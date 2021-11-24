⚠️ Archived This repository is archived and is no longer maintained. For the latest Keystone release please visit the Keystone website.

🚨 Deprecated 🚨

This adapter only works with Keystone Classic (Keystone v4 and below). If you're using Keystone v5 or higher, please use the S3 File Adapter instead.

S3-based storage adapter for KeystoneJS

This adapter is designed to replace the existing S3File field in KeystoneJS using the new storage API.

Usage

Configure the storage adapter:

var storage = new keystone.Storage({ adapter : require ( 'keystone-storage-adapter-s3' ), s3 : { key : 's3-key' , secret : 'secret' , bucket : 'mybucket' , region : 'ap-southeast-2' , path : '/profilepics' , publicUrl : "https://xxxxxx.cloudfront.net" , uploadParams : { ACL : 'public-read' , }, }, schema : { bucket : true , etag : true , path : true , url : true , }, });

Then use it as the storage provider for a File field:

File.add({ name : { type : String }, file : { type : Types.File, storage : storage }, });

The adapter requires an additional s3 field added to the storage options. It accepts the following values:

key : (required) AWS access key. Configure your AWS credentials in the IAM console.

secret : (required) AWS access secret.

bucket : (required) S3 bucket to upload files to. Bucket must be created before it can be used. Configure your bucket through the AWS console here.

region : AWS region to connect to. AWS buckets are global, but local regions will let you upload and download files faster. Defaults to 'us-standard' . Eg, 'us-west-2' .

path : Storage path inside the bucket. By default uploaded files will be stored in the root of the bucket. You can override this by specifying a base path here. Base path must be absolute, for example '/images/profilepics'.

uploadParams : Default params to pass to the AWS S3 client when uploading files. You can use these params to configure lots of additional properties and store (small) extra data about the files in S3 itself. See AWS documentation for options. Examples: { ACL: "public-read" } to override the bucket ACL and make all uploaded files globally readable.

publicUrl: Provide a custom domain to serve your S3 files from. This is useful if you are storing in S3 but reading through a CDN like Cloudfront. Provide either the domain as a string eg. publicUrl: "https://xxxxxx.cloudfront.net" or a function which takes a single parameter file and return the full public url to the file.

Example with function:

publicUrl: ( file ) => `https://xxxxxx.cloudfront.net ${file.path} / ${file.filename} ` ;

generateFilename: A function that accepts a file, a parameter and a callback to generate a strong pseudo-random 16 byte filename.

generateFilename: ( file, param, cb ) => { cb( null , file.filename); }

Schema

The S3 adapter supports all the standard Keystone file schema fields. It also supports storing the following values per-file:

bucket : The bucket for the file to be stored in the database. If this is present when reading or deleting files, it will be used instead of looking at the adapter configuration. The effect of this is that you can have some (eg, old) files in your collection stored in different buckets.

path: The path within the bucket. If this is present when reading or deleting files, it will be used instead of looking at the adapter configuration. The effect of this is that you can have some (eg, old) files in your collection stored in different paths inside your bucket.

The main use for both of these values is to allow slow data migrations. If you don't store these values you can arguably migrate your data more easily - just move it all, then reconfigure and restart your server.

etag : The etag of the stored item. This is equal to the MD5 sum of the file content.

url: The absolute URL path of the file located on s3.

Change Log

Overview

The Knox library which this package was previously based on has gone unmaintained for some time and is now failing in many scenarios. This version replaces knox with the official AWS Javascript SDK.

Breaking changes

The option headers has been replaced with uploadParams . If you were setting custom headers with previous version of the S3 Storage Adapter you will need to change these to use the appropriate param as defined in the AWS Documentation

For example, { headers: { 'x-amz-acl': 'public-read' } } should now be { uploadParams: { ACL: 'public-read' } } .

Additions

publicUrl: You can now customise the public url by passing either a domain name as a string (eg. { publicUrl: "https://xxxxxx.cloudfront.net" } ) or by passing a function which takes the file object and returns a the url as a string.

{ publicUrl : file => `https://xxxxxx.cloudfront.net ${file.path} / ${file.filename} ` }

Other

path: The requirement for path to have a leading slash has been removed. The previous implementation failed to catch this miss-configuration and Knox helpfully made the file uploads work anyway. This has lead to a situation where it is possible/likely that there are existing installations where a miss-configured path is stored in the database. To avoid breaking these installs we now handle adding or removing the leading slash as required.

License

Licensed under the standard MIT license. See LICENSE.