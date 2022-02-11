A native Node module to get, add, replace, and delete passwords in system's keychain. On macOS the passwords are managed by the Keychain, on Linux they are managed by the Secret Service API/libsecret, and on Windows they are managed by Credential Vault.
npm install keytar
Currently this library uses
libsecret so you may need to install it before running
npm install.
Depending on your distribution, you will need to run the following command:
sudo apt-get install libsecret-1-dev
sudo yum install libsecret-devel
sudo pacman -S libsecret
npm install
npm test to run the tests
Each release of
keytar includes prebuilt binaries for the versions of Node and Electron that are actively supported by these projects. Please refer to the release documentation for Node and Electron to see what is supported currently.
const keytar = require('keytar')
Every function in keytar is asynchronous and returns a promise. The promise will be rejected with any error that occurs or will be resolved with the function's "yields" value.
Get the stored password for the
service and
account.
service - The string service name.
account - The string account name.
Yields the string password or
null if an entry for the given service and account was not found.
Save the
password for the
service and
account to the keychain. Adds a new entry if necessary, or updates an existing entry if one exists.
service - The string service name.
account - The string account name.
password - The string password.
Yields nothing.
Delete the stored password for the
service and
account.
service - The string service name.
account - The string account name.
Yields
true if a password was deleted, or
false if an entry with the given service and account was not found.
Find all accounts and password for the
service in the keychain.
service - The string service name.
Yields an array of
{ account: 'foo', password: 'bar' }.
Find a password for the
service in the keychain. This is ideal for scenarios where an
account is not required.
service - The string service name.
Yields the string password, or
null if an entry for the given service was not found.