kind2string

by atlassian
0.8.1 (see all)

One stop shop for documenting your react components.

Documentation
1.9K

GitHub Stars

159

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Kind 2 String - a parser for extract-react-types

Kind 2 String is designed to take the data structures output by extract-react-types and convert them to a (useful) string, as well as performing safe traversal through the output of extract-react-types so that trying to display information in your docs does not throw errors.

It exposes a convert method which allows you to ensure the data structure resolves to a string. It also exposes its converter object, allowing you to overwrite converters of your choice, if you wish to perform some other action other than the default string converter.

Default use-case:

import generatedData from './extract-react-type-write-location';
import convert from 'kind2string';

export default () => <div>convert(generatedData)</div>;

Also, if you are handling the kinds in a custom way, it is good to pass the final kind to kind2string, to ensure that you always pass a string to your react components.

For examples of how to use this, the @atlaskit/docs uses this package. A good pattern on how to implement kind2string can be found in the prettyproptypes file.

