316530,
"record_id": "b3b76c56-b6df-4195-8189-d79da4a128e1",
"resource_name": "record",
"target": {
"data": {
"id": "b3b76c56-b6df-4195-8189-d79da4a128e1",
"last_modified": 1469006316529,
"title": "Modified title"
},
"permissions": {
"write": [
"basicauth:43181ac0ae7581a23288c25a98786ef9db86433c62a04fd6071d11653ee69089"
]
}
},
"timestamp": 1469006098757,
"uri": "/buckets/blog/collections/articles/records/b3b76c56-b6df-4195-8189-d79da4a128e1",
"user_id": "basicauth:43181ac0ae7581a23288c25a98786ef9db86433c62a04fd6071d11653ee69089",
}
]
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
This method accepts the generic parameters for sorting, filtering and paginating results.
const posts = client.bucket("blog").collection("posts");
const result = await client.bucket("blog").collection("posts").getData();
Sample result:
{
"last_modified": 1456183561206,
"id": "posts",
"preferedAuthor": "@chucknorris"
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
This method accepts the generic parameters for singular operations.
const result = await client.bucket("blog").collection("posts")
.setData({preferedAuthor: "@chucknorris"});
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"last_modified": 1456183561206,
"id": "posts",
"preferedAuthor": "@chucknorris"
},
"permissions": {
"write": [
"github:bob",
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8",
"github:john"
]
}
}
patch: Patches the existing data instead of replacing them (default:
false)
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
safe: If
last_modified is provided, ensures the resource hasn't been modified since that timestamp. Otherwise ensures no existing resource with the provided id will be overriden (default:
false)
last_modified: The last timestamp we know the resource has been updated on the server
const result = await client.bucket("blog").collection("posts").getPermissions();
Sample result:
{
"write": [
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8",
]
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
const result = await client.bucket("blog").collection("posts")
.setPermissions({
read: ["github:bob"],
write: ["github:john", "github:bob"]
});
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"last_modified": 1456183508926,
"id": "posts"
},
"permissions": {
"read": ["github:bob"],
"write": [
"github:bob",
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8",
"github:john"
]
}
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
safe: If
last_modified is provided, ensures the resource hasn't been modified since that timestamp. Otherwise ensures no existing resource with the provided id will be overriden (default:
false)
last_modified: The last timestamp we know the resource has been updated on the server.
write permission bit, as per the Kinto protocol.
const result = await client.bucket("blog").collection("posts")
.createRecord({title: "My first post", content: "Hello World!"});
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"content": "Hello World!",
"last_modified": 1456183657846,
"id": "cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db",
"title": "My first post"
},
"permissions": {
"write": [
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8"
]
}
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request;
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
safe: Whether to override existing resource if it already exists and if an id is provided (default:
false)
const result = await client.bucket("blog").collection("posts")
.getRecord("cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db");
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"content": "Hello World!",
"last_modified": 1456183657846,
"id": "cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db",
"title": "My first post"
},
"permissions": {
"write": [
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8"
]
}
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
This method accepts the generic parameters for singular operations.
const updated = {
id: "cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db",
title: "My first post, edited",
content: "Hello World, again!"
};
const result = await client.bucket("blog").collection("posts")
.updateRecord(updated);
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"content": "Hello World, again!",
"last_modified": 1456183778891,
"id": "cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db",
"title": "My first post, edited"
},
"permissions": {
"write": [
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8"
]
}
}
patch: Patches the existing record instead of replacing it (default:
false)
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
safe: If
last_modified is provided, ensures the resource hasn't been modified since that timestamp. Otherwise ensures no existing resource with the provided id will be overriden (default:
false);
const result = await client.bucket("blog").collection("posts")
.deleteRecord("cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db");
Sample result:
{
"data": {
"deleted": true,
"last_modified": 1456183877287,
"id": "cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db"
}
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
safe: Ensures the resource hasn't been modified in the meanwhile if
last_modified is provided (default:
false);
last_modified: When
safe is true, the last timestamp we know the resource has been updated on the server.
