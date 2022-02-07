Kinto Web Administration Console

A Web admin UI to manage data from a Kinto server. Demo.

kinto-admin wants to be the pgAdmin for Kinto. You can also use it to build administration interfaces for Kinto-based systems.

Note: This README is meant for developers. If you want to install kinto-admin on your server, head over to the User Documentation.

Table of Contents

Prerequisites

NodeJS v16+ and npm 8+ should be installed and available on your machine.

Various pre-commit hooks are available to help prevent you from pushing sub-optimal code; to use these, pip install --user pre-commit and pre-commit install . (If you have a .git/hooks/pre-commit.legacy , you can remove it.)

Installation

The easiest way to get started is to install create-react-app first:

$ npm install -g create -react-app $ create -react-app test-kinto- admin && cd test-kinto- admin $ npm install kinto- admin

Then, import and render the main KintoAdmin component in the generated src/index.js file:

import App from './App'; import registerServiceWorker from './registerServiceWorker'; -ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root')); +import KintoAdmin from "kinto-admin"; + +ReactDOM.render(<KintoAdmin />, document.getElementById('root')); registerServiceWorker();

To run a local development server:

$ npm start

To build the admin as a collection of static assets, ready to be hosted on a static webserver:

npm run build

This will generate production-ready assets in the build folder.

Admin settings

The KintoAdmin component accepts a settings prop, where you can define the following options:

maxPerPage : The max number of results per page in lists (default: 200 ).

: The max number of results per page in lists (default: ). singleServer : The server URL to be used (default: null ). This removes the ability to connect to multiple servers.

: The server URL to be used (default: ). This removes the ability to connect to multiple servers. sidebarMaxListedCollections : The maximum number of bucket collections entries to list in the sidebar.

Example:

import KintoAdmin from "kinto-admin" ; ReactDOM.render( < KintoAdmin settings = {{maxPerPage: 42 }}/> , document.getElementById("root") );

Plugins

Note: The plugin API is under heavy development and will remain undocumented until it stabilizes.

To enable admin plugins, import and pass them as a plugins prop to the KintoAdmin component:

import KintoAdmin from "kinto-admin" ; import * as signoffPlugin from "kinto-admin/lib/plugins/signoff" ; ReactDOM.render( < KintoAdmin plugins = {[signoffPlugin]}/ > , document.getElementById("root") );

Build customization

Building for relative paths

Quoting the (create-react-app documentation):

By default, Create React App produces a build assuming your app is hosted at the server root. To override this, specify the homepage in your package.json , for example: "homepage" : "http://mywebsite.com/relativepath" , This will let Create React App correctly infer the root path to use in the generated HTML file.

Hacking on kinto-admin

Clone repository:

$ git clone https:

Install packages:

cd kinto-admin && npm install

After installation of packages, run the development server.

Development server

The development server should only be used when working on the kinto-admin codebase itself. If you're evaluating kinto-admin, or building a system that relies on kinto-admin to administer, you should install kinto-admin using npm and use it as above.

To run in development mode:

$ npm start

The application is served at localhost:3000, and any React component update will trigger a hot reload.

Flow types

To check that the flow types are correct, you first need to install flow-typed, and all the type files for the local dependencies installed by npm:

npm install --global flow-typed flow-typed install

You can then check for type issues with:

$ npm run flow- check

Tests

To run tests:

npm run test -all

Note: The browser test suite is not included in this command as it takes a long time and may result in intermittent failures on Travis (see #146).

FAQ

Browser support

Let's be honest, we're mainly testing kinto-admin on recent versions of Firefox and Chrome, so we can't really guarantee proper compatibility with IE, Safari, Opera and others. We're accepting pull requests though.

How to display a nested field value using the collection displayFields property?

Use the dot notation.

For example, if you have the following record:

{ "data" : { "attachment" : { "filename" : "font.ttf" } } }

You can use attachment.filename .

We tried our best to make it work with properties having dots in their name.

For instance:

{ "data" : { "target" : { "proof.hash" : "abcd" , "merkle.tree" : { "file.name" : "foobar" } } } }

If you use target.merkle.tree.file.name it will render the string foobar and target.proof.hash will render abcd .

Releasing

Bump the version number in package.json and run npm i to propagate that version to package-lock.json Commit with git commit -a -m "Bump vX.Y.Z" Create the tag with git tag vX.Y.Z Push the commit with git push Push the tag with git push origin vX.Y.Z Publish to GitHub Pages with npm run publish-to-gh-pages Publish the package to npm with npm run publish-to-npm Draft a new release with the changelog Done!

License

Apache Licence Version 2.0