Kickstart is a modern front-end CSS library for clean HTML and fast performance.
Clone the repository and run
make setup in the directory created. This is only required when starting the project.
Run gulp to again build and watch the project. A browser tab should open in your default browser automatically when ready. You'll also get an external URL you can use on other devices.
Alternatively, run
gulp build to build the project without watching or creating a server.
If when running the
gulp command, node warns you a module is missing, a
dependency probably wasn't installed. It may be enough to run
npm install again
to catch the missing dependency. In some cases, this problem can be solved by
deleting the
node_modules directory and running
npm install again.
JavaScript assets can be written as modules in lib/coffee. Add each module to app.coffee in this same directory to output a single, minified JavaScript file with Kickstart.js included.
A style.sass should currently exist in lib/sass. Use this to write your styles, importing any other sass files you create along the way. To change themes, simply change the theme import at the top of the file.
Directions are similar to the above, however, you should run
gulp watch:docs exclusively for
docs creation. This will output to /docs instead of /public.
Alternatively, run
gulp build:docs to build without watching.
To build gem/package, run
make build-all. This will automatically fire up gulp
to compile files, bump version numbers, and deploy to NPM/RubyGems.org respectively.