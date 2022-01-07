openbase logo
kinto

by Kinto
14.0.2 (see all)

An Offline-First JavaScript Client for Kinto.

An Offline-First JavaScript client for Kinto.

Note: If you're looking for a pure HTTP js client for Kinto, check out kinto-http.js.

The idea is to persist data locally in the browser by default, then synchronizing them with the server explicitly when connectivity is guaranteed:

const kinto = new Kinto({remote: "https://kinto.dev.mozaws.net/v1/"});
const posts = kinto.collection("posts");

// Create and store a new post in the browser local database
await posts.create({title: "first post"});

// Publish all local data to the server, import remote changes
await posts.sync();

