This repository is archived and is no longer maintained.
For the latest Keystone release please visit the Keystone website.
Email helper for KeystoneJS and Node.js Applications. Makes it easy to send dynamic emails from templates, to one or multiple recipients.
Features include:
We're moving the built-in email functionality out of KeystoneJS core (
keystone.Email) into its own package, so that it's not bundled by default and can be updated independently.
If you're interested in helping out, please open an issue!
Create a new Email instance with a template and options:
var Email = require('keystone-email')
new Email(template, emailOptions)
HTML from your template will automatically be converted to text using the html-to-text package.
CSS will be automatically inline with Juice or natively by Mandrill if you are using that service.
engine (optional, String or Function) the template engine you are using. Defaults to the extension in the template argument.
transport (String) the email service you wish to use. Supported options are
mailgun and
mandrill. Required for the
send() method to work, but not for
render()
root (optional, String) the root path to look in when resolving template paths. Defaults to the current working directory.
Strings are treated as package names, and loaded with
require().
Functions are the template engine itself.
If you don't want to parse your template, set your engine to
"html".
Once you have created an Email instance, use the send method to send it:
new Email('template.pug', { transport: 'mailgun' }).send(locals, options, (err) => { /* sent */ })
locals (Object) local variables / options for the template engine
options (Object) options for the transport, extends the options passed to the Email constructor
callback (Function) called when the email has been sent, passed an error if one occurred
You can also render the contents of an email without sending it, useful for providing a "view email in your browser" feature or previewing email templates during development.
new Email('template.pug').render(locals, (err, { html, text }) => { /* rendered */ })
locals (Object) local variables / options for the template engine
callback (Function) called when the email has been sent, passed an error if one occurred
The following
send() options are applicable when using
mailgun as the transport:
apiKey (required, String) Your API Key, defaults to
process.env.MAILGUN_API_KEY
domain (required, String) Your sending domain, defaults to
process.env.MAILGUN_DOMAIN
from (String or Object) The name and email to send from (see below)
inlineCSS (Boolean) inline CSS classes in your template, defaults to
true
to (String, Object or Array) The recipient(s) of the email (see below)
o:tracking (Boolean) track open and click statistics for the email, defaults to
true
recipient-variables (Object) Mailgun merge variables in Object format (keyed by email address)
See mailgun-js and the Mailgun API Docs for the full set of supported options.
The following
send() options are applicable when using
mandrill as the transport:
apiKey (required, String) Your API Key, defaults to
process.env.MANDRILL_API_KEY
async (Boolean) send the email asynchronously, defaults to
true
from (String or Object) The name and email to send from (see below)
globalMergeVars (Object) Mandrill global merge vars in Object format (keys can be nested), will be flattened into the array format Mandrill expects
inline_css (Boolean) inline CSS classes in your template, defaults to
true
preserve_recipients (Boolean) put all recipients in the
to field, defaults to
false
to (String, Object or Array) The recipient(s) of the email (see below)
track_clicks (Boolean) track click statistics for the email, defaults to
true
track_opens (Boolean) track open statistics for the email, defaults to
true
See the Mandrill API Docs for the full set of supported options.
The following
send() options are applicable when using
nodemailer as the transport:
from (String or Object) The name and email to send from (see below)
inline_css (Boolean) inline CSS classes in your template, defaults to
true
nodemailerConfig (Object) Your nodemailer transport and auth configuration
to (String, Object or Array) The recipient(s) of the email (see below)
See the Nodemailer README for more information about supported transports and plugins.
The
from option can be a String (email address), or Object containing
name and
name can also be an object containing
first and
last (which will be concatenated with a space). This simplifies usage with
User models in KeystoneJS. For example:
{ from: 'user@keystonejs.com' };
{ from: { email: 'user@keystonejs.com', name: 'Jed Watson' } };
{ from: { email: 'user@keystonejs.com', name: { first: 'Jed', last: 'Watson' } } };
The
to option can be a single recipient or an Array of recipients. Each recipient is represented by a String (email address) or Object containing
name,
vars. As with
from, name can be an object with
first and
last properties.
For Mandrill,
merge_vars are built for each recipient, including
name,
first_name and
last_name, as well as any properties in the
vars object for each recipient. Nested objects are supported and are automatically flattened into the array format Mandrill expects.
For Mailgun, there is a list of default
recipient-variables in the mailchimp docs. In addition, any custom variables will be attached to the
recipient object in mailgun, and will be accessible in templates using
recipient.variableName.
Full example of specifying recipients in various formats:
// single recipient
{ to: 'user@keystonejs.com' }
{ to: { email: 'user@keystonejs.com', name: 'Jed Watson' } }
{ to: {
email: 'user@keystonejs.com',
name: { first: 'Jed', last: 'Watson' },
vars: { role: 'Developer' }
} }
// multiple recipients
{ to: [
{ email: 'user@keystonejs.com', name: 'Jed Watson', vars: { home: 'Sydney' } }
{ email: 'user@keystonejs.com', name: 'Max Stoiber', vars: { home: 'Vienna' } }
] }
keystone.Email
The built-in template helpers have been removed. If you used these are are interested in helping create their replacement, let us know.
Default locals have been removed. If you need them, please pass them explicitly. They were:
pretty: true,
_: require('lodash'),
moment: require('moment'),
utils: require('keystone-utils'),
subject: '(no subject)',
theme: {}
Mandrill template support has been dropped. If you are going to use this, you're not using most of the functionality of this package anyway, and we suggest you simply use Mandrill's API directly.
Keystone would previously automatically tag emails with the sent date and template name. That's pretty opinionated and of questionable usefulness, if you still want this behaviour it's easy to add tags yourself in the
send() options.
You could previously use a directory as the template name, and Keystone.Email would look for an
email.{ext} file (where ext is your template language's default extension). This is no longer supported, please provide the full path to your email template.
Keystone would previous return errors if the subject, contents, recipient(s) or the sender address were invalid. This is no longer handled by the library, please make sure you validate these options before sending the emails. If the transport validates these options, errors will be passed directly to the callback.
MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) 2016 Jed Watson.
Portions of this library are based on Express, see https://github.com/expressjs/express for copyright.