Cross-platform module to stop one (or more) process(es) running on a port (or a list of ports).
$ npm install kill-port-process
# or
$ yarn add kill-port-process
const { killPortProcess } = require('kill-port-process');
(async () => {
// long running process running on a given port(s), e.g. a http-server
// takes a number, number[], string or string[]
// single port
await killPortProcess(1234);
// or multiple ports
await killPortProcess([1234, 6789]);
})();
Install the module globally:
npm install kill-port-process -g
You can use the CLI calling it with
kill-port <port>.
It takes a single port or a list of ports separated by a space. Valid flags are
-p and
--port but are both optional.
$ kill-port 1234
# or multiple ports, separated by space(s)
$ kill-port 1234 2345
# or
$ kill-port -p 1234
# or
$ kill-port --port 1234