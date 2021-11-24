This repository is archived and is no longer maintained.
For the latest Keystone release please visit the Keystone website.
A useful library of utilities for node.js used by KeystoneJS and you!
It provides additional functionality for manipulating and converting various types of data, including converting strings between various forms, and lightweight html ← → text conversion.
npm install keystone-utils --save
... then ...
var utils = require('keystone-utils');
console.log(utils.isObject({})); // true!
If you're using KeystoneJS, it exposes this library
as
.utils.
var keystone = require('keystone');
var utils = keystone.utils;
isFunction(arg) - determines if
arg is a function
isObject(arg) - determines if
arg is an object
isValidObjectId(arg) - determines if
arg looks like a valid MongoDB ObjectId
isArray(arg) - determines if
arg is an array
isDate(arg) - determines if
arg is a date
isString(arg) - determines if
arg is a string
isNumber(arg) - determines if
arg is a number
isDataURL(arg) - determines if
arg is a base64 encoded data URI
isEmail(arg) - make sure
arg looks like a valid email address
options(defaults, options) - copies and merges options into the defaults
optionsMap(arr, property, clone) - creates a map of options
property
clone is set to true
noop() - a simple function that does nothing ("no operation")
defer(fn, args...) - wraps the function and invokes it in
process.nextTick, great for Zalgo containment
bindMethods(obj, scope) - recursively binds method properties of
obj
to
scope and returns a new object containing the bound methods.
randomString(len, chars) - Generates a 'random' string of characters to the
specified length (uses Math.random).
len can be an array of
[min, max] length to generate
chars is a string of characters to include, defaults to
0123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXTZabcdefghiklmnopqrstuvwxyz
number(arg) - converts a string to a number, accepting human-friendly input
1,432 »
1432,
$1432 »
1432,
2.5 »
2.5
escapeRegExp(str) - escapes a string to be safely converted to a regular expression
escapeString(str) - escapes a string to be safely used as a Javascript string literal
stripDiacritics(str) - stips accented characters from a string, replacing them with their simple equivalents
transliterate(str) - transliterates Russian and Ukrainian words from cyrillic to latin
singular(str) - converts a string to its singular form
plural(count, singular, plural) - displays the singular or plural of a string
based on a number or number of items in an array.
* in the string with the number
singular to
plural when plural is not provided
plural(1, '* thing') »
'1 thing'
plural(2, '* thing') »
'2 things'
plural([1,2], 'single', 'couple') »
'couple'
plural('friend') »
'friends'
upcase(str) - converts the first letter in a string to Uppercase
downcase(str) - converts the first letter in a string to lowercase
titlecase(str) - converts a string to Title Case
camelcase(str, lowercase) - converts a string to camelCase
lowercase argument causes the first letter to be lowercase, and
default to
true.
decodeHTMLEntities(str) - decodes html entities in a string
encodeHTMLEntities(str) - encodes html entities in a string
stringify(obj) - safely stringifies an object to JSON for output in JavaScript source (escapes illegal JS but valid JSON unicode characters)
textToHTML(str) - lightweight conversion of text to HTML (line breaks to
<br>)
htmlToText(str) - lightweight conversion to HTML to text
br,
p,
div,
li,
td,
th tags to single
line-breaks. All other tags are stripped.
to-markdown
and
html-to-text packages on npm.
cropString(str, length, append, preserveWords) - crops a string to the
specified length
append (only appended if the
original string was longer than the specified length).
preserveWords is true, the length is extended to the end of the last
word that would have been cropped.
cropHTMLString(str, length, append, preserveWords) - crops an HTML string
safely by converting it to text, cropping it, then converting it back to HTML
slug(str, separator) - generates a slug from a string. Word breaks are hyphenated.
separator defaults to '-'
keyToLabel(str) - converts a key to a label
keyToLabel('myKey') »
My Key
keyToPath(str, plural) - converts a key to a path
slug(keyToLabel(str)) but will optionally converts the last word
to a plural.
keyToPath('someThing', true) »
some-things
keyToProperty(str, plural) - Converts a key to a property.
keyToPath but converts to headlessCamelCase instead of dash-separated
calculateDistance(point1 [lat, lng], point2 [lat, lng]) - Returns the distance between two
[lat,lng] points in radians
kmBetween - Returns the distance between two
[lat,lng] points in kilometers
milesBetween - Returns the distance between two
[lat,lng] points in miles
Uses the inflect library for singular / plural conversion,
see https://github.com/pksunkara/inflect or
npm info i
Some utils are borrowed from / inspired by
mongoose/utils.js,
see https://github.com/LearnBoost/mongoose
HTML Entity encode / decode is based on code in
node-html-to-text,
see https://github.com/werk85/node-html-to-text
The transliteration code is based on https://www.npmjs.org/package/transliteration.cyr