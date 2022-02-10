Kind

A minimal, efficient and practical programming language that aims to rethink functional programming from the scratch, and make it right. Under the hoods, it is basically Haskell, except without historical mistakes, and with a modern, consistent design. On the surface, it aims to be more practical, and to look more like conventional languages. Kind is statically typed, and its types are so powerful that you can prove mathematical theorems on it. Compared to proof assistants, Kind has:

The smallest core. Check FormCore.js or Core.kind. Both are < 1000-LOC complete implementations! Novel type-level features. Check this article on super-inductive datatypes. An accessible syntax that makes it less scary. Check SYNTAX.md. A complete bootstrap: the language is implemented in itself. Check it here. Efficient real-world compilers. Check http://uwu.tech/ for a list of apps. (WIP)

Usage

Choose a release. We'll use JavaScript here but ChezScheme is also available. Install Kind using npm :

npm i -g kind-lang

Save the file below as Main.kind :

Main: IO(Unit) IO { IO.print( "Hello, world!" ) }

Type-check it:

kind Main

Run it:

kind Main --run

Have fun!

Things you can do with Kind:

Compile programs and modules to several targets.

Kind has an universal compiler that targets several back-ends. Just find what you need on Kind, and compile it with kind Main --lang . For example, to generate a QuickSort function in JavaScript, just type kind List.quicksort --js . You may never write code in any other language! Available targets: --js , --scm . Several more will be available eventually.

Create live applications.

Kind has an interconnected back-end that allows you to create rich, interactive applications without ever touching databases, TCP packets or messing with apis. Just add a file to base/App and it will be available on http://uwu.tech/. You can fork entire applications - not just the front-end, but all of it, back-end, database, and networking - in seconds.

Prove theorems.

No, theorems are not scary things mathematicians do. For programmers, they're more like unit tests, except they can involve symbols, allowing you to cover infinitely many test cases. If you like unit tests, you'll love theorems. To learn more, check THEOREMS.md. You can also compile Kind programs and proofs to a minuscle core language with the --fmc flag (example: kind Nat.add.assoc --fmc ). Try it!

Deploy Smart-Contracts.

(Soon.)

Examples

Some programs

Main : IO(Unit) IO { IO.print( "Hello, world!" ) }

quicksort(list: List<Nat>): List<Nat> case list { nil : [] cons : fst = list.head min = filter!((x) x <? list.head, list.tail) max = filter!((x) x >=? list.head, list.tail) quicksort(min) ++ [fst] ++ quicksort(max) }

some_text : String List.foldl!!( "" , (str, result) str = String .to_upper(str) str = String .reverse(str) result | str, [ "cba" , "fed" , "ihg" ])

some_text : String result = "" for str in [ "cba" , "fed" , "ihg" ] with result: str = String .to_upper(str) str = String .reverse(str) result | str result

sugars: Nat key = "toe" map = { "tic" : 1 , "tac" : 2 , key: 3 } map = map { "tic" } <- 100 map = map { "tac" } <- 200 map = map { key } <- 300 val0 = map { "tic" } <> 0 val1 = map { "tac" } <> 0 val2 = map { key } <> 0 val0 + val1 + val2

my_list: List<Pair<Nat,Nat>> List { get x = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] get y = [ 4 , 5 , 6 ] return {x, y} }

Check many List algorithms on base/List!

Some types

type Bool { true false }

type Nat { zero succ(pred: Nat) }

type List <A: Type> { nil cons(head: A, tail : List<A>) }

type Pair <A: Type, B : Type> { new (fst: A, snd : B) }

type Sigma <A: Type, B : A -> Type> { new (fst: A, snd : B(fst)) }

type Vector <A: Type> ~ (size: Nat) { nil ~ (size = 0 ) cons(size: Nat, head : Nat, tail : Vector<A,size>) ~ (size = 1 + size) }

type Fin ~ <lim: Nat> { zero<N: Nat> ~ (lim = Nat.succ(N)) succ<N: Nat>(pred: Fin<N>) ~ (lim = Nat.succ(N)) }

type Equal <A: Type, a : A> ~ (b: A) { refl ~ (b = a) }

type Monad <M: Type -> Type> { new ( bind: <A: Type, B: Type> M<A> -> (A -> M<B>) -> M<B> pure: <A: Type> A -> M<A> ) }

type Entity { player( name: String pos : V3 health : Nat items : List<Item> sprite: Image ) wall( hitbox: Pair<V3, V3> collision: Entity -> Entity sprite : Image ) }

Check all core types on base!

Some proofs

Nat.add.zero(a: Nat): a == Nat.add(a, 0 ) case a { zero : refl succ : apply(Nat.succ, Nat.add.zero(a.pred)) }!

Nat.add.succ(a: Nat, b : Nat): Nat.succ(a + b) == (a + Nat.succ(b)) case a { zero : refl succ : apply(Nat.succ, Nat.add.succ(a.pred, b)) }!

Nat.add.comm(a: Nat, b : Nat): (a + b) == (b + a) case a { zero : Nat.add.zero(b) succ : p0 = Nat.add.succ(b, a.pred) p1 = Nat.add.comm(b, a.pred) p0 :: rewrite X in Nat.succ(X) == _ with p1 }!

Check some Nat proofs on base/Nat/add!

A web app

App.Hello.draw: App.Draw<App.Hello.State> (state) <div style={ "border" : "1px solid black" }> < div style = { " font-weight " : " bold "}> "Hello, world!" </ div > < div > "Clicks: " | Nat.show(state@local) </ div > < div > "Visits: " | Nat.show(state@global) </ div > </ div > App.Hello.when: App.When<App.Hello.State> (event, state) case event { init : IO { App.watch!(App.room_zero) App.new_post!(App.room_zero, App.empty_post) } mouse_down : IO { App.set_local!(state@local + 1 ) } } default App.pass!

Source: base/App/Hello.kind

Live: http://uwu.tech/App.Hello

In order to run this or any other app you should follow this steps:

The app should be in base/App folder

folder Install necessary packages in web folder with npm i --prefix web/

Install js-beautify using sudo npm i -g js-beautify

using Run our local server with node web/server

Build the app you want with node web/build App.[name of app] (in this example would be node web/build App.Hello )

(in this example would be ) Open localhost in your favorite browser and see your app working

Future work

There are so many things we want to do and improve. Would like to contribute? Check CONTRIBUTE.md. Also reach us on Telegram. We're friendly!