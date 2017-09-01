Previous to Node
v0.8.x, there was an undocumented
"keypress" event that
process.stdin would emit when it was a TTY. Some people discovered this hidden
gem, and started using it in their own code.
Now in Node
v0.8.x, this
"keypress" event does not get emitted by default,
but rather only when it is being used in conjunction with the
readline (or by
extension, the
repl) module.
This module is the exact logic from the node
v0.8.x releases ripped out into its
own module.
Bonus: Now with mouse support!
Install with
npm:
$ npm install keypress
Or add it to the
"dependencies" section of your package.json file.
var keypress = require('keypress');
// make `process.stdin` begin emitting "keypress" events
keypress(process.stdin);
// listen for the "keypress" event
process.stdin.on('keypress', function (ch, key) {
console.log('got "keypress"', key);
if (key && key.ctrl && key.name == 'c') {
process.stdin.pause();
}
});
process.stdin.setRawMode(true);
process.stdin.resume();
var keypress = require('keypress');
// make `process.stdin` begin emitting "mousepress" (and "keypress") events
keypress(process.stdin);
// you must enable the mouse events before they will begin firing
keypress.enableMouse(process.stdout);
process.stdin.on('mousepress', function (info) {
console.log('got "mousepress" event at %d x %d', info.x, info.y);
});
process.on('exit', function () {
// disable mouse on exit, so that the state
// is back to normal for the terminal
keypress.disableMouse(process.stdout);
});
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2012 Nathan Rajlich <nathan@tootallnate.net>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.