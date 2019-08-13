openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

kick-off-koa

by koajs
2.0.0 (see all)

[MAINTAINERS WANTED] An intro to koa via a set of self-guided workshops

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

675

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

kick-off-koa

NPM version build status Gittip

An intro to koa via a set of self-guided workshops.

kick-off-koa

Install

npm install -g kick-off-koa

Getting Started

After npm install -g kick-off-koa, Run kick-off-koa command.

To use kick-off-koa, you should be running node 7.6 or higher for async/await support. If you should use versions of node < 7.6, it's recommend using babel's require hook. You can check nvm or n to install node 7.6+.

If you want to play offline, install all these dependencies first:

npm install koa koa-session co-body co-views ejs

Now only english version was migrated to koa 2 but another is not. Meanwhile we are migrating to koa 2 and you can also take part in it.

Learn More

  • workshop - A workshop to learn the basics of koa, Express' spiritual successor.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial