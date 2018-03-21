openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

kickbox

by kickboxio
2.0.4 (see all)

Email Address Verification for Node.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Email Validation, Node.js Email Verification API

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Kickbox Email Verification Service

Email Verification Library for Node.js

Kickbox determines if an email address is not only valid, but associated with a actual user. Uses include:

  • Preventing users from creating accounts on your applications using fake, misspelled, or throw-away email addresses.
  • Reducing bounces by removing old, invalid, and low quality email addresses from your mailing lists.
  • Saving money and projecting your reputation by only sending to real email users.

Getting Started

To begin, hop over to kickbox.com and create a free account. Once you've signed up and logged in, click on API Settings and then click Add API Key. Take note of the generated API Key - you'll need it to setup the client as explained below.

Installation

Make sure you have npm installed.

$ npm install kickbox

Versions

Works with Node 0.8+

Usage

var kickbox = require('kickbox').client('Your_API_Key_Here').kickbox();

kickbox.verify("test@example.com", function (err, response) {
  // Let's see some results
  console.log(response.body);
});

Options

timeout integer (optional) - Maximum time, in milliseconds, for the API to complete a verification request. Default: 6000.

// Example with options
kickbox.verify("test@example.com", {timeout: 6000}, function (err, response) {/*...*/});

Response information

A successful API call responds with the following values:

  • result string - The verification result: deliverable, undeliverable, risky, unknown
  • reason string - The reason for the result. Possible reasons are:
    • invalid_email - Specified email is not a valid email address syntax
    • invalid_domain - Domain for email does not exist
    • rejected_email - Email address was rejected by the SMTP server, email address does not exist
    • accepted_email - Email address was accepted by the SMTP server
    • low_quality - Email address has quality issues that may make it a risky or low-value address
    • low_deliverability - Email address appears to be deliverable, but deliverability cannot be guaranteed
    • no_connect - Could not connect to SMTP server
    • timeout - SMTP session timed out
    • invalid_smtp - SMTP server returned an unexpected/invalid response
    • unavailable_smtp - SMTP server was unavailable to process our request
    • unexpected_error - An unexpected error has occurred
  • role true | false - true if the email address is a role address (postmaster@example.com, support@example.com, etc)
  • free true | false - true if the email address uses a free email service like gmail.com or yahoo.com.
  • disposable true | false - true if the email address uses a disposable domain like trashmail.com or mailinator.com.
  • accept_all true | false - true if the email was accepted, but the domain appears to accept all emails addressed to that domain.
  • did_you_mean null | string - Returns a suggested email if a possible spelling error was detected. (bill.lumbergh@gamil.com -> bill.lumbergh@gmail.com)
  • sendex float - A quality score of the provided email address ranging between 0 (no quality) and 1 (perfect quality). More information on the Sendex Score can be found here.
  • email string - Returns a normalized version of the provided email address. (BoB@example.com -> bob@example.com)
  • user string - The user (a.k.a local part) of the provided email address. (bob@example.com -> bob)
  • domain string - The domain of the provided email address. (bob@example.com -> example.com)
  • success true | false - true if the API request was successful (i.e., no authentication or unexpected errors occurred)

Response headers

Along with each response, the following HTTP headers are included:

  • X-Kickbox-Balance - Your remaining verification credit balance (Daily + On Demand).
  • X-Kickbox-Response-Time - The elapsed time (in milliseconds) it took Kickbox to process the request.

License

MIT

Bug Reports

Report here.

Need Help?

help@kickbox.com

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ali ArainPakistan4 Ratings0 Reviews
a developer learning new things everyday
December 1, 2020

Alternatives

email-verifierThe best possible way to verify and validate an email address.
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
571
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ea
email-addressesAn RFC 5322 email address parser
GitHub Stars
213
Weekly Downloads
303K
ise
isemailvalidate an email address according to RFCs 5321, 5322, and others
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
1M
neverbounceThe NeverBounce API NodeJS wrapper
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3K
nev
node-email-validationA email validation package for NodeJS. A simple module to validate an e-mail address.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial