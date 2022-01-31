openbase logo
keyword-extractor

by Michael DeLorenzo
0.0.20

NPM package for creating a keyword array from a string and excluding stop words.

Overview

Readme

Keyword Extractor

Tests Status

A simple NPM package for extracting keywords from a string by removing stopwords.

Installation

$ npm install keyword-extractor

Running tests

To run the test suite, first install the development dependencies by running the following command within the package's directory.

$ npm install

To execute the package's tests, run:

$ make test

Usage of the Module

//  include the Keyword Extractor
const keyword_extractor = require("keyword-extractor");

//  Opening sentence to NY Times Article at
/*
http://www.nytimes.com/2013/09/10/world/middleeast/
surprise-russian-proposal-catches-obama-between-putin-and-house-republicans.html
*/
const sentence =
"President Obama woke up Monday facing a Congressional defeat that many in both parties believed could hobble his presidency."

//  Extract the keywords
const extraction_result =
keyword_extractor.extract(sentence,{
    language:"english",
    remove_digits: true,
    return_changed_case:true,
    remove_duplicates: false

});

/*
  extraction result is:

  [
        "president",
        "obama",
        "woke",
        "monday",
        "facing",
        "congressional",
        "defeat",
        "parties",
        "believed",
        "hobble",
        "presidency"
    ]
*/

Options Parameters

The second argument of the extract method is an Object of configuration/processing settings for the extraction.

Parameter NameDescriptionPermitted Values
languageThe stopwords list to use.english, spanish, polish, german, french, italian, dutch, romanian, russian, portuguese, swedish, arabic, persian
remove_digitsRemoves all digits from the results if set to true (can handle Arabic and Perisan digits too)true or false
return_changed_caseThe case of the extracted keywords. Setting the value to true will return the results all lower-cased, if false the results will be in the original case.true or false
return_chained_wordsInstead of returning each word separately, join the words that were originally together. Setting the value to true will join the words, if false the results will be splitted on each array element.true or false
remove_duplicatesRemoves the duplicate keywordstrue , false (defaults to false )
return_max_ngramsReturns keywords that are ngrams with size 0-integerinteger , false (defaults to false )

Credits

The initial stopwords lists are taken from the following sources:

  • English [http://jmlr.org/papers/volume5/lewis04a/a11-smart-stop-list/english.stop]
  • Spanish [https://stop-words.googlecode.com/svn/trunk/stop-words/stop-words/stop-words-spanish.txt]

