Kill all Chrome tabs to improve performance, decrease battery usage, and save memory

Works on macOS, Linux, Windows.

I'm a tab-abuser and I use this once in a while to prevent Chrome from taking up all system resources.

When you run kill-tabs the Chrome tab processes are killed, which means they will no longer take up system resources, but they will still be in your Chrome window, just as crashed. When you want one back you just reload the tab.

CLI

npm install --global kill -tabs

$ kill-tabs Usage $ kill-tabs Options

API

npm install kill -tabs

import killTabs from 'kill-tabs' ; await killTabs(); console .log( 'Killed tabs' );

Tip

You can use the Reload All Tabs Chrome extension to easily reload all the tabs.