const result = await client.bucket("blog").collection("posts")
.listRecords();
Sample result:
{
last_modified: "1456183930780",
next: <Function>,
totalRecords: 2,
data: [
{
"content": "True.",
"last_modified": 1456183930780,
"id": "a89dd4b2-d597-4192-bc2b-834116244d29",
"title": "I love cheese"
},
{
"content": "Yo",
"last_modified": 1456183914275,
"id": "63c1805a-565a-46cc-bfb3-007dfad54065",
"title": "Another post"
}
]
}
The result object exposes the following properties:
last_modified: the collection's timestamp. (Note: this value is the same as the one returned by
getRecordsTimestamp())
next: the pagination helper to access the next page of results, if any
totalRecords: the total number of records in the entire collection. This number can alternatively be retrieved using the
getTotalRecords() method of the collection API
data: the list of records
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
at: Retrieve the records list at at a given timestamp back in time (note: full list is always returned, this option doesn't support pagination and will reject if the History plugin isn't enabled or has been enabled after the creation of the collection.)
This method accepts the generic parameters for sorting, filtering and paginating results.
const result = await client.bucket("blog").collection("posts")
.getTotalRecords();
Sample result:
42
headers: custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
The timestamp of the records list is used for the
since option in the generic parameters for sorting, filtering and paginating results.
const result = await client.bucket("blog")
.collection("posts")
.getRecordsTimestamp();
Sample result:
"1548699177099"
headers: custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
This allows performing multiple operations in a single HTTP request.
const result = await client.bucket("blog").collection("posts")
.batch(batch => {
batch.deleteRecord("cb0f7b2b-e78f-41a8-afad-92a56f8c88db");
batch.createRecord({title: "new post", content: "yo"});
batch.createRecord({title: "another", content: "yo again"});
});
Sample result:
[
{
"status": 200,
"path": "/v1/buckets/blog/collections/posts/records/a89dd4b2-d597-4192-bc2b-834116244d29",
"body": {
"data": {
"deleted": true,
"last_modified": 1456184078090,
"id": "a89dd4b2-d597-4192-bc2b-834116244d29"
}
},
"headers": {
"Content-Length": "99",
"Content-Type": "application/json; charset=UTF-8",
"Access-Control-Expose-Headers": "Retry-After, Content-Length, Alert, Backoff"
}
},
{
"status": 201,
"path": "/v1/buckets/blog/collections/posts/records",
"body": {
"data": {
"content": "yo",
"last_modified": 1456184078096,
"id": "afd650b3-1625-42f6-8994-860e52d39201",
"title": "new post"
},
"permissions": {
"write": [
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8"
]
}
},
"headers": {
"Content-Length": "221",
"Content-Type": "application/json; charset=UTF-8",
"Access-Control-Expose-Headers": "Retry-After, Content-Length, Alert, Backoff"
}
},
{
"status": 201,
"path": "/v1/buckets/blog/collections/posts/records",
"body": {
"data": {
"content": "yo again",
"last_modified": 1456184078102,
"id": "22c1319e-7b09-46db-bec4-c240bdf4e3e9",
"title": "another"
},
"permissions": {
"write": [
"basicauth:0f7c1b72cdc89b9d42a2d48d5f0b291a1e8afd408cc38a2197cdf508269cecc8"
]
}
},
"headers": {
"Content-Length": "226",
"Content-Type": "application/json; charset=UTF-8",
"Access-Control-Expose-Headers": "Retry-After, Content-Length, Alert, Backoff"
}
}
]
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
safe: Ensures operations won't override existing resources on the server if their associated
last_modified value or option are provided; otherwise ensures resources won't be overriden if they already exist on the server
aggregate: Produces an aggregated result object, grouped by operation types; the result object has the following structure:
{
"errors": [], // Encountered errors (HTTP 400, >=500)
"published": [], // Successfully published resources (HTTP 200, 201)
"conflicts": [], // Conflicting resources (HTTP 412)
"skipped": [] // Missing target resources on the server (HTTP 404)
}
If the
permissions_endpoint capability is installed on the server, you can retrieve the list of all permissions set for the authenticated user using the
listPermissions() method:
const result = await client.listPermissions([options]);
Sample result:
{
"data": [
{
"bucket_id": "mybucket",
"id": "mybucket",
"permissions": [
"write",
"read",
"group:create",
"collection:create"
],
"resource_name": "bucket",
"uri": "/buckets/mybucket"
},
...
