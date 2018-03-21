



Email Verification Library for Node.js

Kickbox determines if an email address is not only valid, but associated with a actual user. Uses include:

Preventing users from creating accounts on your applications using fake, misspelled, or throw-away email addresses.

Reducing bounces by removing old, invalid, and low quality email addresses from your mailing lists.

Saving money and projecting your reputation by only sending to real email users.

Getting Started

To begin, hop over to kickbox.com and create a free account. Once you've signed up and logged in, click on API Settings and then click Add API Key. Take note of the generated API Key - you'll need it to setup the client as explained below.

Installation

Make sure you have npm installed.

$ npm install kickbox

Versions

Works with Node 0.8+

Usage

var kickbox = require ( 'kickbox' ).client( 'Your_API_Key_Here' ).kickbox(); kickbox.verify( "test@example.com" , function ( err, response ) { console .log(response.body); });

Options

timeout integer (optional) - Maximum time, in milliseconds, for the API to complete a verification request. Default: 6000.

kickbox.verify( "test@example.com" , { timeout : 6000 }, function ( err, response ) { });

Response information

A successful API call responds with the following values:

result string - The verification result: deliverable , undeliverable , risky , unknown

- The verification result: , , , reason string - The reason for the result. Possible reasons are: invalid_email - Specified email is not a valid email address syntax invalid_domain - Domain for email does not exist rejected_email - Email address was rejected by the SMTP server, email address does not exist accepted_email - Email address was accepted by the SMTP server low_quality - Email address has quality issues that may make it a risky or low-value address low_deliverability - Email address appears to be deliverable, but deliverability cannot be guaranteed no_connect - Could not connect to SMTP server timeout - SMTP session timed out invalid_smtp - SMTP server returned an unexpected/invalid response unavailable_smtp - SMTP server was unavailable to process our request unexpected_error - An unexpected error has occurred

- The reason for the result. Possible reasons are: role true | false - true if the email address is a role address ( postmaster@example.com , support@example.com , etc)

- true if the email address is a role address ( , , etc) free true | false - true if the email address uses a free email service like gmail.com or yahoo.com.

- true if the email address uses a free email service like gmail.com or yahoo.com. disposable true | false - true if the email address uses a disposable domain like trashmail.com or mailinator.com.

- true if the email address uses a disposable domain like trashmail.com or mailinator.com. accept_all true | false - true if the email was accepted, but the domain appears to accept all emails addressed to that domain.

- true if the email was accepted, but the domain appears to accept all emails addressed to that domain. did_you_mean null | string - Returns a suggested email if a possible spelling error was detected. ( bill.lumbergh@gamil.com -> bill.lumbergh@gmail.com )

- Returns a suggested email if a possible spelling error was detected. ( -> ) sendex float - A quality score of the provided email address ranging between 0 (no quality) and 1 (perfect quality). More information on the Sendex Score can be found here.

- A quality score of the provided email address ranging between 0 (no quality) and 1 (perfect quality). More information on the Sendex Score can be found here. email string - Returns a normalized version of the provided email address. ( BoB@example.com -> bob@example.com )

- Returns a normalized version of the provided email address. ( -> ) user string - The user (a.k.a local part) of the provided email address. ( bob@example.com -> bob )

- The user (a.k.a local part) of the provided email address. ( -> ) domain string - The domain of the provided email address. ( bob@example.com -> example.com )

- The domain of the provided email address. ( -> ) success true | false - true if the API request was successful (i.e., no authentication or unexpected errors occurred)

Response headers

Along with each response, the following HTTP headers are included:

X-Kickbox-Balance - Your remaining verification credit balance (Daily + On Demand).

- Your remaining verification credit balance (Daily + On Demand). X-Kickbox-Response-Time - The elapsed time (in milliseconds) it took Kickbox to process the request.

License

MIT

Bug Reports

Report here.

Need Help?

help@kickbox.com