An intro to koa via a set of self-guided workshops.
npm install -g kick-off-koa
After
npm install -g kick-off-koa, Run
kick-off-koa command.
To use
kick-off-koa, you should be running node 7.6 or higher for async/await support.
If you should use versions of node < 7.6, it's recommend using babel's require hook.
You can check nvm or n to
install node 7.6+.
If you want to play offline, install all these dependencies first:
npm install koa koa-session co-body co-views ejs
Now only english version was migrated to koa 2 but another is not. Meanwhile we are migrating to koa 2 and you can also take part in it.
MIT