kfs

by storj
3.1.5

Deprecated

Documentation
5

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

6

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Notice: Development on this repo is deprecated as we continue our v3 rearchitecture. Please see https://github.com/storj/storj for ongoing v3 development.

KFS (Kademlia File Store)

The KFS system describes a method for managing the storage layer of nodes on the Storj Network by creating a sharded local database where content-addressable data is placed in a shard using the same routing metric and algorithm used by the Kademlia distributed hash table.

Be sure to read about the motivation and how it works!

Quick Start

Install the kfs package using Node Package Manager.

npm install kfs --save

This will install kfs as a dependency of your own project. See the documentation for in-depth usage details. You can also install globally to use the kfs command line utility.

const kfs = require('kfs');
const store = kfs('path/to/store');

store.writeFile('some key', Buffer.from('some data'), (err) => {
  console.log(err || 'File written to store!');
});

License

KFS - A Local File Storage System Inspired by Kademlia
Copyright (C) 2016 Storj Labs, Inc

This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU General Public License for more details.

You should have received a copy of the GNU General Public License along with this program. If not, see [http://www.gnu.org/licenses/].

