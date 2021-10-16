openbase logo
kibana

by elastic
5.1.1 (see all)

Your window into the Elastic Stack

Deprecated!
Package is unusable to create your own plugin or integrate Kibana into your application. Visit https://github.com/elastic/kibana/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.md for more information

Readme

Kibana

Kibana is your window into the Elastic Stack. Specifically, it's a browser-based analytics and search dashboard for Elasticsearch.

Getting Started

If you just want to try Kibana out, check out the Elastic Stack Getting Started Page to give it a whirl.

If you're interested in diving a bit deeper and getting a taste of Kibana's capabilities, head over to the Kibana Getting Started Page.

Using a Kibana Release

If you want to use a Kibana release in production, give it a test run, or just play around:

Building and Running Kibana, and/or Contributing Code

You might want to build Kibana locally to contribute some code, test out the latest features, or try out an open PR:

Documentation

Visit Elastic.co for the full Kibana documentation.

For information about building the documentation, see the README in elastic/docs.

Version Compatibility with Elasticsearch

Ideally, you should be running Elasticsearch and Kibana with matching version numbers. If your Elasticsearch has an older version number or a newer major number than Kibana, then Kibana will fail to run. If Elasticsearch has a newer minor or patch number than Kibana, then the Kibana Server will log a warning.

Note: The version numbers below are only examples, meant to illustrate the relationships between different types of version numbers.

SituationExample Kibana versionExample ES versionOutcome
Versions are the same.5.1.25.1.2💚 OK
ES patch number is newer.5.1.25.1.5⚠️ Logged warning
ES minor number is newer.5.1.25.5.0⚠️ Logged warning
ES major number is newer.5.1.26.0.0🚫 Fatal error
ES patch number is older.5.1.25.1.0⚠️ Logged warning
ES minor number is older.5.1.25.0.0🚫 Fatal error
ES major number is older.5.1.24.0.0🚫 Fatal error

Questions? Problems? Suggestions?

  • If you've found a bug or want to request a feature, please create a GitHub Issue. Please check to make sure someone else hasn't already created an issue for the same topic.
  • Need help using Kibana? Ask away on our Kibana Discuss Forum and a fellow community member or Elastic engineer will be glad to help you out.

