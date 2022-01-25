openbase logo
kpp

kill-port-process

by Daniel Hillmann
3.0.1 (see all)

Kill long running process(es) on port(s) programatically or with the CLI

Readme

Kill-port-process

Cross-platform module to stop one (or more) process(es) running on a port (or a list of ports).

Install

$ npm install kill-port-process
# or
$ yarn add kill-port-process

Usage

Programmatically

const { killPortProcess } = require('kill-port-process');

(async () => {
    // long running process running on a given port(s), e.g. a http-server
    // takes a number, number[], string or string[]
    // single port
    await killPortProcess(1234);
    // or multiple ports
    await killPortProcess([1234, 6789]);
})();

CLI

Install the module globally:

npm install kill-port-process -g

You can use the CLI calling it with kill-port <port>.

It takes a single port or a list of ports separated by a space. Valid flags are -p and --port but are both optional.

$ kill-port 1234
# or multiple ports, separated by space(s)
$ kill-port 1234 2345
# or
$ kill-port -p 1234
# or
$ kill-port --port 1234

