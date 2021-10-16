Kibana

Kibana is your window into the Elastic Stack. Specifically, it's a browser-based analytics and search dashboard for Elasticsearch.

Getting Started

If you just want to try Kibana out, check out the Elastic Stack Getting Started Page to give it a whirl.

If you're interested in diving a bit deeper and getting a taste of Kibana's capabilities, head over to the Kibana Getting Started Page.

Using a Kibana Release

If you want to use a Kibana release in production, give it a test run, or just play around:

Download the latest version on the Kibana Download Page.

Learn more about Kibana's features and capabilities on the Kibana Product Page.

We also offer a hosted version of Kibana on our Cloud Service.

Building and Running Kibana, and/or Contributing Code

You might want to build Kibana locally to contribute some code, test out the latest features, or try out an open PR:

CONTRIBUTING.md will help you get Kibana up and running.

If you would like to contribute code, please follow our STYLEGUIDE.mdx.

For all other questions, check out the FAQ.md and wiki.

Documentation

Visit Elastic.co for the full Kibana documentation.

For information about building the documentation, see the README in elastic/docs.

Version Compatibility with Elasticsearch

Ideally, you should be running Elasticsearch and Kibana with matching version numbers. If your Elasticsearch has an older version number or a newer major number than Kibana, then Kibana will fail to run. If Elasticsearch has a newer minor or patch number than Kibana, then the Kibana Server will log a warning.

Note: The version numbers below are only examples, meant to illustrate the relationships between different types of version numbers.

Situation Example Kibana version Example ES version Outcome Versions are the same. 5.1.2 5.1.2 💚 OK ES patch number is newer. 5.1.2 5.1.5 ⚠️ Logged warning ES minor number is newer. 5.1.2 5.5.0 ⚠️ Logged warning ES major number is newer. 5.1.2 6.0.0 🚫 Fatal error ES patch number is older. 5.1.2 5.1.0 ⚠️ Logged warning ES minor number is older. 5.1.2 5.0.0 🚫 Fatal error ES major number is older. 5.1.2 4.0.0 🚫 Fatal error