]
}
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
last_modified: the last modified value for the list of permissions
hasNextPage: a boolean informing if a next page is available; when that's the case, you can call
next()
next: the pagination helper to access the next page of results, if any
data: the list of permissions
totalRecords: the total number of permissions listed in the
data property array
If the attachment capability is available from the Kinto server, you can attach files to records. Files must be passed as data urls, which can be generated using the FileReader API in the browser.
client.bucket("blog").collection("posts")
.addAttachment(dataURL, {title: "First post"});
headers: Custom headers object to send along the HTTP request
retry: Number of retries when request fails (default: 0)
safe: Ensures operations won't override existing resources on the server if their associated
last_modified value or option are provided; otherwise ensures resources won't be overriden if they already exist on the server
last_modified: When
safe is true, the last timestamp we know the resource has been updated on the server
permissions: Permissions to be set on the record
filename: Allows to specify the attachment filename, in case the data URI does not contain any, or if the file has to be renamed on upload
client.bucket("blog").collection("posts")
.addAttachment(dataURL, {id: "22c1319e-7b09-46db-bec4-c240bdf4e3e9"});
client.bucket("blog").collection("posts")
.removeAttachment("22c1319e-7b09-46db-bec4-c240bdf4e3e9");
Both
bucket() and
collection() methods accept an
options object as a second arguments where you can define the following options:
{Object} headers: Custom headers to send along the request;
{Boolean} safe: Ensure safe transactional operations; read more about that below.
{Number} retry: Default number of times to retry requests when faced with transient errors.
Sample usage:
client.bucket("blog", {
headers: {"X-Hello": "Hello!"},
safe: true,
retry: 2,
});
Here the
X-Hello header and the
safe option will be used for building every outgoing request sent to the server, for every collection attached to this bucket.
This works at the collection level as well:
client.bucket("blog")
.collection("posts", {
headers: {"X-Hello": "Hello!"},
safe: true,
retry: 2,
});
Every request sent for this collection will have the options applied.
Last, you can of course pass these options at the atomic operation level:
client.bucket("blog")
.collection("posts")
.updateRecord(updatedRecord, {
headers: {"X-Hello": "Hello!"},
safe: true,
retry: 2,
});
The cool thing being you can always override the default defined options at the atomic operation level:
client.bucket("blog", {safe: true})
.collection("posts")
.updateRecord(updatedRecord, {safe: false});
safe option explained
The
safe option can be used:
last_modified value to be provided).
When creating a new ressource, using the
safe option will ensure the resource will be created only if it doesn't already exist on the server.
If a
last_modified property value is set in the resource object being updated, the
safe option will ensure it won't be overriden if it's been modified on the server since that
last_modified timestamp, raising an
HTTP 412 response describing the conflict when that happens:
const updatedRecord = {
id: "fbd2a565-8c10-497a-95b8-ce4ea6f474e1",
title: "new post, modified",
content: "yoyo",
last_modified: 1456184189160
};
client.bucket("blog")
.collection("posts")
.updateRecord(updatedRecord, {safe: true});
If this record has been modified on the server already, meaning its
last_modified is greater than the one we provide , we'll get a
412 error response.
If no
last_modified value is provided at all, a safe update will simply guarantee that an existing resource with the provided ID won't be overriden.
The same applies for deletions, where you can pass both a
safe and
last_modified options:
client.bucket("blog")
.collection("posts")
.deleteRecord("fbd2a565-8c10-497a-95b8-ce4ea6f474e1", {
safe: true,
last_modified: 1456184189160
});
Every list operations like listBuckets(), listCollections, listHistory, listGroups() or listRecords() accept parameters to sort, filter and paginate the results:
sort: The order field (default:
-last_modified);
pages: The number of result pages to retrieve (default:
1);
limit: The number of records to retrieve per page: unset by default, uses default server configuration;
filters: An object defining the filters to apply; read more about what's supported;
since: The ETag header value received from the last response from the server.
fields: The set of fields to return for each record (see the selecting fields documentation).
