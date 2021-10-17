Kill all Chrome tabs to improve performance, decrease battery usage, and save memory
Works on macOS, Linux, Windows.
I'm a tab-abuser and I use this once in a while to prevent Chrome from taking up all system resources.
When you run
kill-tabs the Chrome tab processes are killed, which means they will no longer take up system resources, but they will still be in your Chrome window, just as crashed. When you want one back you just reload the tab.
npm install --global kill-tabs
$ kill-tabs --help
Usage
$ kill-tabs
Options
--no-chromium Don't kill tabs in Chromium
--no-chrome Don't kill tabs in Chrome
--no-brave Don't kill tabs in Brave
npm install kill-tabs
import killTabs from 'kill-tabs';
await killTabs();
console.log('Killed tabs');
You can use the Reload All Tabs Chrome extension to easily reload all the tabs.