keypress

Make any Node ReadableStream emit "keypress" events

Previous to Node v0.8.x , there was an undocumented "keypress" event that process.stdin would emit when it was a TTY. Some people discovered this hidden gem, and started using it in their own code.

Now in Node v0.8.x , this "keypress" event does not get emitted by default, but rather only when it is being used in conjunction with the readline (or by extension, the repl ) module.

This module is the exact logic from the node v0.8.x releases ripped out into its own module.

Bonus: Now with mouse support!

Installation

Install with npm :

$ npm install keypress

Or add it to the "dependencies" section of your package.json file.

Example

Listening for "keypress" events

var keypress = require ( 'keypress' ); keypress(process.stdin); process.stdin.on( 'keypress' , function ( ch, key ) { console .log( 'got "keypress"' , key); if (key && key.ctrl && key.name == 'c' ) { process.stdin.pause(); } }); process.stdin.setRawMode( true ); process.stdin.resume();

Listening for "mousepress" events

var keypress = require ( 'keypress' ); keypress(process.stdin); keypress.enableMouse(process.stdout); process.stdin.on( 'mousepress' , function ( info ) { console .log( 'got "mousepress" event at %d x %d' , info.x, info.y); }); process.on( 'exit' , function ( ) { keypress.disableMouse(process.stdout); });

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Nathan Rajlich <nathan@tootallnate.net>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.