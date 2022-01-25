Cross-platform module to stop one (or more) process(es) running on a port (or a list of ports).

Install

$ npm install kill -port-process $ yarn add kill -port-process

Usage

Programmatically

const { killPortProcess } = require ( 'kill-port-process' ); ( async ( ) => { await killPortProcess( 1234 ); await killPortProcess([ 1234 , 6789 ]); })();

CLI

Install the module globally:

npm install kill -port-process -g

You can use the CLI calling it with kill-port <port> .

It takes a single port or a list of ports separated by a space. Valid flags are -p and --port but are both optional.