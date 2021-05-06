A lightweight node.js module for retrieving and scraping ads from Kijiji.
npm install kijiji-scraper
Quick start: Use
Ad.Get() to scrape an ad given its URL. Use
search() to scrape many ads given a set of search parameters. Read on (or CTRL+F) for more detailed information. Documentation can also be found in the TSDoc comments in this module's TypeScript type definition files (
.d.ts files).
Ad class
This class encapsulates a Kijiji ad and its properties. It also handles retrieving this information from Kijiji.
|Property
|Type
|Description
title
|String
|Title of the ad
description
|String
|Ad description
date
|Date
|Date the ad was posted
image
|String
|URL of the ad's primary image
images
|String[]
|Array of URLs of the ad's images
attributes
|Object
|Properties specific to the category of the scraped ad
url
|String
|The ad's url
id
|String
|Unique identifier of the ad
The image URL given in
image is the featured image for the ad. The image URLs given in
images are all of the images associated with the ad.
Note: If the ad has not been scraped automatically, some of these properties may be null or empty. This happens when an
Adobject is created manually using the constructor or by performing a search with the
scrapeResultDetailsoption set to
false. See the
Ad.isScraped()and
Ad.scrape()method documentation below for more information on this.
Ad.Get(url[, options, callback])
Will scrape the Kijiji ad at
url and construct an
Ad object containing its information.
url - A Kijiji ad URL
options (optional) - Options to pass to the scraper. See Scraper Options for details
callback(err, ad) (optional) - A callback called after the ad has been scraped. If an error occurs during scraping,
err will not be null. If everything is successful,
ad will contain an
Ad object
Returns a
Promise which resolves to an
Ad object containing the ad's information.
const kijiji = require("kijiji-scraper");
// Scrape using returned promise
kijiji.Ad.Get("<Kijiji ad URL>").then(ad => {
// Use the ad object
console.log(ad.title);
}).catch(console.error);
// Scrape using optional callback paramater
kijiji.Ad.Get("<Kijiji ad URL>", {}, (err, ad) => {
if (!err) {
// Use the ad object
console.log(ad.title);
}
});
Ad(url[, info, scraped])
Ad constructor. Manually constructs an ad object. You should generally not need to use this save for a few special cases (e.g., storing ad URLs entered by a user for delayed scraping).
Ad.isScraped() returns false for
Ad objects constructed in this way unless
scraped is passed as
true or they are subsequently scraped by calling
Ad.scrape(), which causes the scraper to replace the ad's information with what is found at its URL.
url - Ad's URL
info (optional) - Object containing the ad's properties. Only keys in the properties table (above) may be specified. May be omitted (if not specified then
images will be an empty array,
attributes will be an empty object, and all other properties will be null)
scraped (optional) - If
true, causes
Ad.IsScraped() to return
true regardless of whether or not
Ad.scrape() has been called
const kijiji = require("kijiji-scraper");
const ad = kijiji.Ad("<Kijiji ad URL>", { date: new Date() });
console.log(ad.isScraped()); // false
console.log(ad.date); // current date
ad.scrape().then(() => {
// Use the ad object
console.log(ad.date); // date ad was posted (initial value is overwritten)
}).catch(console.error);
Ad.isScraped()
Determines whether or not the ad's information has been retrieved from Kijiji.
Returns a boolean indicating whether or not an ad's information has been scraped from the page at its URL. This can be false if the
Ad object was manually created using the constructor or if it was retrieved from a search with the
scrapeResultDetails option set to false. Call
Ad.scrape() to retrieve the information for such ads.
const kijiji = require("kijiji-scraper");
const ad = kijiji.Ad("<Kijiji ad URL>"); // ad does not get scraped
console.log(ad.isScraped()); // false
ad.scrape().then(() => {
console.log(ad.isScraped()); // true
}).catch(console.error);
Ad.scrape([options, callback])
Manually retrieves an
Ad's information from its URL. Useful if it was created in a way that does not do this automatically, such as using the constructor or performing a search with the
scrapeResultDetails option set to false.
options (optional) - Options to pass to the scraper. See Scraper Options for details
callback(err) (optional) - A callback called after the ad has been scraped. If an error occurs during scraping,
err will not be null
Returns a
Promise which resolves once the ad has been scraped and the object has been updated.
const kijiji = require("kijiji-scraper");
const ad = kijiji.Ad("<Kijiji ad URL>"); // ad does not get scraped
console.log(ad.isScraped()); // false
// Scrape using returned promise
ad.scrape().then(() => {
// Use the ad object
console.log(ad.isScraped()); // true
console.log(ad.title);
}).catch(console.error);
// Scrape using optional callback paramater
ad.scrape({}, err => {
if (!err) {
// Use the ad object
console.log(ad.isScraped()); // true
console.log(ad.title);
}
});
Ad.toString()
Returns a string representation of the ad. This is just meant to be a summary and may omit information for brevity or change format in the future. Access the
Ad's properties directly if you need them for comparisons, etc. The current format is as follows:
[MM/dd/yyyy @ hh:mm] TITLE
URL
* property1: value1
* property2: value2
...
* propertyN: valueN
The date, title, and properties will be absent if the ad has not been scraped (
isScraped() == false) unless they were manually specified when the object was constructed.
const kijiji = require("kijiji-scraper");
kijiji.Ad.Get("<Kijiji ad URL>").then(ad => {
console.log(ad.toString());
}).catch(console.error);
Searches are performed using the
search() function:
params - Object containing Kijiji ad search parameters.
Mandatory parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
locationId
|Integer/Object
0 (all of Canada)
|Id of the geographical location to search in
categoryId
|Integer/Object
0 (all categories)
|Id of the ad category to search in
Values for
locationId and
categoryId can be found by performing a search on the Kijiji website and examining the URL that Kijiji redirects to. For example, after setting the location to Ottawa and selecting the "cars & vehicles" category, Kijiji redirects to http://www.kijiji.ca/b-cars-vehicles/ottawa/c27l1700185. The last part of the URL (c27l1700185) is formatted as c[categoryId]l[locationId]. So in this case,
categoryId is 27 and
locationId is 1700185.
For convenience, objects containing all
locationId and
categoryId values Kijiji accepts have been defined in
locations.ts and
categories.ts, respectively. These objects are nested in the same way as those in the location and category selectors on the Kijiji website (e.g., the city of Montreal is located under "Quebec > Greater Montreal > City of Montreal"; coffee tables are located under "Buy and Sell > Furniture > Coffee Tables"), so their contents should be familiar.
For example, instead of setting
locationId to
1700281 (Montreal) and
categoryId to
241 (coffee tables), you can set
locationId to
locations.QUEBEC.GREATER_MONTREAL.CITY_OF_MONTREAL and
categoryId to
categories.BUY_AND_SELL.FURNITURE.COFFEE_TABLES. You no longer need to know the ids, and you have a quick reference available. Any location/category object along the hierarchy will also work (e.g.,
locations.QUEBEC for all of Quebec, not just Montreal;
categories.BUY_AND_SELL.FURNITURE for all furniture, not just coffee tables). The root objects themselves specify all locations/categories (id of
0). Location/category objects and
locationIds/
categoryIds are interchangeable - the search function will behave identically in either case. See
locations.ts and
categories.ts for all location and category objects.
Optional parameters:
There are many different search parameters. Some of these can be used in any search (i.e.,
minPrice), but most are category-specific. Additionally, some parameters are specific to which
scraperType is being used (see Scraper Options for details on how to switch).
Some known parameters available when using either the
"api" (default) or
"html"
scraperType:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
minPrice
|Number
|Minimum price of returned items
maxPrice
|Number
|Maximum price of returned items
adType
|String
|Type of ad (
"OFFER",
"WANTED", or
undefined - for both). If using the
"api"
scraperType then
"OFFERED" must be used instead of
"OFFER".
Some known parameters available when using the
"api" (default)
scraperType:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
q
|String
|Search string
sortType
|String
|Search results ordering (e.g.,
"DATE_DESCENDING",
"DISTANCE_ASCENDING",
"PRICE_ASCENDING",
"PRICE_DESCENDING")
distance
|Number
|Distance in kilometers
priceType
|String
|Type of price (e.g.,
"SPECIFIED_AMOUNT",
"PLEASE_CONTACT",
"FREE",
"SWAP_TRADE")
Some known parameters available when using the
"html"
scraperType:
Parameters to use with the
scraperType="html" can be easily found by using your browser's developer tools and performing a custom search on the Kijiji website. After submitting your search on Kijiji or updating the filter being applied, use your browser's network monitoring tool to examine the request for
https://www.kijiji.ca/b-search.html. Any parameter used in the query string for this request is able to be specified in
params. A few examples include:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
keywords
|String
|Search string
sortByName
|String
|Search results ordering (e.g.,
"dateDesc",
"dateAsc",
"priceDesc",
"priceAsc")
options (optional) - Contains parameters that control the behavior of searching and scraping. Can be omitted. In addition to the options below, you can also specify everything in Scraper Options.
|Option
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
pageDelayMs
|Integer
1000
|Amount of time in milliseconds to wait between scraping each result page. This is useful to avoid detection and bans from Kijiji.
minResults
|Integer
20
|Minimum number of ads to fetch (if available). Note that Kijiji results are returned in pages of up to 20 ads, so if you set this to something like 29, up to 40 results may be retrieved. A negative value indicates no limit (retrieve as many ads as possible). If negative or not specified and
maxResults > 0,
minResults will take on the value of
maxResults.
maxResults
|Integer
-1
|Maximum number of ads to return. This simply removes excess results from the array that is returned (i.e., if
minResults is 40 and
maxResults is 7, 40 results will be fetched from Kijiji and the last 33 will be discarded). A negative value indicates no limit. If greater than zero and
minResults is unspecified, or if
minResults is negative, this value will also be used for
minResults.
scrapeResultDetails
|Boolean
true
|When using the HTML scraper, the details of each query result are scraped in separate, subsequent requests by default. To suppress this behavior and return only the data retrieved by the initial query, set this option to
false. Note that ads will lack some information if you do this and
Ad.isScraped() will return
false until
Ad.scrape() is called to retrieve the missing information. This option does nothing when using the API scraper (default).
resultDetailsDelayMs
|Integer
500
|When
scrapeResultDetails is
true, the amount of time in milliseconds to wait in between each request for result details. A value of 0 will cause all such requests to be made at the same time. This is useful to avoid detection and bans from Kijiji.
callback(err, results) (optional) - A callback called after the search results have been scraped. If an error occurs during scraping,
err will not be null. If everything is successful,
results will contain an array of
Ad objects.
Returns a
Promise which resolves to an array of search result
Ad objects.
Note: Ads may not appear in search results (or the Kijiji website, for that matter) for a short time after they are created (usually no more than 1 minute). This means that when searching, you are not guaranteed to receive extremely recent ads. Such ads will be returned in future searches but their
dateproperty will reflect the time that they were actually created.
const kijiji = require("kijiji-scraper");
const options = {
minResults: 20
};
const params = {
locationId: 1700185, // Same as kijiji.locations.ONTARIO.OTTAWA_GATINEAU_AREA.OTTAWA
categoryId: 27, // Same as kijiji.categories.CARS_AND_VEHICLES
sortByName: "priceAsc" // Show the cheapest listings first
};
// Scrape using returned promise
kijiji.search(params, options).then(ads => {
// Use the ads array
for (let i = 0; i < ads.length; ++i) {
console.log(ads[i].title);
}
}).catch(console.error);
// Scrape using optional callback parameter
function callback(err, ads) {
if (!err) {
// Use the ads array
for (let i = 0; i < ads.length; ++i) {
console.log(ads[i].title);
}
}
}
kijiji.search(params, options, callback);
Functions that involve retrieving data from Kijiji (
Ad.Get(),
Ad.scrape(), and
search()) take an optional parameter for scraper options. The options are as follows:
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
scraperType
|String
"api"
|How to scrape Kijiji.
"api" to use the mobile API (default) and
"html" to scrape the website. If you have trouble with one, try the other. It seems that the mobile API doesn't have a rate limit or lockout mechanism (yet; please don't abuse this).