An Offline-First JavaScript client for Kinto.
Note: If you're looking for a pure HTTP js client for Kinto, check out kinto-http.js.
The idea is to persist data locally in the browser by default, then synchronizing them with the server explicitly when connectivity is guaranteed:
const kinto = new Kinto({remote: "https://kinto.dev.mozaws.net/v1/"});
const posts = kinto.collection("posts");
// Create and store a new post in the browser local database
await posts.create({title: "first post"});
// Publish all local data to the server, import remote changes
await posts.sync();