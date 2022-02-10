openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

keystone

by keystonejs
4.2.1 (see all)

The most powerful headless CMS for Node.js — built with GraphQL and React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

5.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

217

Package

Dependencies

96

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Content Management System

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme




The superpowered CMS for developers


Keystone helps you build faster and scale further than any other CMS or App Framework. Just describe your schema, and get a powerful GraphQL API & beautiful Management UI for content and data.

No boilerplate or bootstrapping – just elegant APIs to help you ship the code that matters without sacrificing the flexibility or power of a bespoke back-end.

Looking for Keystone 5? Head over to keystone-5.

NPM CI Supported by Thinkmill slack Twitter Follow

Contents

What's New

Keystone 6 is the new major version of KeystoneJS, the most powerful headless content management system around. We've substantially rewritten the CLI, Schema config, and Admin UI to make them more powerful and easier to use than ever before.

Keystone 6 is published on npm under the @keystone-6 namespace. To learn about where we’re taking Keystone check out our Roadmap.

Looking for Keystone 5?

The Keystone 5 codebase is now in maintenance mode and lives at keystonejs/keystone-5. For more information read Keystone 5 and beyond.

Documentation

Keystone 6 documentation lives on the website:

  • Read Why Keystone to learn about our vision and what's in the box.
  • Getting Started walks you through first steps with the create-keystone-app CLI.
  • The Examples directory contains a growing collection of projects you can run locally to learn more about a Keystone feature.
  • API Reference contains the details on Keystone's foundations building blocks.
  • Guides offer practical explainers on how to build with those blocks.

💡 API Docs are complete. We're working hard on expanding coverage in our guides and walkthroughs.

Enjoying Keystone?

Feedback

Share your thoughts and feature requests on Slack (preferred) or Twitter. Bugfixes and issues always welcome.

Version control

We do our best to follow SemVer version control within Keystone. This means package versions have 3 numbers. A change in the first number indicates a breaking change, the second number indicates backward compatible feature and the third number indicates a bug fix.

You can find changelogs either by browsing our repository, or by using our interactive changelog explorer.

A quick note on dependency management: Keystone is organised into a number of small packages within a monorepo. When packages in the same repository depend on each other, new versions might not be compatible with older versions. If two or more packages are updated, it can result in breaking changes, even though collectively they appear to be non-breaking.

We do our best to catch this but recommend updating Keystone packages together to avoid any potential conflict. This is especially important to be aware of if you use automated dependency management tools like Greenkeeper.

Code of Conduct

KeystoneJS adheres to the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct.

License

Copyright (c) 2021 Thinkmill Labs Pty Ltd. Licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

strapi🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs
GitHub Stars
43K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
19Performant
ghostTurn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
apostropheApostrophe is a full-featured, open-source CMS built with Node.js that empowers organizations by combining in-context editing and headless architecture in a full-stack JS environment.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
sanityThe Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
tid
tiddlywikiA self-contained JavaScript wiki for the browser, Node.js, AWS Lambda etc.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@sanity/baseThe Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
38K
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial