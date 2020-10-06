Kinesalite

An implementation of Amazon's Kinesis, focussed1 on correctness and performance, and built on LevelDB (well, @rvagg's awesome LevelUP to be precise).

The Kinesis equivalent of dynalite.

To read and write from Kinesis streams in Node.js, consider using the kinesis module.

Example

$ kinesalite -- help Usage: kinesalite [--port <port>] [--path <path>] [--ssl] [options] A Kinesis http server, optionally backed by LevelDB Options: -- help Display this help message and exit --port <port> The port to listen on (default: 4567) --path <path> The path to use for the LevelDB store ( in -memory by default) --ssl Enable SSL for the web server (default: false ) --createStreamMs <ms> Amount of time streams stay in CREATING state (default: 500) --deleteStreamMs <ms> Amount of time streams stay in DELETING state (default: 500) --updateStreamMs <ms> Amount of time streams stay in UPDATING state (default: 500) --shardLimit < limit > Shard limit for error reporting (default: 10) Report bugs at github.com/mhart/kinesalite/issues

Or programmatically:

var kinesalite = require ( 'kinesalite' ), kinesaliteServer = kinesalite({ path : './mydb' , createStreamMs : 50 }) kinesaliteServer.listen( 4567 , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err console .log( 'Kinesalite started on port 4567' ) })

Once running, here's how you use the AWS SDK to connect (after configuring the SDK):

var AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ) var kinesis = new AWS.Kinesis({ endpoint : 'http://localhost:4567' }) kinesis.listStreams( console .log.bind( console ))

Or with the kinesis module (currently only works in https mode, when kinesalite is started with --ssl ):

var kinesis = require ( 'kinesis' ) kinesis.listStreams({ host : 'localhost' , port : 4567 }, console .log)

Installation

With npm do:

$ npm install -g kinesalite

1Hi! You're probably American (and not a New Yorker editor) if you're worried about this spelling. No worries – and no need to open a pull request – we have different spellings in the rest of the English speaking world 🐨