By default, results are listed by
last_modified descending order. You can set the
sort option to order by another field:
const {data, next} = await client.bucket("blog").collection("posts")
.listRecords({sort: "title"});
To retrieve the results modified since a given timestamp, use the
since option:
const {data, next} = await client.bucket("blog").collection("posts")
.listRecords({since: "1456183930780"});
By default, all results of the first page are retrieved, and the default configuration of the server defines no limit. To specify a max number of results to retrieve, you can use the
limit option:
const {data, hasNextPage, next} = await client.bucket("blog").collection("posts")
.listRecords({limit: 20});
To check if a next page of results is available, you can check for the
hasNextPage boolean property. To actually fetch the next page of results, call the
next() function obtained:
let {data, hasNextPage, next} = await client.bucket("blog").collection("posts")
.listRecords({limit: 20});
while (hasNextPage) {
const result = await next();
data = data.concat(result.data);
hasNextPage = result.hasNextPage;
}
Last, if you just want to retrieve and aggregate a given number of result pages, instead of dealing with calling
next() recursively you can simply specify the
pages option:
const {data, hasNextPage, next} = await client.bucket("blog").collection("posts")
.listRecords({limit: 20, pages: 3}); // A maximum of 60 results will be retrieved here
Notes
If you plan on fetching all the available pages, you can set the
pagesoption to
Infinity. Be aware that for large datasets this strategy can possibly issue an excessive number of HTTP requests.
"Singular" operations such as Bucket#getData(), Bucket#getGroup, Collection#getData, and Collection#getRecord support some shared options:
fields: The set of fields to return for each record (see the selecting fields documentation).
query: Any extra query arguments to pass. This might be handy if you want to use a feature that this library doesn't support yet, or for implementing cache-busting URLs.
The
KintoClient exposes an
events property you can subscribe public events from. That
events property implements nodejs' EventEmitter interface.
backoff event
Triggered when a
Backoff HTTP header has been received from the last received response from the server, meaning clients should hold on performing further requests during a given amount of time.
The
backoff event notifies what's the backoff release timestamp you should wait until before performing another operation:
const client = new KintoClient();
client.events.on("backoff", function(releaseTime) {
const releaseDate = new Date(releaseTime).toLocaleString();
alert(`Backed off; wait until ${releaseDate} to retry`);
});
deprecated event
Triggered when an
Alert HTTP header is received from the server, meaning that a feature has been deprecated; the
event argument received by the event listener contains the following deprecation information:
type: The type of deprecation, which in ou case is always
soft-eol (
hard-eol alerts trigger an
HTTP 410 Gone error);
message: The deprecation alert message;
url: The URL you can get information about the related deprecation policy.
const client = new KintoClient();
client.events.on("deprecated", function(event) {
console.log(event.message);
});
retry-after event
Some errors on the server side are transient (service unavailable or integrity errors). A
Retry-After HTTP header in the response indicates the duration in seconds that clients should wait before retrying the request.
The
retry-after event notifies what is the timestamp you should wait until before performing another operation:
const client = new KintoClient();
client.events.on("retry-after", function(releaseTime) {
const releaseDate = new Date(releaseTime).toLocaleString();
alert(`Wait until ${releaseDate} to retry`);
});
Note:
We also automatically retry all requests that have a Retry-After response.
This library uses some features that are not supported on Internet Explorer or Safari.
Promise
Object.assign()
fetch()
Please add polyfills for these to get full functionality.
collection.listRecords() now strips the quotes (
") from the
last_modified attribute in result object (#110).
All the JavaScript code in this project conforms to the prettier coding style. A command is provided to ensure your code is always formatted accordingly:
$ npm run cs-format
The
cs-check command ensures all files conform to that style:
$ npm run cs-check
Consider installing the pre-commit hooks that automatically format your code and check that it's lint-free. To do so:
pre-commit, for example using
pip install --user pre-commit
pre-commit install to set up the hooks
.git/hooks/pre-commit.legacy, you can safely delete it.
It's possible to run the integration test suite against an external Kinto server instance. To do so you need to define the
TEST_KINTO_SERVER environment variable and set it to the server base URL:
$ TEST_KINTO_SERVER=https://my.kinto-server.tld/v1 npm test
If you need to release a new version of kinto-http.js, you can follow the Release documentation.