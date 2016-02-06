openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ki

ki

by Luca Antiga
0.2.5 (see all)

lisp + mori, sweet.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

473

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ki

lisp + mori, sweet.js

ki

See ki-lang.org for more information or try ki straight in your browser.

ki is a lisp with Clojure data structures and semantics that can be intermixed with Javascript code at any level.

ki is a thin macro layer on top of mori plus a few constructs.

ki is in flux, feel free to test it out but expect glitches.

Currently available functions / special forms

All of mori.

The following list of functions / special forms

[] {} [$ ] {$ } add and apply atom bind catch chain cond def defmethod defmulti 
defn deref div do doto eq falsey finally fn fnth geq gt if ifNot js leq letc 
let lt loop mod mul neq nil not ns or prn recur reset str sub swap threadf 
threadl truthy try use when whenNot while

Plus destructuring and source maps.

Take a look at the tests to keep up with the latest additions.

Examples

Require ki (this in turns expands into an appropriate require for mori)

ki require core

Mori's persistent data structures and Clojure(Script)-like api at your fingertips

var foo = ki (vector 1 2 3)
ki (conj foo 4)
// => [1 2 3 4]

Plus lambdas

ki (map (fn [a] (inc a)) (range 5))
// => (1 2 3 4 5)

Interoperability: write js in a ki form

var fn1 = ki (js function (a,b) { return a + b + 2; })

at any level - e.g. you can use infix where it makes sense

var fn2 = ki (fn [a b] (js a + b + 2))

and you can use ki wherever in js code

function somefunc (a) {
  ki (toJs (filter (fn [el] (isEven el)) (range a))).forEach(function(el) {
      console.log(el);
      });
  return [0, 1, 2, 3, 4].filter(ki (fn [el] (isEven el)));
}
console.log(somefunc(5));
// => 0 
// => 2 
// => 4 
// [0 2 4]

Like a pro

ki (take 6 (map (fn [x] (js x * 2)) (range 1000)))
// => (0 2 4 6 8 10)

Get it

$ npm install -g ki

All set. Now to compile a JavaScript file containing ki code into a plain JavaScript file do

$ ki -o foo_build.js foo.js

To watch the file and have it automatically compiled whenever the file changes on disk

$ ki -w -o foo_build.js foo.js

License

MIT license http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php/

Copyright (C) 2014-2015 Luca Antiga http://lantiga.github.io

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial