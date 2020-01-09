keypather

Get, set, or delete a deep value using a keypath string (supports immutable operations) and more.

A collection of keypath utilities: get, set, delete, in, has, immutable set/delete, flatten, and expand.

Lightweight and parses keypaths using vanilla JS - No eval or new Function hacks!

Installation

npm install keypather

Usage

Examples

Import

const get = require('keypather/ get ') const set = require('keypather/ set ') const del = require('keypather/del') const immutableSet = require('keypather/immutable- set ') const immutableDel = require('keypather/immutable-del') const keypathIn = require('keypather/in') const hasKeypath = require('keypather/has') const expand = require('keypather/expand') const flatten = require('keypather/flatten')

GET, SET, DEL Example

const get = require('keypather/ get ') const set = require('keypather/ set ') const del = require('keypather/del') let obj // Objects obj = { foo: { bar : 100 } } get (obj, 'foo.bar') // returns 100 del(obj, '["foo"]["bar"]') // returns true, obj becomes { foo: {} } set (obj, 'foo.bar.qux', 200) // returns 200, obj becomes { foo: { bar : { qux : 200 } } } get (obj, 'foo["bar"].qux') // returns 200 // Arrays obj = {} set (obj, 'foo[0]', 100) // obj is { foo: [ 100 ] }

Immutable SET, DEL Example

const set = require('keypather/immutable- set ') const del = require('keypather/immutable-del') let obj let out // Objects obj = { foo: { bar : 100 } } out = set (obj, 'foo.bar', 100) // returns obj // out === obj, // since it was not modified out = set (obj, 'foo.bar.qux', 200) // returns { foo: { bar : { qux : 200 } } } out = del(obj, 'one.two.three' ) out = del(obj, 'foo.bar.qux' ) obj = {} out = set (obj, 'foo[0]', 100) // returns { foo: [ 100 ] } ( new )

HAS, IN Example

const hasKeypath = require ( 'keypather/has' ) const keypathIn = require ( 'keypather/in' ) const obj = { foo : Object .create({ bar : 100 }) } hasKeypath(obj, 'foo.bar' ) keypathIn(obj, 'foo.bar' ) hasKeypath(obj, 'foo' )

FLATTEN, EXPAND Example

const expand = require ( 'keypather/expand' ) const flatten = require ( 'keypather/flatten' ) const obj = expand({ 'foo.bar' : 1 , 'foo.qux[0]' : 100 , 'foo["qux"][1]' : 200 , 'foo.qux.wut' : 'val' }) const flat = flatten(obj)

Errors Example

get ({}, 'foo.bar' , { force : false }) set ({}, 'foo.bar' , 100 , { force : false }) del({}, 'foo.bar' , { force : false }) immutableSet({}, 'foo.bar' , 100 , { force : false }) immutableDel({}, 'foo.bar' , { force : false }) get ({ foo: {} }, 'foo.bar' , { force : false }) set ({ foo: {} }, 'foo.bar' , 100 , { force : false }) del({ foo : {} }, 'foo.bar' , { force : false }) immutableSet({ foo : {} }, 'foo.bar' , 100 , { force : false }) immutableDel({ foo : {} }, 'foo.bar' , { force : false }) hasKeypath({}, 'foo.bar' , { force : false }) keypathIn({}, 'foo.bar' , { force : false }) keypathIn({}, 'foo.bar.qux' , { force : false }) hasKeypath({}, 'foo.bar.qux' , { force : false }) set ({}, '[0]' , 'val' , { overwritePrimitives : false }) set ([], 'key', 'val', { overwritePrimitives: false }) set ({ foo: 1 }, 'foo.qux' , 'val' , { overwritePrimitives : false }) set ({ foo: 1 }, 'foo[0]' , 'val' , { overwritePrimitives : false }) set ({ foo: 'str' }, 'foo.bar' , 'val' , { overwritePrimitives : false }) set ({ foo: {} }, 'foo[0]' , 'val' , { overwritePrimitives : false }) get ({}, 'foo.1bar' ) get ({}, 'foo[]' ) get ({}, 'foo["]' ) get ({}, 'foo.' ) get ({}, 'foo[' ) get ({}, "foo['" )

Documentation

GET

Returns value at keypath in obj

@param {any} obj - context to read keypath from

@param {string} keypath - bracket and/or dot notation keypath string

@param {?object} opts - optional, defaults to { force: true }

opts.force - force specifies whether non-existant keypaths should be ignored, defaults to true

if false , `get` will error when reading a key on a non-existant keypath.

@returns {any} value at keypath

const get = require('keypather/ get '); const obj = { foo : { bar : { baz : 'val' } } }; get (obj, "foo.bar.baz"); // returns 'val' get (obj, "foo['bar'].baz"); // returns 'val' get (obj, "['foo']['bar']['baz']"); // returns 'val' get ({}, 'foo.two.three' , { force : false })

SET

Sets a value in obj at keypath. If force=true, set will create objects at non-existant keys in the keypath. If the non-existant key is a number, its value will be initialized as an array.

@param {any} obj - context to read keypath from

@param {string} keypath - bracket and/or dot notation keypath string to read from obj

@returns {any} value - value to set at keypath

@param {?object} opts - optional, defaults to { force: true, overwritePrimitives: true, warn: true }

opts.force - whether non-existant keys in keypath should be created, defaults to true.

if false , `set` will error when reading a key on a non-existant keypath.

opts.overwritePrimitives - whether primitive keys (booleans, strings, numbers) should be overwritten.

setting a key on a primitive will convert it to an object or array ( if key is string or number).

if false , ` set ` will log a warning when setting keys on primitives.

opts.silent - specifies whether warning logs should be enabled, defaults to false.

@returns {any} value set at keypath

const set = require('keypather/ set '); let obj = { foo : { bar : { baz : 'val' } } }; set (obj, "foo['bar'].baz", 'val'); // returns 'val' set (obj, "foo.bar.baz", 'val'); // returns 'val' set (obj, "['foo']['bar']['baz']", 'val'); // returns 'val' /* By default, set forces creation of non-existant keys */ obj = {} set (obj, "foo.bar.baz", 'val'); // returns 'val' // obj becomes: // { obj = { foo : 1 } set (obj, "foo.bar.baz", 'val'); // returns 'val' // obj becomes: // { obj = { foo : 1 } set (obj, "foo[0].baz", 'val'); // returns 'val' // obj becomes: // { set ({}, "foo.bar.baz" , 'val' , { force : false }); set ({ foo: 'str' }, 'foo.bar' , 'val' , { overwritePrimitives : false })

DEL

Deletes value a keypath in obj. Similar to delete obj.key .

@param {any} obj - context to read keypath from

@param {string} keypath - bracket and/or dot notation keypath string to delete from obj

@param {?object} opts - optional, defaults to { force: true }

opts.force - whether non-existant keys in keypath should be created, defaults to true.

if false , `del` will error when reading a key on a non-existant keypath.

@returns {boolean} true except when the property is non-configurable or in non-strict mode

const del = require ( 'keypather/del' ); const obj = { foo : { bar : { baz : 'val' } } }; del(obj, "foo['bar'].baz" ); del(obj, "foo.bar.baz" ); del(obj, "['foo']['bar']['baz']" ); del(obj, "one.two.three" , 'val' , { force : false });

IMMUTABLE SET

Sets a value in obj at keypath. If force=true, set will create objects at non-existant keys in the keypath. If the non-existant key is a number, its value will be initialized as an array.

@param {any} obj - context to read keypath from

@param {string} keypath - bracket and/or dot notation keypath string to read from obj

@returns {any} value - value to set at keypath

@param {?object} opts - optional, defaults to { force: true, overwritePrimitives: true, warn: true }

opts.force - whether non-existant keys in keypath should be created, defaults to true.

if false , ` immutable - set ` will error when reading a key on a non-existant keypath.

opts.overwritePrimitives - whether primitive keys (booleans, strings, numbers) should be overwritten.

setting a key on a primitive will convert it to an object or array ( if key is string or number).

if false , ` immutable - set ` will log a warning when setting keys on primitives.

opts.silent - specifies whether warning logs should be enabled, defaults to false.

opts.shallowClone - provide custom shallowClone, defaults to shallow-clone

@returns {any} returns same obj if unmodified, otherwise modified clone of obj

const set = require('keypather/immutable- set '); let obj = { foo : { bar : { baz : 'val' } } }; let out out = set (obj, "foo['bar'].baz", 'val'); // returns SAME object, since the value was unchanged // out === obj out = set (obj, "foo.bar.baz", 'val2'); // returns { foo: { bar : { baz : 'val2' } } } ( new object) out = set (obj, "['foo']['bar']['baz']", 'val3'); // returns { foo: { bar : { baz : 'val3' } } } ( new object) obj = { foo : 1 } out = set (obj, "foo.bar.baz", 'val'); // returns new object // out !== obj // out is: // { obj = { foo : 1 } out = set (obj, "foo[0].baz", 'val'); // returns new object // out !== obj // out is: // { obj = {} set (obj, "foo.bar.baz", 'val', { force: false }); obj = { foo : 'str' } out = set (obj, 'foo.bar', 'val', { overwritePrimitives: false })

IMMUTABLE DEL

Deletes value a keypath in obj. Similar to delete obj.key .

@param {any} obj - context to read keypath from

@param {string} keypath - bracket and/or dot notation keypath string to delete from obj

@param {?object} opts - optional, defaults to { force: true }

opts.force - whether non-existant keys in keypath should be created, defaults to true.

if false , `del` will error when reading a key on a non-existant keypath.

opts.shallowClone - provide custom shallowClone, defaults to shallow-clone

@returns {any} returns same obj if unmodified, otherwise modified clone of obj

const del = require ( 'keypather/immutable-del' ); const obj = { foo : { bar : { baz : 'val' } } }; let out out = del(obj, "foo['bar'].baz" ); out = del(obj, "foo.bar.baz" ); out = del(obj, "['foo']['bar']['baz']" ); del(obj, "one.two.three" , 'val' , { force : false });

IN

Returns true if keypath is "in" the obj at the keypath. Similar to "in" operator.

@param {any} obj - context to read keypath in

@param {string} keypath - bracket and/or dot notation keypath string to read from obj

@param {?object} opts - optional, defaults to { force: true }

opts.force - force specifies whether non-existant keypaths should be ignored, defaults to true

@returns {boolean} true if the keypath is "in" the obj, else false

const keypathIn = require ( 'keypather/in' ); const obj = { foo : { bar : { baz : 'val' __proto__ : { qux : 'val' } } } }; keypathIn(obj, "foo.bar.baz" ); keypathIn(obj, "foo.bar.qux" ); keypathIn(obj, "foo.bar.bing" ); keypathIn(obj, "foo['bar'].baz" ); keypathIn(obj, "one.two.three" ); keypathIn(obj, "one.two.three" , { force : false }); keypathIn(obj, "foo.two.three" , { force : false });

HAS

Returns true if the obj has the keypath. Similar to obj.hasOwnProperty .

@param {any} obj - context to read keypath in

@param {string} keypath - bracket and/or dot notation keypath string to read from obj

@param {?object} opts - optional, defaults to { force: true }

opts.force - force specifies whether non-existant keypaths should be ignored, defaults to true

@returns {boolean} true if the keypath is "in" the obj, else false

const hasKeypath = require ( 'keypather/has' ); const obj = { foo : { bar : { baz : 'val' __proto__ : { qux : 'val' } } } }; hasKeypath(obj, "foo.bar.baz" ); hasKeypath(obj, "foo.bar.qux" ); hasKeypath(obj, "['foo']['bar']['baz']" ); hasKeypath(obj, "one.two.three" ); hasKeypath(obj, "one.two.three" , { force : false }); hasKeypath(obj, "foo.two.three" , { force : false });

FLATTEN

Flatten an object or array into a keypath object

@param {any} obj - object or array to flatten

const flatten = require ( 'keypather/flatten' ); flatten({ foo : { qux : 'hello' }, bar : [ 1 , { yolo : [ 1 ] } ] }); flatten({ foo : { qux : 'hello' } }, '_' );

EXPAND

Expand a flattened object back into an object or array

@param {any} obj - flattened object or array to be expanded

const expand = require ( 'keypather/expand' ); expand({ 'foo.qux' : 'hello' , 'bar[0]' : 1 , 'bar[1].yolo[0]' : 1 }); expand({ '[0]' : 1 , '[1].yolo[0]' : 1 }); expand({ 'foo_qux' : 'hello' }, '_' );

Changelog

Changelog history

License

MIT