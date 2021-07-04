Kind 2 String - a parser for extract-react-types

Kind 2 String is designed to take the data structures output by extract-react-types and convert them to a (useful) string, as well as performing safe traversal through the output of extract-react-types so that trying to display information in your docs does not throw errors.

It exposes a convert method which allows you to ensure the data structure resolves to a string. It also exposes its converter object, allowing you to overwrite converters of your choice, if you wish to perform some other action other than the default string converter.

Default use-case:

import generatedData from './extract-react-type-write-location' ; import convert from 'kind2string' ; export default () => < div > convert(generatedData) </ div > ;

Also, if you are handling the kinds in a custom way, it is good to pass the final kind to kind2string , to ensure that you always pass a string to your react components.