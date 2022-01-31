A simple NPM package for extracting keywords from a string by removing stopwords.
$ npm install keyword-extractor
To run the test suite, first install the development dependencies by running the following command within the package's directory.
$ npm install
To execute the package's tests, run:
$ make test
// include the Keyword Extractor
const keyword_extractor = require("keyword-extractor");
// Opening sentence to NY Times Article at
/*
http://www.nytimes.com/2013/09/10/world/middleeast/
surprise-russian-proposal-catches-obama-between-putin-and-house-republicans.html
*/
const sentence =
"President Obama woke up Monday facing a Congressional defeat that many in both parties believed could hobble his presidency."
// Extract the keywords
const extraction_result =
keyword_extractor.extract(sentence,{
language:"english",
remove_digits: true,
return_changed_case:true,
remove_duplicates: false
});
/*
extraction result is:
[
"president",
"obama",
"woke",
"monday",
"facing",
"congressional",
"defeat",
"parties",
"believed",
"hobble",
"presidency"
]
*/
The second argument of the extract method is an Object of configuration/processing settings for the extraction.
|Parameter Name
|Description
|Permitted Values
|language
|The stopwords list to use.
|english, spanish, polish, german, french, italian, dutch, romanian, russian, portuguese, swedish, arabic, persian
|remove_digits
|Removes all digits from the results if set to true (can handle Arabic and Perisan digits too)
|true or false
|return_changed_case
|The case of the extracted keywords. Setting the value to true will return the results all lower-cased, if false the results will be in the original case.
|true or false
|return_chained_words
|Instead of returning each word separately, join the words that were originally together. Setting the value to true will join the words, if false the results will be splitted on each array element.
|true or false
|remove_duplicates
|Removes the duplicate keywords
|true , false (defaults to false )
|return_max_ngrams
|Returns keywords that are ngrams with size 0-integer
|integer , false (defaults to false )
The initial stopwords lists are taken from the following sources: