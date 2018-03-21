Kickbox determines if an email address is not only valid, but associated with a actual user. Uses include:
To begin, hop over to kickbox.com and create a free account. Once you've signed up and logged in, click on API Settings and then click Add API Key. Take note of the generated API Key - you'll need it to setup the client as explained below.
Make sure you have npm installed.
$ npm install kickbox
Works with Node 0.8+
var kickbox = require('kickbox').client('Your_API_Key_Here').kickbox();
kickbox.verify("test@example.com", function (err, response) {
// Let's see some results
console.log(response.body);
});
timeout
integer (optional) - Maximum time, in milliseconds, for the API to complete a verification request. Default: 6000.
// Example with options
kickbox.verify("test@example.com", {timeout: 6000}, function (err, response) {/*...*/});
A successful API call responds with the following values:
string - The verification result:
deliverable,
undeliverable,
risky,
unknown
string - The reason for the result. Possible reasons are:
invalid_email - Specified email is not a valid email address syntax
invalid_domain - Domain for email does not exist
rejected_email - Email address was rejected by the SMTP server, email address does not exist
accepted_email - Email address was accepted by the SMTP server
low_quality - Email address has quality issues that may make it a risky or low-value address
low_deliverability - Email address appears to be deliverable, but deliverability cannot be guaranteed
no_connect - Could not connect to SMTP server
timeout - SMTP session timed out
invalid_smtp - SMTP server returned an unexpected/invalid response
unavailable_smtp - SMTP server was unavailable to process our request
unexpected_error - An unexpected error has occurred
true | false - true if the email address is a role address (
postmaster@example.com,
support@example.com, etc)
true | false - true if the email address uses a free email service like gmail.com or yahoo.com.
true | false - true if the email address uses a disposable domain like trashmail.com or mailinator.com.
true | false - true if the email was accepted, but the domain appears to accept all emails addressed to that domain.
null | string - Returns a suggested email if a possible spelling error was detected. (
bill.lumbergh@gamil.com ->
bill.lumbergh@gmail.com)
float - A quality score of the provided email address ranging between 0 (no quality) and 1 (perfect quality). More information on the Sendex Score can be found here.
string - Returns a normalized version of the provided email address. (
BoB@example.com ->
bob@example.com)
string - The user (a.k.a local part) of the provided email address. (
bob@example.com ->
bob)
string - The domain of the provided email address. (
bob@example.com ->
example.com)
true | false - true if the API request was successful (i.e., no authentication or unexpected errors occurred)
Along with each response, the following HTTP headers are included:
X-Kickbox-Balance - Your remaining verification credit balance (Daily + On Demand).
X-Kickbox-Response-Time - The elapsed time (in milliseconds) it took Kickbox to process the request.
MIT
