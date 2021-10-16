Kibana is your window into the Elastic Stack. Specifically, it's a browser-based analytics and search dashboard for Elasticsearch.
If you just want to try Kibana out, check out the Elastic Stack Getting Started Page to give it a whirl.
If you're interested in diving a bit deeper and getting a taste of Kibana's capabilities, head over to the Kibana Getting Started Page.
If you want to use a Kibana release in production, give it a test run, or just play around:
You might want to build Kibana locally to contribute some code, test out the latest features, or try out an open PR:
Visit Elastic.co for the full Kibana documentation.
For information about building the documentation, see the README in elastic/docs.
Ideally, you should be running Elasticsearch and Kibana with matching version numbers. If your Elasticsearch has an older version number or a newer major number than Kibana, then Kibana will fail to run. If Elasticsearch has a newer minor or patch number than Kibana, then the Kibana Server will log a warning.
Note: The version numbers below are only examples, meant to illustrate the relationships between different types of version numbers.
|Situation
|Example Kibana version
|Example ES version
|Outcome
|Versions are the same.
|5.1.2
|5.1.2
|💚 OK
|ES patch number is newer.
|5.1.2
|5.1.5
|⚠️ Logged warning
|ES minor number is newer.
|5.1.2
|5.5.0
|⚠️ Logged warning
|ES major number is newer.
|5.1.2
|6.0.0
|🚫 Fatal error
|ES patch number is older.
|5.1.2
|5.1.0
|⚠️ Logged warning
|ES minor number is older.
|5.1.2
|5.0.0
|🚫 Fatal error
|ES major number is older.
|5.1.2
|4.0.0
|🚫 Fatal error
We first write our Elastic search queries in dev tools and verify the results of the query it's very useful tools, Highly customisable dashboard, along with developer tools are very helpful for all the developers with auto suggestion in the query editor .