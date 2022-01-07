An Offline-First JavaScript client for Kinto.

Note: If you're looking for a pure HTTP js client for Kinto, check out kinto-http.js.

The idea is to persist data locally in the browser by default, then synchronizing them with the server explicitly when connectivity is guaranteed:

const kinto = new Kinto({ remote : "https://kinto.dev.mozaws.net/v1/" }); const posts = kinto.collection( "posts" ); await posts.create({ title : "first post" }); await posts.sync();

Documentation