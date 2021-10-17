openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kt

kill-tabs

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Kill all Chrome tabs to improve performance, decrease battery usage, and save memory

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

298

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
2Bleeding Edge
1Slow

Readme

kill-tabs

Kill all Chrome tabs to improve performance, decrease battery usage, and save memory

Works on macOS, Linux, Windows.

I'm a tab-abuser and I use this once in a while to prevent Chrome from taking up all system resources.

When you run kill-tabs the Chrome tab processes are killed, which means they will no longer take up system resources, but they will still be in your Chrome window, just as crashed. When you want one back you just reload the tab.

CLI

npm install --global kill-tabs

$ kill-tabs --help

  Usage
    $ kill-tabs

  Options
    --no-chromium  Don't kill tabs in Chromium
    --no-chrome    Don't kill tabs in Chrome
    --no-brave     Don't kill tabs in Brave

API

npm install kill-tabs

import killTabs from 'kill-tabs';

await killTabs();
console.log('Killed tabs');

Tip

You can use the Reload All Tabs Chrome extension to easily reload all the tabs.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow1
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
JITENDER144171 Ratings0 Reviews
January 19, 2021

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial