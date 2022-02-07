A Web admin UI to manage data from a Kinto server. Demo.
kinto-admin wants to be the pgAdmin for
Kinto. You can also use it to build administration interfaces for
Kinto-based systems.
Note: This README is meant for developers. If you want to install kinto-admin on your server, head over to the User Documentation.
NodeJS v16+ and npm 8+ should be installed and available on your machine.
Various pre-commit hooks are available to help prevent you from
pushing sub-optimal code; to use these,
pip install --user pre-commit and
pre-commit install. (If you have a
.git/hooks/pre-commit.legacy, you can remove it.)
The easiest way to get started is to install create-react-app first:
$ npm install -g create-react-app
$ create-react-app test-kinto-admin && cd test-kinto-admin
$ npm install kinto-admin --save-dev
Then, import and render the main
KintoAdmin component in the generated
src/index.js file:
import App from './App';
import registerServiceWorker from './registerServiceWorker';
-ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
+import KintoAdmin from "kinto-admin";
+
+ReactDOM.render(<KintoAdmin />, document.getElementById('root'));
registerServiceWorker();
To run a local development server:
$ npm start
To build the admin as a collection of static assets, ready to be hosted on a static webserver:
$ npm run build
This will generate production-ready assets in the
build folder.
The
KintoAdmin component accepts a
settings prop, where you can define the following options:
maxPerPage: The max number of results per page in lists (default:
200).
singleServer: The server URL to be used (default:
null). This removes the ability to connect to multiple servers.
sidebarMaxListedCollections: The maximum number of bucket collections entries to list in the sidebar.
Example:
import KintoAdmin from "kinto-admin";
ReactDOM.render(
<KintoAdmin settings={{maxPerPage: 42}}/>,
document.getElementById("root")
);
Note: The plugin API is under heavy development and will remain undocumented until it stabilizes.
To enable admin plugins, import and pass them as a
plugins prop to the
KintoAdmin component:
import KintoAdmin from "kinto-admin";
import * as signoffPlugin from "kinto-admin/lib/plugins/signoff";
ReactDOM.render(
<KintoAdmin plugins={[signoffPlugin]}/>,
document.getElementById("root")
);
Quoting the (create-react-app documentation):
By default, Create React App produces a build assuming your app is hosted at the server root.
To override this, specify the homepage in your
package.json, for example:
"homepage": "http://mywebsite.com/relativepath",
This will let Create React App correctly infer the root path to use in the generated HTML file.
Clone repository:
$ git clone https://github.com/Kinto/kinto-admin.git
Install packages:
$ cd kinto-admin && npm install
After installation of packages, run the development server.
The development server should only be used when working on the kinto-admin codebase itself. If you're evaluating kinto-admin, or building a system that relies on kinto-admin to administer, you should install kinto-admin using npm and use it as above.
To run in development mode:
$ npm start
The application is served at localhost:3000, and any React component update will trigger a hot reload.
To check that the flow types are correct, you first need to install flow-typed, and all the type files for the local dependencies installed by npm:
$ npm install --global flow-typed
$ flow-typed install
You can then check for type issues with:
$ npm run flow-check
To run tests:
$ npm run test-all
Note: The browser test suite is not included in this command as it takes a long time and may result in intermittent failures on Travis (see #146).
Let's be honest, we're mainly testing kinto-admin on recent versions of Firefox and Chrome, so we can't really guarantee proper compatibility with IE, Safari, Opera and others. We're accepting pull requests though.
Use the dot notation.
For example, if you have the following record:
{
"data": {
"attachment": {
"filename": "font.ttf"
}
}
}
You can use
attachment.filename.
We tried our best to make it work with properties having dots in their name.
For instance:
{
"data": {
"target": {
"proof.hash": "abcd",
"merkle.tree": {
"file.name": "foobar"
}
}
}
}
If you use
target.merkle.tree.file.name it will render the string
foobar and
target.proof.hash will render
abcd.
package.json and run
npm i to propagate that version to
package-lock.json
git commit -a -m "Bump vX.Y.Z"
git tag vX.Y.Z
git push
git push origin vX.Y.Z
npm run publish-to-gh-pages
npm run publish-to-npm
Apache Licence Version 2.0