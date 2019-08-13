An intro to koa via a set of self-guided workshops.

Install

npm install -g kick- off -koa

Getting Started

After npm install -g kick-off-koa , Run kick-off-koa command.

To use kick-off-koa , you should be running node 7.6 or higher for async/await support. If you should use versions of node < 7.6, it's recommend using babel's require hook. You can check nvm or n to install node 7.6+.

If you want to play offline, install all these dependencies first:

npm install koa koa-session co-body co-views ejs

Now only english version was migrated to koa 2 but another is not. Meanwhile we are migrating to koa 2 and you can also take part in it.

Learn More

workshop - A workshop to learn the basics of koa, Express' spiritual successor.

License

MIT