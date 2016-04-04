Node.js stream interface for reading records from AWS Kinesis.

Usage

var AWS = new AWS.Kinesis({ region : 'us-east-1' , params : { StreamName : 'my-stream' } }); var readable = require ( 'kinesis-readable' )(client, options); readable .on( 'data' , function ( records ) { console .log(records); }) .on( 'checkpoint' , function ( sequenceNumber ) { console .log(sequenceNumber); }) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .error(err); }) .on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'all done!' ); }); setTimeout( function ( ) { readable.close(); }, 60 * 60 * 1000 );

Options

You can pass options to create the readable stream, all parameters are optional: