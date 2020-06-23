A Node.js stream implementation of Amazon's Kinesis.
Allows the consumer to pump data directly into (and out of) a Kinesis stream.
This makes it trivial to setup Kinesis as a logging sink with Bunyan, or any other logging library.
For setting up a local Kinesis instance (eg for testing), check out Kinesalite.
var fs = require('fs'),
Transform = require('stream').Transform,
kinesis = require('kinesis'),
KinesisStream = kinesis.KinesisStream
// Uses credentials from process.env by default
kinesis.listStreams({region: 'us-west-1'}, function(err, streams) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(streams)
// ["http-logs", "click-logs"]
})
var kinesisSink = kinesis.stream('http-logs')
// OR new KinesisStream('http-logs')
fs.createReadStream('http.log').pipe(kinesisSink)
var kinesisSource = kinesis.stream({name: 'click-logs', oldest: true})
// Data is retrieved as Record objects, so let's transform into Buffers
var bufferify = new Transform({objectMode: true})
bufferify._transform = function(record, encoding, cb) {
cb(null, record.Data)
}
kinesisSource.pipe(bufferify).pipe(fs.createWriteStream('click.log'))
// Create a new Kinesis stream using the raw API
kinesis.request('CreateStream', {StreamName: 'test', ShardCount: 2}, function(err) {
if (err) throw err
kinesis.request('DescribeStream', {StreamName: 'test'}, function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err
console.dir(data)
})
})
Returns a readable and writable Node.js stream for the given Kinesis stream
options include:
region: a string, or (deprecated) object with AWS credentials, host, port, etc (resolved from env or file by default)
credentials: an object with
accessKeyId/
secretAccessKey properties (resolved from env, file or IAM by default)
shards: an array of shard IDs, or shard objects. If not provided, these will be fetched and cached.
oldest: if truthy, then will start at the oldest records (using
TRIM_HORIZON) instead of the latest
writeConcurrency: how many parallel writes to allow (
1 by default)
cacheSize: number of PartitionKey-to-SequenceNumber mappings to cache (
1000 by default)
agent: HTTP agent used (uses Node.js defaults otherwise)
timeout: HTTP request timeout (uses Node.js defaults otherwise)
initialRetryMs: first pause before retrying under the default policy (
50 by default)
maxRetries: max number of retries under the default policy (
10 by default)
errorCodes: array of Node.js error codes to retry on (
['EADDRINFO', 'ETIMEDOUT', 'ECONNRESET', 'ESOCKETTIMEDOUT', 'ENOTFOUND', 'EMFILE'] by default)
errorNames: array of Kinesis exceptions to retry on
(
['ProvisionedThroughputExceededException', 'ThrottlingException'] by default)
retryPolicy: a function to implement a retry policy different from the default one
Calls the callback with an array of all stream names for the AWS account
Makes a generic Kinesis request with the given action (eg,
ListStreams) and data as the body.
options include:
region: a string, or (deprecated) object with AWS credentials, host, port, etc (resolved from env or file by default)
credentials: an object with
accessKeyId/
secretAccessKey properties (resolved from env, file or IAM by default)
agent: HTTP agent used (uses Node.js defaults otherwise)
timeout: HTTP request timeout (uses Node.js defaults otherwise)
initialRetryMs: first pause before retrying under the default policy (
50 by default)
maxRetries: max number of retries under the default policy (
10 by default)
errorCodes: array of Node.js error codes to retry on (
['EADDRINFO', 'ETIMEDOUT', 'ECONNRESET', 'ESOCKETTIMEDOUT', 'ENOTFOUND', 'EMFILE'] by default)
errorNames: array of Kinesis exceptions to retry on
(
['ProvisionedThroughputExceededException', 'ThrottlingException'] by default)
retryPolicy: a function to implement a retry policy different from the default one